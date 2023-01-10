Read full article on original website
Does the Family Tree of 'Finding Your Roots' Host Henry Louis Gates Jr. Include a Wife?
Henry Louis Gates Jr. is a man who wears many hats. He is the Alphonse Fletcher University Professor and Director of the Hutchins Center for African and African American Research at Harvard University as well as an author, literary critic, and historian, to name a few. As the host of PBS's Finding Your Roots, Henry takes on the title of genealogist while helping celebrities locate the hidden branches of their family trees.
18 books to look out for in 2023, according to local experts
We asked the staff at Harvard Book Store, Trident Booksellers & Café, Porter Square Books, Frugal Bookstore, and Brookline Booksmith for the titles they are most excited to read in 2023 so far. The year is just getting underway and, already, there are plenty of new books to be...
Bob Ross´s business partners did not have Happy Little Accidents; they exploited him and took the rights to his name.
Bob Ross has become an international internet sensation. Bob Ross hosted The Joy of Painting, which aired on PBS from 1983-1994. However, his life wasn't full of happy accidents, as he describes in his paintings. There is much more to the life and story of Bob Ross.
Islamic paintings of the Prophet Muhammad are an important piece of history – here's why art historians teach them
An art historian describes the two historical representations of Prophet Muhammad that led to a controversy at Hamline University.
Boyah J. Farah discusses racism in his book ‘America Made Me a Black Man’
Somalian-American Boyah J. Farah survived significant hardship in the country of his birth only to experience firsthand the dehumanization of Blacks when he arrived in his adopted land, the United States. His book about American racism, America Made Me a Black Man, offers a singular, eye-opening perspective at a time of profound racial reckoning.
Atlas Obscura
The Origins of ‘Y’All’ May Not Be in the American South
This story was originally published on The Conversation and appears here under a Creative Commons license. Southern Living magazine once described “y’all” as “the quintessential Southern pronoun.” It’s as iconically Southern as sweet tea and grits. While “y’all” is considered slang, it’s a useful...
Zora Neale Hurston: Claiming a Space
American Experience presents a new biography of the trailblazing writer and anthropologist. American Experience’s Zora Neale Hurston: Claiming a Space is an in-depth biography of the influential author whose groundbreaking anthropological work would challenge assumptions about race, gender, and cultural superiority that had long defined the field in the 19th century.
Paul Auster: American fiction's Mr Cool
American author Paul Auster made his name with pacy, noirish novels about lonely writers, outsiders and down-and-outers. Guns are "the central metaphor for everything that continues to divide us", says Auster, calling for Americans to engage in a "gut-wrenching examination of who we are and who we want to be".
NPR
'Still Pictures' offers one more glimpse of writer Janet Malcolm
New Yorker writer Janet Malcolm, who died in 2021 at age 87, was a journalist who interrogated her own methods and motives as assiduously as she questioned her subjects. She continued this practice right through her last book. Still Pictures, her posthumously published quasi-memoir, is a series of recollections triggered...
In George McCalman’s Dazzling New Book, Black History Is Everyone’s History
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. It is fitting that I interview illustrator and designer George McCalman on All Saints’ Day. When I flip through his new book, Illustrated Black History: Honoring the Iconic and Unseen, I cannot help but think of the children’s hagiographies of my youth. But rather than Joan of Arc in her armor or Sebastian’s arrow-pierced torso, I see James Hemings in a tall white chef’s hat, with Mona Lisa eyes that follow me as I study the page; and Sister Rosetta Sharpe with her guitar, surrounded by pulsating rainbow soundw aves that threaten to make me dizzy. McCalman’s book is the carving on the cathedral wall, and I am the peasant hungry for a world of knowledge I am embarrassed to know too little about.
artscanvas.org
Remembering Pulitzer-winning poet Charles Simic
Amna Nawaz: Finally tonight, we remember poet Charles Simic, who died yesterday. He was a prolific writer, winner of the Pulitzer Prize, and served as poet laureate of the United States, an honor made all the more remarkable by the fact that he came to this country in his teens. He often wrote with both bite and humor of the World War II era, of his childhood in Serbia, as well as his early years in communist Yugoslavia.
