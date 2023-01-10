Read full article on original website
All “A” Classic: Scoring leaders will face each other in 9th Region boys semifinal game on Friday
The top two scorers in Northern Kentucky boys high school basketball will face each other in the semifinals of the 9th Region All “A” Classic on Friday at Beechwood High School. Senior guards Jacob Mayer of Holy Cross and Jaxson Rice of Ludlow are averaging 34.0 and 31.1...
St. Henry Crusaders out-Fausts NewCath for 61-57 win in boys 9th Region All “A” Classic
Not the place you’d ever want to be in the 9th Region All “A” Classic boys basketball tournament, Newport Central Catholic coach Jake Luhn said. Playing St. Henry for the second time this season after winning the first game. The difference on this night for a St....
Tuesday NKY HS hoops roundup: St. Henry, Newport Advance to All “A” semifinals
The All “A” 9th Region boys quarterfinals at Beechwood featured a tight one and a lopsided battle to determine which teams made it to the semifinals Friday at 6 p.m. The first game had the St. Henry Crusaders (6-8) knock off the Newport Central Catholic Thoroughbreds (9-8), 61-57 in a rematch from Dec. 3 in Erlanger that NewCath won 70-57. The Crusaders have won four of their last five games since losing seven in a row.
Seniors lead Conner boys basketball team to first victory over CovCath since 2008-09 season
That’s a question that nagged Conner boys basketball teams for the last 13 seasons before they finally found a solution on Tuesday when the Cougars visited CovCath and came away with a 74-68 victory. Conner snapped a 15-game losing streak against the Colonels that began in the 2008-09 season....
Fans, parents storm court during fight at Hamilton middle school basketball game
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A large fight broke out during a middle school basketball game on Monday, according to the Hamilton Local School District. The fight happened at the boys' basketball game between Hamilton and Circleville. In a letter that was sent to parents, it said tempers flared on the...
Dan Weber: Young Newport is the real deal, just ask Beechwood; they’re young but don’t take bad shots
Do not call them a dark horse. Sure, they start two freshmen, a sophomore, a junior and a senior. And they may have won just one All “A” Basketball Tournament in Coach Rod Snapp’s 13 years at Newport. But that was then. Now the reality is this...
Coach resigns, 2 students kicked off Lanesville basketball team as misconduct investigation continues
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The fallout from a criminal investigation concerning Lanesville High School students continues. The interim superintendent, Steve Morris, recently announced that the Harrison County Sheriff's investigative report led to two players on the boys' basketball team being permanently removed from the program and are not present at the school. At Tuesday night's school board meeting, Morris announced that the longtime head coach, Mikel Morris, was resigning at the end of the season.
Unbeaten Thomas More women remain No. 1 in NAIA, Saints men drop to No. 10 in basketball
As expected, the Thomas More women’s basketball team, defending NAIA national champions and an undefeated 17-0 this season, remained atop the NAIA Coaches’ Poll released Wednesday. Once again, through this fourth bi-weekly national poll, the Saints received all 21 first-place votes. The Thomas More men (14-2), who were...
Newport Central Catholic incoming freshman earn scholarships
Newport Central Catholic announced the eight students that obtained the top scores on the High School Placement Test and their scholarship amounts. Otto Hansbauer: St. Catherine – Scholarship of $1000 a year for 4 years. Alex Muench: St. Catherine – Scholarship of $750 a year for 4 years.
NKY Chamber of Commerce announces spring cohort of Encounter NKY leadership program
The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) has announced the spring cohort of Encounter NKY, a new leadership program that launched last fall. The program is focused on helping participants develop a deeper sense of belonging to the community. The spring cohort will include 19 professionals representing businesses and organizations across Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati.
Football World Reacts To Luke Fickell's Transfer Success
Luke Fickell struck again Tuesday. Former Mississippi State quarterback Braedyn Locke announced his commitment to Wisconsin. He joins Tanner Mordecai and Nick Evers as the third quarterback Fickell's Badgers have gained through the transfer portal this offseason. Observers praised Fickell for ...
North Carolina A&T, Louisville Wide Receivers Transferring To Cincinnati
The pass catchers should be plenty productive in 2023.
Devou Park Disc Golf Course vandalized — again
The Devou Park Disc Golf Course was vandalized once again, nearly three months after it first happened in October. An article posted on the Devou Good Foundation website said the majority of the disc golf baskets were “crushed, bent, or ripped out of the ground.” The Covington Police Department confirmed 14 of the 18 baskets were damaged beyond repair. The estimated cost of replacement is approximately $7,000.
UC Lands Third Offensive Lineman From Transfer Portal
The bruiser has plenty of experience over the past two years.
NKY school board joins lawsuit against surrounding charter schools
The non-profit organization Council for Better Education filed a lawsuit Friday against the Kentucky Board of Education in an attempt to overturn a state law that would fund two pilot charter school programs in Louisville and Northern Kentucky. The lawsuit states the Kentucky General Assembly's House Bill 9 violates the...
Kentucky by Heart: Northern Kentucky native Harlan Hubbard lived authentic life, on the fringes of society
Northern Kentucky native Harlan Hubbard and his wife, Anna, lived with enthusiasm on the fringes of society; those who know their story might affirm they lived authentically in the mainstream of genuine life. Harlan often is referred to as the “Henry David Thoreau of Kentucky.” If spending five years on...
In The Jungle: ‘Stranger Things’ cast member performing at Bengals game
Aidan Fisher from 'Stranger Things' will perform the National Anthem at the Bengals game on Sunday, January 15.
Archives: In January of 1977, the Ohio River froze over
It was January of 1977. The entire city knew you could get from Cincinnati to Covington without using a bridge. Record cold swept the region that winter. From Jan. 4 through Feb. 11, Cincinnati had 39 consecutive days of 1 or more inches of snow on the ground. With just...
Miss Kentucky on Covington school board after teaching contract not renewed
Hannah Edelen was elected to the Covington school board after the superintendent in the same district didn't renew her teaching contract due partly to 'poor work ethic and work attitude.'
New business planned for former Anderson Township sports bar space
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A new brewery and duck pin bowling alley are coming to Anderson Township. The appropriately named Jason Brewer, an Anderson Township resident, plans to open Wandering Monsters Brewing in the space on Beechmont Avenue that used to be known as The Game. Brewer says the...
