Marconews.com
10 upcoming movies to watch in 2023, from Harrison Ford's final 'Indiana Jones' to 'John Wick'
Tom Cruise in a fighter jet brought audiences back to the movies in a big way. So just imagine what might happen when Harrison Ford puts on that familiar fedora. Indiana Jones makes his return to the big screen in 2023 and is bringing a bunch of fellow icons with him. Are you a "Barbie" girl? Just wait for Margot Robbie as a living doll. For Disney fans, a new live-action musical "The Little Mermaid" will probably be part of your world, and now's the time to start preparing for fresh installments in the "Hunger Games," "Fast and Furious" and "Mission: Impossible" franchises.
Complex
Explosive ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Trailer Promises ‘New Dynasty’ Led by Jonathan Majors’ Kang
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’s latest trailer is bombastic and revealing, promising the birth of “a new dynasty” inevitably led by Kang the Conqueror. The compelling, here-to-stay über-villain played by Jonathan Majors opens the fresh glimpse from Marvel Studios with a voiceover. “You have a daughter—but you’ve lost a lot of time, like me. We could help each other with that,” he tells Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang, who was snapped-slash-blipped by Thanos while young Cassie grew five years older.
Popculture
Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend
Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
One of Netflix’s biggest movies of the year starts streaming this weekend
Director Rian Johnson’s long-awaited follow-up to his 2019 whodunnit Knives Out finally lands on Netflix this weekend, with the streaming debut of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery a result of Netflix having paid a staggering sum of $450 million for not one but two sequels to the original movie. Moreover, Johnson’s movie (one of Netflix’s biggest feature film releases of the year) also took an unusual path to get here — well, unusual for Netflix at least.
7 best new movies to watch this week on Netflix, Hulu and more (Jan. 9-15)
The biggest movies of the week include Rob Lowe, truly topical horror, arguments between parents and fighter pilots.
ComicBook
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Director Speaks Out on Shia LaBeouf's Role in New Film
Shia LaBeouf's Mutt, introduced in Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, will not appear in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, according to the film's director, James Mangold. During a new interview, the Logan director promised that audiences would learn what Mutt has been up to since the last time we saw him onscreen, but while Indy will be spending a lot of time with his goddaughter (played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge), his biological son is going to be out of the picture this time around. The character was one of a number of elements of Kingdom of the Crystal Skull that fans of the franchise didn't like, and have complained about in the years since.
Is ‘M3GAN’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
Get ready for another movie about a creepy killer doll. Created by King of Horror James Wan (The Conjuring, Insidious), M3GAN is coming to theaters this week. Starring Allison Williams (Get Out) and Violet McGraw (The Haunting of Hill House), this horror flick follows an artificial intelligence doll that’s supposed to act as a child’s best friend, but after being gifted to 8-year-old Cady (McGraw) following the death of her parents, eventually goes on a violent rampage, killing everyone in the way of her friendship with the child.
Popculture
Nicole Kidman Joins Series From 'Yellowstone' Creator Taylor Sheridan
Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan's unparalleled ability to get movie stars for his Paramount+ shows continued into the new year on Thursday. His next series Lioness just booked Nicole Kidman for a lead role. The series also stars Zoe Saldana and Laysla De Oliveira. Lioness is inspired by the real-life CIA...
game-news24.com
Ana de Armas teases the Ballerina feud with John Wick
The public was enthused about the John Wick spin-off Ballerina, which stars Ana de Armas. But it can’t be a John Wick spin-off without John Wick being inside it right now? Now we have new information that Mr. Wick will be fighting Rooney (de Armas) in the new movie that looks really intriguing.
Popculture
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Gets Streaming Release Date
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is still reeling in millions at the box office, but it will soon be available to stream on Disney+. The Walt Disney Company announced that Wakanda Forever will be available on its streaming platform starting Wednesday, Feb. 1. Disney+ is also home to most of the other Marvel Cinematic Universe epics, including the first Black Panther movie.
These 8 movies flopped in theaters, but you should still check them out. Here's how.
From "Babylon" to "The Fabelmans," these movies didn't attract audiences to theaters in droves. But they're still worth watching.
I’m So Here For Top Gun: Maverick’s Glen Powell Pivoting Back To Rom-Coms, And His Co-Star Is Perfect
After taking to the skies with Top Gun: Maverick and Devotion, Glen Powell is pivoting back to the rom-com genre, and he has an excellent co-star lined up.
Chris Rock: Selective Outrage: Release Date And Other Things To Know About Netflix's Live Streaming Comedy Event
Chris Rock's next stand-up special is Netflix's first-ever live-streaming event.
IGN
Titanic 25th Anniversary - Official Trailer
In celebration of the 25th anniversary of James Cameron's Titanic, a remastered version of the film will be re-released to theaters in 3D 4K HDR and high-frame rate, and opens on February 10, 2023. Check out the Titanic 25th Anniversary trailer. The movie stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet. The...
‘Gunsmoke’ Actor James Arness Turned Down a John Wayne Epic to Keep Playing Matt Dillon
James Arness took his role on 'Gunsmoke' so seriously that he turned down a part in an Oscar-winning John Wayne movie.
wegotthiscovered.com
The 10 best Kevin Costner movies, ranked
Very few actors were in great demand in the ’80s quite like Kevin Costner. Starring in several acclaimed projects since his debut, and still kicking it with the best of them four decades later, the Hollywood legend is an undeniable icon in the film industry. He has established himself, not just as a strong and captivating actor, but as a remarkable director as well.
epicstream.com
Dwayne Johnson Reportedly Pitched Directly To Warner Bros. Discovery CEO His Idea For Black Adam vs. Superman
Last year had been a busy one for the studio following the formation of Warner Bros. Discovery and their restructure and reshape of the the company. A new report reveals that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson directly pitched his idea for Black Adam vs. Superman to the CEO, David Zaslav, shortly after the merger.
Box office preview: MLK Jr. weekend offers new movies from Tom Hanks and Gerard Butler, plus a ‘House Party’ remake
After a great start to the New Year, the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend offers another four-day weekend, which has often been the best week in the month of January to have a substantial hit. Read on for Gold Derby’s box office preview. Three years ago, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reunited for “Bad Boys for Life,” a movie that opened with $73 million over the four-day weekend. Two months later, COVID hit and movie theaters shut down, allowing that buddy comedy to become the biggest hit of 2020 with just $204.5 million in North America. Even before that, this holiday...
digitalspy.com
Ana de Armas teases huge fight scene with Keanu Reeves in John Wick spin-off
John Wick spin-off Ballerina is sounding intriguing, with Ana de Armas recently teasing one big fight sequence. Bringing together the likes of Keanu Reeves, Lance Reddick, Ian McShane and Angelica Huston as their respective John Wick characters, as well as Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead) and Gabriel Byrne (Hereditary), this one centres on Armas's assassin Rooney.
Return to ‘Titanic’: Record-breaking film to show in theaters for 25th anniversary
Fans of James Cameron’s epic film “Titanic” — and for those who have never let go — will be able to join Rose and Jack onboard the cinematic ship once again. To celebrate the film’s 25th anniversary, a remastered “Titanic” will sail onto the big screen in 3D 4K HDR and a high-frame-rate, Mashable reported. The film was originally released in 1997.
