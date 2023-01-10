WEST UNION, W.Va. — Doddridge County Route 50/3, Wilhelm Road, will be closed at milepost 1.07 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. next Monday through Friday for roadway stabilization. This is a total road closure at the work zone. All traffic must use alternate routes.

DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV ・ 8 HOURS AGO