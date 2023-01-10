PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Jennifer "Jenn" Prather Holthaus, 49, of Parkersburg, WV, died unexpectedly on January 7, 2023, at the Camden Clark Medical Center ER. She was the daughter of Bruce Prather of Parkersburg, WV and the late Pat Prather. She was a surgical nurse for the Ohio Valley Ambulatory Surgical Center (OVASC). She was a graduate of the Doddridge County High School and West Virginia University. She enjoyed art and was an accomplished artist.

PARKERSBURG, WV ・ 7 HOURS AGO