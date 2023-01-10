Read full article on original website
WVNews
GreenPower Motor Co. to begin manufacturing at South Charleston, West Virginia facility 'this quarter'
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Electric school bus company GreenPower Motor Co. is on track to begin manufacturing at its South Charleston facility "this quarter," according to information from the company. The company recently completed the second round of the West Virginia School Bus Project, a real-world test...
WVNews
Wilhelm Road in Doddridge County, West Virginia, to close beginning Monday
WEST UNION, W.Va. — Doddridge County Route 50/3, Wilhelm Road, will be closed at milepost 1.07 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. next Monday through Friday for roadway stabilization. This is a total road closure at the work zone. All traffic must use alternate routes.
WVNews
Jennifer 'Jenn' Prather Holthaus
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Jennifer "Jenn" Prather Holthaus, 49, of Parkersburg, WV, died unexpectedly on January 7, 2023, at the Camden Clark Medical Center ER. She was the daughter of Bruce Prather of Parkersburg, WV and the late Pat Prather. She was a surgical nurse for the Ohio Valley Ambulatory Surgical Center (OVASC). She was a graduate of the Doddridge County High School and West Virginia University. She enjoyed art and was an accomplished artist.
