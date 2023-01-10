ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, SC

laurenscountysports.com

Spanning the County: Blue Hose sign volleyball transfer

Presbyterian College picked up a volleyball transfer, the Big South announced the matchup in its 2nd men’s basketball game on ESPU, and Clinton remained in the top 10 in Class 3A boys basketball. Hannah Rowe, a 6-1 outside hitter from Pittsburgh, Pa., who has played for the past three...
CLINTON, SC
laurenscountysports.com

Clinton's James, Fountain named county's best in football

The selection of Clinton High School’s Bryson James as Player of the Year by the Laurens County touchdown Club was no surprise. And who else but James’ head coach, Corey Fountain, could have been named Coach of the Year?. The accolades were richly deserved. As Shakespeare – and...
CLINTON, SC
laurenscountysports.com

Potent Yellow Jackets too much for Raiders

Greer defeated Laurens in basketball by identical 23-point margins on Tuesday night at the LDHS gym. The Yellow Jackets defeated the Raiders, 64-41, in the girls game, followed by a 76-53 verdict in the boys’. Amiyah Lamelle filled it up for Greer (13-4, 2-0 Region 2-4A), dropping 29 points...
LAURENS, SC
WSPA 7News

Walhalla head coach Johnson steps down

Walhalla head football coach Padgett Johnson has resigned after seven seasons guiding the Razorbacks. “It was just time. I feel like I completed my journey here,” Johnson told 7 News Sports Tuesday afternoon He says he will consider other high school coaching opportunities in the area. Johnson guided the Razorbacks for seven seasons, in his […]
WALHALLA, SC
live5news.com

Clemson, South Carolina finish season ranked in AP Top 25

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -Both Clemson and South Carolina finish the 2022 season as ranked teams as the final Associated Press Top 25 poll was released early Tuesday morning. The Tigers, coming off another ACC Championship, finish the season at 13th in the country. Dabo Swinney’s team fell 3 spots from the previous poll after their Orange Bowl loss to Tennessee last month.
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Drained Upstate lake closer to reopening

First Alert Meteorologist Chrissy Kholer breaks down the science of winter thunderestorms. Governor Henry McMaster speaks after being sworn in for second full term. Former Clemson star quarterback Tahj Boyd is planning his annual gala. 1.9 magnitude earthquake reported in Midlands. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The USGS reported an...
CLEMSON, SC
WIS-TV

Richland Two announces early dismissal for high schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tomorrow, Jan. 12, all Richland Two high schools will have a half day. The district made the announcement on its Twitter page. The Tweet states that schools will be dismissed at 12:30 p.m. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here...
COLUMBIA, SC
Charlotte Stories

Earthquake Strikes Center of South Carolina Last Night

Last night at around 11:03pm, a 1.9 magnitude earthquake struck the heart of South Carolina, just east of Columbia. According to the USGS, the quake had an epicenter of 33.942°N 80.791°W and a depth of 6 km. Earthquakes have been increasing in frequency around the Charlotte region over...
COLUMBIA, SC
thejournalonline.com

One person injured – Augusta Road

One person was injured in a single vehicle wreck Monday night on Augusta Road. It happened near Lickville Road. The driver was transported to the hospital after his car ran off the roadway and struck a driveway culvert. South Greenville firefighters along with Greenville County EMS responded. (Photo by David Rogers)
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies victim of crash on Highway 72 in Greenwood Co.

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Coroner identified the name of the driver that passed away from a crash that happened on Tuesday. The coroner said the crash happened at around 12:29 p.m. on Highway 72. According to the coroner, 26-year-old David Ray Weichmann was traveling west...
GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Missing endangered 71-year-old in Greenville found safe, deputies say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a 71-year-old woman who was missing and in need of immediate medical attention has been found safe. Deputies said Barbara Pace walked away from a 5 Ruby Donald Place at approximately 2:51 a.m. on Thursday. Pace was described...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Easley police searching for runaway teen

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Easley police are searching for a teen who ran away from her home on Stonehaven Lane. According to police, 16-year-old Cadince Bennefield ran away from her home between 10 p.m. on Jan. 5 and 7 a.m. on Jan. 6. Police said Bennefield is five-feet-three inches...
EASLEY, SC

