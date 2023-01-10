Read full article on original website
laurenscountysports.com
Spanning the County: Blue Hose sign volleyball transfer
Presbyterian College picked up a volleyball transfer, the Big South announced the matchup in its 2nd men’s basketball game on ESPU, and Clinton remained in the top 10 in Class 3A boys basketball. Hannah Rowe, a 6-1 outside hitter from Pittsburgh, Pa., who has played for the past three...
laurenscountysports.com
Clinton's James, Fountain named county's best in football
The selection of Clinton High School’s Bryson James as Player of the Year by the Laurens County touchdown Club was no surprise. And who else but James’ head coach, Corey Fountain, could have been named Coach of the Year?. The accolades were richly deserved. As Shakespeare – and...
laurenscountysports.com
Potent Yellow Jackets too much for Raiders
Greer defeated Laurens in basketball by identical 23-point margins on Tuesday night at the LDHS gym. The Yellow Jackets defeated the Raiders, 64-41, in the girls game, followed by a 76-53 verdict in the boys’. Amiyah Lamelle filled it up for Greer (13-4, 2-0 Region 2-4A), dropping 29 points...
saturdaydownsouth.com
John Calipari tries to explain loss to South Carolina, sends message to fans
John Calipari lamented Kentucky’s loss to South Carolina on Tuesday night, which snapped a 28-game winning streak in Rupp Arena. South Carolina won 71-68 after it came in as a 19.5-point underdog, and had lost 85-42 at home to Tennessee on Saturday. “I imagine our fans are mad, I...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky fan ejected from Wildcats game vs. South Carolina game for 'Please Go To Texas' sign aimed toward John Calipari
Kentucky’s game against South Carolina has taken a bit of a turn. The Wildcats trailed the Gamecocks, 42-32, at halftime. Kentucky is looking to avoid its 1st loss at Rupp Arena this season. Meanwhile, South Carolina is coming off of a blowout loss to Tennessee on Saturday that saw it score 42 points all game.
Walhalla head coach Johnson steps down
Walhalla head football coach Padgett Johnson has resigned after seven seasons guiding the Razorbacks. “It was just time. I feel like I completed my journey here,” Johnson told 7 News Sports Tuesday afternoon He says he will consider other high school coaching opportunities in the area. Johnson guided the Razorbacks for seven seasons, in his […]
live5news.com
Clemson, South Carolina finish season ranked in AP Top 25
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -Both Clemson and South Carolina finish the 2022 season as ranked teams as the final Associated Press Top 25 poll was released early Tuesday morning. The Tigers, coming off another ACC Championship, finish the season at 13th in the country. Dabo Swinney’s team fell 3 spots from the previous poll after their Orange Bowl loss to Tennessee last month.
FOX Carolina
Drained Upstate lake closer to reopening
First Alert Meteorologist Chrissy Kholer breaks down the science of winter thunderestorms. Governor Henry McMaster speaks after being sworn in for second full term. Former Clemson star quarterback Tahj Boyd is planning his annual gala. 1.9 magnitude earthquake reported in Midlands. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The USGS reported an...
Stephens Co woman hospitalized after road rage shooting in South Carolina
The woman who was shot and wounded in a road rage incident on I-85 is from Stephens County. The woman from Toccoa and her family were returning from Greenville when the shots were fired into their car in Oconee County South Carolina. The woman who was wounded remains in a hospital in Greenville. Police in Georgia and South Carolina are searching for the shooter.
WIS-TV
Richland Two announces early dismissal for high schools
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tomorrow, Jan. 12, all Richland Two high schools will have a half day. The district made the announcement on its Twitter page. The Tweet states that schools will be dismissed at 12:30 p.m. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here...
Charlotte Stories
Earthquake Strikes Center of South Carolina Last Night
Last night at around 11:03pm, a 1.9 magnitude earthquake struck the heart of South Carolina, just east of Columbia. According to the USGS, the quake had an epicenter of 33.942°N 80.791°W and a depth of 6 km. Earthquakes have been increasing in frequency around the Charlotte region over...
Former Clemson DT Finds New Home in ACC
Etinosa Reuben will play against his former Clemson teammates this fall after announcing his intentions to transfer to Georgia Tech.
Coca-Cola plant to be revitalized in Spartanburg
A historic Spartanburg building will now see new life. City council approved plans to revitalize Spartanburg’s vacant Coca-Cola plant.
thejournalonline.com
One person injured – Augusta Road
One person was injured in a single vehicle wreck Monday night on Augusta Road. It happened near Lickville Road. The driver was transported to the hospital after his car ran off the roadway and struck a driveway culvert. South Greenville firefighters along with Greenville County EMS responded. (Photo by David Rogers)
Clemson transfer commits to new home
A former Clemson defender has found a new college home. Etinosa Reuben is staying in the ACC, as the former Tiger defensive tackle announced on Tuesday that he has committed to transfer to Georgia Tech. Reuben (...)
Driver dies in crash on Hwy. 72 in Greenwood Co.
One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Greenwood County.
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies victim of crash on Highway 72 in Greenwood Co.
GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Coroner identified the name of the driver that passed away from a crash that happened on Tuesday. The coroner said the crash happened at around 12:29 p.m. on Highway 72. According to the coroner, 26-year-old David Ray Weichmann was traveling west...
FOX Carolina
Missing endangered 71-year-old in Greenville found safe, deputies say
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a 71-year-old woman who was missing and in need of immediate medical attention has been found safe. Deputies said Barbara Pace walked away from a 5 Ruby Donald Place at approximately 2:51 a.m. on Thursday. Pace was described...
1 South Carolina City Named Among The Worst U.S. Cities For Bed Bugs
Orkin's annual list of the country's top bed bug cities includes one city right here in South Carolina.
FOX Carolina
Easley police searching for runaway teen
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Easley police are searching for a teen who ran away from her home on Stonehaven Lane. According to police, 16-year-old Cadince Bennefield ran away from her home between 10 p.m. on Jan. 5 and 7 a.m. on Jan. 6. Police said Bennefield is five-feet-three inches...
