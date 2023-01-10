The woman who was shot and wounded in a road rage incident on I-85 is from Stephens County. The woman from Toccoa and her family were returning from Greenville when the shots were fired into their car in Oconee County South Carolina. The woman who was wounded remains in a hospital in Greenville. Police in Georgia and South Carolina are searching for the shooter.

STEPHENS COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO