ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTBS

CPSO, other agencies searching for missing Vivian man

VIVIAN, La. -- Caddo sheriff’s deputies are searching for a Shreveport man who left home, and the family is worried about his wellbeing, said Sheriff Steve Prator in a news release Thursday. Micah Roberts, 22, was last seen leaving his grandparents’ home in the 12000 block of Boyter Lane...
VIVIAN, LA
KSLA

First female governor of Arkansas has special connection with Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - A new era began Jan.7 in the state of Arkansas with the inauguration of the state’s governor, who has a special connection with Texarkana. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the new governor, is the daughter of former Arkansas Governor and presidential candidate Mike Huckabee. Cathy Harrison, the...
TEXARKANA, AR
Kicker 102.5

Texarkana Arkansas Police Searching For Two ATM Would-Be Thieves

Texarkana Arkansas Police have issued a "Be On the Lookout" poster for two suspected ATM would-be thieves. Take a look and see if you have any idea who they might be. The attempted theft apparently happened in the early hours of Tuesday, January 10, 2023. When according to the BOLO, two hooded, men in a black Dodge pickup truck with a chrome bumper were seen by a passing motorist who called it into police.
TEXARKANA, AR
Kicker 102.5

The ‘Bridge City Chili Cookoff’ Is Coming Up Jan 27 Texarkana

The Texarkana Homeless Coalition is going to be conducting the annual Point-In-Time homeless population count later this month, on Thursday, January 26th. Then, on January 27, TXKHC’s Bridge City Project Chili Cook-off will take place starting at 5 PM at 316 Hazel Street in Texarkana, AR, in front of the Salvation Army shelter.
TEXARKANA, AR
KEEL Radio

Coroner Names Shreveport’s Second Murder Victim of 2023

A woman shot and killed on Bond Drive in north Shreveport early Saturday, January 7, 2023, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Renata Lewis, 42, was shot inside a residence in the 3300 block of Bond, in the Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood, around 2:40 a.m. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
SHREVEPORT, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Defendants knock hole through Shipley Do-Nut franchise lawsuit

Defendants have responded and filed a counter-claim in a Columbia County lawsuit that pits the parent company and a subsidiary of Shipley Do-nuts against local franchise holders. Last August, Shipley Franchise Company and Shipley Do-Nut Flour and Supply Co., both Houston-based companies, filed suit in Columbia County Circuit Court against...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
KTBS

Single vehicle crashed into Slim Chickens restaurant

TEXARKANA, Texas – A Chevrolet crashed into a Slim Chickens fast food restaurant on State Line Ave. in Texarkana, Texas on Monday. According to TTPD spokesperson Shawn Vaughn, the 55-year-old driver swerved into the front of the restaurant in order to avoid a collision on the road. The crash...
TEXARKANA, TX
magnoliareporter.com

State Line Avenue wreck kills two

TEXARKANA -- Two young Texarkana residents died about 3:15 a.m. Monday in a wreck at 2400 North State Line Avenue. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Treyon Cooksey, 21, of TexARKana, was driving an unspecified vehicle north on the street when it left the roadway and collided with a utility pole and an elevated concrete foundation.
TEXARKANA, AR
KTBS

Fiery crash kills 2 in Texarkana Monday morning

TEXARKANA, Ark. – A single-vehicle crash kills two in Texarkana early Monday morning. TEXARKANA, Ark. – A single-vehicle crash kills two in Texarkana early Monday morning. The car was traveling northbound on State Line Ave when it left the roadway and collided with a concrete foundation of a former building, flipped and caught on fire, Cpl. Les Munn said.
TEXARKANA, AR
KSLA

2 dead after fiery crash in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Two people are dead after a single vehicle crash in Texarkana. The wreck occurred just after 3 a.m. on Stateline Avenue. Officials say the passengers were traveling north when the car hit a concrete foundation of a former building. The vehicle flipped and caught fire. The...
TEXARKANA, AR
KSLA

MCSO: Vehicle crashes into bayou after escaping high-speed chase

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - The Miller County Sheriff’s Office find a vehicle crashed in a bayou after a high-speed chase in excess of 110 miles per hour. On Jan. 10, around 1:30 p.m.- 2 p.m., MCSO received a call from Arkansas State Police (ASP) referring to a dark grey Challenger traveling SB I-49 at 107 mph that they were unable to turn around to pursue. Accordingly, the same vehicle had fled the previous day from officers in Texas when they attempted a traffic stop, having been described as having a strong odor of marijuana.
MILLER COUNTY, AR
ktalnews.com

Caddo Parish Sheriffs search for 22-year-old

VIVIAN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Vivian man who left home, and his family believes he may harm himself. Caddo 911 logs show that a CPSO was investigating “suspicious circumstances” just after 8 a.m. on Boyter Street near the intersection of Trees City Road and Helpmate Road.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTBS

Four States Ag Expo to highlight variety of agricultural topics

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Rising grocery prices have made it more difficult for some people to keep food on the table. As a result, more people are turning to gardening to grow their own produce. The Miller County Extension Office is offering several workshops next month aimed at helping people become...
TEXARKANA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Columbia County retailer on ABC's insufficient funds list

One Columbia County retailer has been named to the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board's "insufficient funds list" for the month of December 2022, according to postings on the ABC website. This retailer is NMN, LLC. Permit holder is Baljit S. Sarai. The retailer was cited for an insufficiency of $3,549.80 on...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
txktoday.com

Inmate Accused Of Escaping From Federal Lockup In Texarkana Pleads Not Guilty

A man who allegedly escaped from the Federal Correctional Institution in Texarkana on New Years Day last year pleaded not guilty the charge on Thursday. Ramon Benjamin Fernandez, 30, appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge James Boone Baxter with an interpreter for arraignment at a hearing in Texarkana’s downtown federal building. Judge Baxter appointed Texarkana lawyer Cory Floyd to represent Fernandez.
TEXARKANA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy