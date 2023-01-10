ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

It ‘Was a Nightmare’ Getting ‘Bittersweet Symphony’ for ‘Cruel Intentions’

By India McCarty
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

Cruel Intentions was one of the most scandalous teen movies of the ’90s, boosting the profiles of its young stars. The movie (and most of its cast) is still a favorite today. One thing fans love is the soundtrack. However, did you know there was one song that was “a nightmare” to get in Cruel Intentions ?

‘Cruel Intentions’ influenced ’90s pop culture in a big way

Cruel Intentions is a 1999 retelling of the 1782 French novel Les Liaisons Dangereuses, set in the world of wealthy New York high schoolers. The cast included big names like Sarah Michelle Gellar , Reese Witherspoon , Ryan Phillippe, and Selma Blair.

The movie was a hit for its steamy storyline and finger-on-the-pulse music choices for its soundtrack. Tracks by ’90s favorites like Fatboy Slim, Blur, and Aimee Mann scored Cruel Intentions , but there’s one song every fan remembers.

Why ‘Bittersweet Symphony’ was ‘a nightmare’ to get in the movie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DY2xu_0k9Dbrbo00
Cruel Intentions ‘ Sarah Michelle Gellar and Ryan Phillippe | Columbia Pictures/Getty Images

The Verve’s “Bittersweet Symphony” memorably plays at the movie’s end, but the filmmakers have admitted it was a headache to get into the final cut. The Verve was sued by Allen Klein, the man who owns the rights to the Rolling Stones ’ songs, shortly after the song rocketed to the top of the charts for copyright infringement.

“Bittersweet Symphony” samples an orchestral version of the Stones’ 1965 song “The Last Time.” Klein argued that The Verve used a larger portion of the sample than they had initially said they would. Band members Mick Jagger and Keith Richards declined to get involved.

Following a pricey lawsuit, The Verve relinquished all royalties to Klein and gave Jagger and Richards songwriting credits on the track. All this meant getting “Bittersweet Symphony” in Cruel Intentions was a bit of a struggle.

“That was another example of me writing a scene perfectly to music without getting the rights,” writer and director Roger Kumble, according to E! Online . “That was a nightmare… So we’re like, ‘Oh, let’s get the rights from The Verve.’ But then you find out The Verve doesn’t own the rights, The Rolling Stones own the rights.”

He called the process of getting the song into the movie “a headache,” sharing that the studio even wanted them to give up and use another song. “We kept trying and trying, and no one could agree,” Kumble went on. “And the studio was like, ‘Let’s just pay for it.’ We paid for everything, but we really paid for that one.”

So, how much did they end up shelling out for the use of “Bittersweet Symphony?” According to W Magazine , producer Neal Moritz said almost a million dollars was “probably 10% of the budget.”

The song the filmmakers couldn’t get for ‘Cruel Intentions’

Related

Katie Holmes Almost Played Reese Witherspoon’s Role in ‘Cruel Intentions’

“Bittersweet Symphony” ended up in the movie’s final cut. But there was one song the filmmakers couldn’t get — the Smashing Pumpkins song “To Sheila.” Kumble shared that they wanted this song to play during a love scene.

However, the band said no, and they had to find a new track. Adam Durtiz , a member of The Counting Crows, saw the scene, and inspiration struck. He wrote and recorded “Colorblind,” which ended in the final cut of Cruel Intentions .

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Michael Strahan's 'Good Morning America' Replacement Revealed Amidst Prince Harry Interview

Michael Strahan is taking a brief break from Good Morning America. According to Hello Magazine, his replacement is already fitting right in with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on the daytime program. This change to GMA's line-up comes shortly after Strahan interviewed Prince Harry for his new book, Spare, which came out on Tuesday.
Rolling Stone

Watch David Byrne and Miley Cyrus Dance Their Way Into 2023

Miley Cyrus might have been without the red shoes during her time onstage at Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, but that didn’t stop the singer from belting out two songs with new-wave icon David Byrne. Related Dolly and Miley Ring in New Year With Moving ‘I Will Always Love You’ Duet Miley Cyrus Ushers in 2023 With New Song Announcement Miley Cyrus and Fletcher Heat Up ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’ In an electric blue suit, Byrne joined the “Wrecking Ball” singer onstage for a powerhouse duet of the David Bowie classic “Let’s Dance,” accompanied by a full band and a well-placed saxophone. “Because...
NME

Miley Cyrus announces eighth studio album ‘Endless Summer Vacation’

Miley Cyrus has announced her eighth studio album, ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ – check out the official trailer below. The follow-up to 2020’s ‘Plastic Hearts’ is due to arrive on March 10 via Columbia – you can pre-order/pre-save it here. Miley Cyrus: her best...
POPSUGAR

Miley Cyrus Announces New Album With a Summer-Themed Trailer

Miley Cyrus fans have something special to look forward to this year: a new album! During "Miley's New Year's Eve Party," which aired on NBC and Peacock on Dec. 31, Cyrus announced a new single titled "Flowers" set to release on Jan. 13. The "Wrecking Ball" singer also shared teasers of the upcoming track on Instagram captioned, "NEW YEAR, NEW MILEY, NEW SINGLE. FLOWERS JANUARY 13." But that's not the only thing she revealed.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

259K+
Followers
125K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy