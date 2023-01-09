ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

brytfmonline.com

Trump’s accomplice convicted – Judge overturns verdict

NEW YORK (Dagbladet): Weisselberg, who has worked with the Trump families since 1973, has been sentenced to five months in prison for tax evasion from work benefits worth $1.7 million (about 17 million kronor). During his sentencing on Tuesday, Judge Juan Manuel Merchant Allen Weisselberg expressed his regret at agreeing...
TheDailyBeast

‘Deep Suicidal State’: Chilling Details Emerge From Bryan Kohberger’s Past

Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of slaughtering four University of Idaho students in November, was a suicidal heroin user in his teenage years, The New York Times reported Friday, citing online posts and friends. As a teen, Kohberger reportedly posted that “nothing” he did was enjoyable. “I am blank, I have no opinion, I have no emotion, I have nothing,” Kohberger posted to an online forum. In a seperate post from 2011, when he was 16, Kohberger said: “I feel like an organic sack of meat with no self worth. As I hug my family, I look into their faces, I see nothing, it is like I am looking at a video game, but less.” Despite Kohberger posting he’d only use heroin when in a “deep suicidal state,” his friends told the Times he’d quit using drugs altogether in college, where he became infatuated by the psychology of criminals. Kohberger, now 28, was a criminology Ph.D. student at Washington State University when he was arrested last month. A judge determined Thursday the preliminary hearing in his murder trial will be June 26.Read it at The New York Times
MOSCOW, ID
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Man arrested in Phoenix on pending homicide charges out of Oklahoma connected to missing girl case

A man arrested in Phoenix on Thursday faces pending homicide charges out of Oklahoma in connection with the case of a missing girl. Ivon Neil Adams III, 36, of Cyril, Oklahoma, was arrested on felony warrants out of Oklahoma about 5 p.m. in the area of 67th Avenue and Camelback Road, according to police. Charging documents on Adams' arrest state he is facing pending first degree murder and child neglect charges in Oklahoma.
PHOENIX, AZ

