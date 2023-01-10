Read full article on original website
Former NBA Star Suffers StrokeOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Michigan witness sees shadow of rectangular object then has ghost-like encounterRoger MarshDetroit, MI
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersLivonia, MI
Philadelphia Phillies Acquire All-Star In Major TradeOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Detroit Tigers: Top 10 Prospects for 2023IBWAADetroit, MI
Customers line up at Avalon Bakery's flagship store on bittersweet day
Sunday was a bittersweet day for Jackie Victor as she helped her employees make coffee drinks and serve loafs of bread and sweet treats to a seemingly unending line of customers at Avalon International Bakery in Midtown Detroit. "This is a really hard, really almost a tortured decision, to be honest," said Victor, as she prepared herself for the permanent closure of the flagship store that she opened in 1997 on Willis Street, long before Midtown became...
Man dies at Detroit Athletic Club pool
A Grosse Pointe Woods man died unexpectedly at the Detroit Athletic Club pool last Sunday.Victor Judnic, 57, was doing what he loved — swimming laps at the DAC, according to an obituary.Judnic was married and had two children, according to the obituary. A message left to a relative was not returned. What happened: Trained staff administered CPR until emergency personnel arrived after a member was found unresponsive Sunday morning. According to the Detroit Fire Department, he was pronounced dead at a hospital about one hour later. "Our club community is saddened by this traumatic loss. Many of the members and staff who witnessed this tragedy are feeling a mix of emotions today; let's keep them in our thoughts. Above all, our hearts are with the member's family," executive manager Charles Johnson said in an email to members obtained by Axios. The latest: The DAC is conducting an internal and external review of the incident, Johnson said in the email.The club declined to comment, citing its privacy policy. Get the rundown of the biggest stories of the day with Axios Daily Essentials.
Punknews.org
Gorilla Biscuits, Trapped Under Ice, Drug Church, Gel, more to play Tied Down Detroit
Hardcore festival Tied Down Detroit have announced their lineup for this year. Gorilla Biscuits, Trapped Under Ice, Negative Approach, Drain, Lil Ugly Mane, Never Ending Game, Drug Church, God’s Hate, Harms Way, Incendiary, Buggin, Deadbody, End It, Gag, Gel, Grid Iron, King Nine, Magnitude, Pain of Truth, Raw Brigade, Spy, True Love, Warfare, Cosmic Joke, Ends of Sanity, Holy My Own, Ante Up, Bitter Truth, D-Bloc, Doubt It!, and Moral Pollution will all be playing. The festival will take place at the Russell Industrial Center in Detroit, Michigan on June 3 & 4.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Enjoy the last day of Detroit’s Fire & Ice Festival along the riverfront
DETROIT – Sunday is the last day of Detroit’s Fire & Ice Festival, and you and your loved ones can enjoy many activities while hanging out along the riverfront. The event is presented by Bedrock and is taking place at Valade Park. The Fire & Ice Festival will...
Detroit puts pressure on Winans to finally finish 20-year Perfecting Church construction
The languishing ‘Tyvek Temple’ faces a public nuisance lawsuit, according to letter from the city
HometownLife.com
Inspired by her late uncle, Livonia woman spends January aiding Detroit's homeless
Sami McKay loves walking through downtown Detroit and passing out her "blessing bags." The bags full of essentials like food, first aid items and cold weather gear are given to people battling homelessness. McKay said giving the bags away is her way of honoring her late uncle Denny, who died in 2008 after years of living with muscle dystrophy and multiple sclerosis.
Icewear Vezzo will perform at inaugural cannabis awards ceremony in Detroit
The Weed Bar Award Show will recognize brands, retailers, and organizations positively impacting the cannabis community
Chick-fil-A is opening another metro Detroit restaurant
The fried-chicken-sandwich slinger’s latest store is coming to Livonia
Canine to Five to open second Detroit location
It will be the doggy daycare’s fourth outpost
Michigan Seafood Restaurant Gets National Attention As The State’s Best
Michigan is filled with so many incredible places to eat. One of those is a seafood restaurant that's getting national attention after being named the state's best. Admittedly, I'm not the biggest seafood fan. Growing up, the closest I came to seafood would be those shrimp rings with cocktail sauce...
1051thebounce.com
Shannon’s Scoop: Detroit’s First MetroPark, 50 Cent Apologizes to Megan Thee Stallion, Dr. Dre Catalog Deal
In today’s Shannon’s Scoop les chop it up about Detroit’s first MetroPark, 50 Cent apologizes to Megan Thee Stallion, & Dr. Dre’s catalog deal!. Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson attends the red carpet premiere of Starz... Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson attends the red carpet premiere of Starz...
Video shows suspects nab dogs from Detroit animal shelter
A dog named Willow was found sitting alone and scared in an old garage Wednesday afternoon, surrounded by garbage. She was stolen overnight along with three other dogs.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Business shut down after hair spray explosion severely injures 14-year-old girl on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – Tanajah Johnson, 14, was seriously hurt while getting her hair done at a Detroit hair salon. Local 4 has learned that the hair stylist was running a salon out of a clothing store on the city’s west side. The hairstylist placed a can of hair spray...
Ilitches, Ross seek nearly $800M in incentives for downtown Detroit projects
The Ilitch family organization and mega-developer Stephen Ross will seek nearly $800 million in incentives — a combination of the state's "transformational brownfield" program, a tax abatement and a new funding source from the Downtown Development Authority to support affordable housing — for their proposed collaboration to build or redevelop 10 buildings in and around downtown Detroit. The incentives include: ...
Broken pipes, water damage force Southeastern H.S. in Detroit back to virtual learning
Over the holiday break, water pipes at Southeastern High School in Detroit broke, flooding most of the classrooms and forcing a shift to online learning for the foreseeable future.
fox2detroit.com
O.H. Pye covering Tracie Golden's funeral after deadly Detroit carjacking
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The funeral details for Tracie Golden, a beloved Detroit woman who was killed during a carjacking, have been released. Services for Golden will be held at the Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament at 9844 Woodward Ave. in Detroit on Friday. Family hour will be at 10 a.m. and service will be at 11 a.m.
wufe967.com
Detroit children rescued from burning home when cousin hears scream: 'You see how lucky they are?'
Three children in Detroit were saved from a burning house last week when their cousin who happened to be nearby heard screams and assisted in their rescue. The unidentified cousin, who was working down the street, used a shovel to smash out the windows of the flaming home on Syracuse Street in east Detroit last Tuesday, according to local affiliate Fox 2.
ClickOnDetroit.com
This new steakhouse in Detroit is giving its dishes an Asian flare
A new restaurant opened up in downtown Detroit late last year, and it’s starting to create quite the buzz with its unique look and menu. When you walk in you will be struck by the giant cherry blossom tree with flowers filling the exposed ceiling, which actually ties into the name, Hanah.
Body of Detroit barber found, according to family
