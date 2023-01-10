ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Latest ‘Last of Us’ News: The HBO series already has an ending in mind as the pandemic’s impact on the story is revealed

By Nahila Bonfiglio
wegotthiscovered.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

NBC Orders ‘Predictably Irrational’ Adaptation Starring Jesse L. Martin to Series

NBC has placed a series order for “The Irrational,” the network announced on Tuesday. According to the logline, the drama follows Alec Baker, a world-renowned professor of behavioral science, lends his expertise to an array of high-stakes cases involving governments, law enforcement and corporations with his unique and unexpected approach to understanding human behavior. The series is inspired by Dan Ariely’s novel “Predictably Irrational,” which was published in February 2008 by HarperCollins. Ariely will serve as a consultant. Jesse L. Martin, Maahra Hill, Travina Springer, Molly Kunz and Arash DeMaxi will star. NBC first ordered the pilot in February along with...
wegotthiscovered.com

Cole Hauser and Mo Brings Plenty bring ‘Yellowstone’ to the Golden Globes

Prior to tonight, Paramount’s Yellowstone was an overlooked series far too often where awards season is concerned. But that’s changing after Kevin Costner took home the Golden Globe tonight for his work on the show and two of our favorite right-hand men took the 2023 Golden Globes stage to bring a Dutton-Esque flare to the big show. Cole Hauser and Mo Brings Plenty, who plays Rip Wheeler and Mo, respectively, took the Golden Globes stage to present the awards for Best Actress and Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology, or TV Movie.
KANSAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

‘A Man Called Otto’ Is Tom Hanks at His Most Insufferable

Tom Hanks is one of a handful of true American sweethearts. That’s a prestigious honor, bestowed upon him, Anne Hathaway, and that kid from TikTok who really loves corn. And it’s not to be taken lightly. We rely on these figures to make us smile, laugh, and dazzle us with their performances—even when their films are bad. Unfortunately, Hanks is on the verge of being stripped of his title after trying our patience one too many times.
Primetimer

AMC Lays Out the Next Phase of The Walking Dead Universe

The Walking Dead may have ended its 11-season run in November, but AMC's flagship franchise is still alive and kicking. At the Television Critics Association 2023 Winter Press Tour on Tuesday, AMC previewed the next phase in The Walking Dead universe, which includes the eighth and final season of Fear the Walking Dead and new spinoff series The Walking Dead: Dead City and Norman Reedus' The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.
wegotthiscovered.com

As expected, ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ has already been labeled as transphobic because of J.K. Rowling’s views

We have some sympathy for the developers over at Avalanche Studios. In the mid-2010s it scored the license for Harry Potter, one of the hottest properties in entertainment history, and set out to create the dream game for fans. Hogwarts Legacy gives players their very own invitation to the magical school and an opportunity to chart their own course through the Wizarding World.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Sci-Fi News: ‘Ant-Man 3’ is now the focus of Marvel CGI criticism and Gina Carano rants about her ‘Star Wars’ firing on social media… again

There’s no denying that the MCU is going through a bit of a rough patch with how projects in Phase 4 have turned out in terms of audience reception. But even though they’re looking toward a brighter future not dissimilar from the glory of the Infinity Saga, their upcoming movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is still garnering a ton of criticism when it comes to the CGI.

Comments / 0

Community Policy