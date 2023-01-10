Latest ‘Last of Us’ News: The HBO series already has an ending in mind as the pandemic’s impact on the story is revealed

Read full article on original website
NBC Orders ‘Predictably Irrational’ Adaptation Starring Jesse L. Martin to Series
NBC has placed a series order for “The Irrational,” the network announced on Tuesday. According to the logline, the drama follows Alec Baker, a world-renowned professor of behavioral science, lends his expertise to an array of high-stakes cases involving governments, law enforcement and corporations with his unique and unexpected approach to understanding human behavior. The series is inspired by Dan Ariely’s novel “Predictably Irrational,” which was published in February 2008 by HarperCollins. Ariely will serve as a consultant. Jesse L. Martin, Maahra Hill, Travina Springer, Molly Kunz and Arash DeMaxi will star. NBC first ordered the pilot in February along with...
House of the Dragon's Miguel Sapochnik reportedly left after HBO wouldn't make wife a producer
New details have surfaced about the surprising exit of House of the Dragon Season 1 co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik.
A 'House of the Dragon' showrunner reportedly exited because HBO wouldn't let his wife be a producer again for season two
HBO reportedly brought in a mediator to "deescalate" the situation before former "House of the Dragon" co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik left the series.
The new 'Yellowstone' prequel '1923' is reportedly getting double the episodes originally planned
The "Yellowstone" spinoff "1923," starring Harrison Ford, is reportedly getting eight more episodes.
Netflix users cast adrift by a self-indulgent remake rightfully dubbed one of the worst movies ever made
When you consider the sheer volume of movies to have existed since the advent of the motion picture, it takes one terrible slice of cinema to earn a reputation for being one of the worst to have ever existed. Without a shred of hyperbole, Guy Ritchie’s revolting Swept Away deserves such an ignominious honor more than most.
12 Canceled TV Shows That Won’t Be Back in 2023
It was a rough year for fans of shows such as 'Bull' and 'Batwoman,' both of which were canceled in 2022, along with these 10 other series.
‘1923’: Helen Mirren Said Working With Harrison Ford Felt ‘Unequal’ Before
'1923' stars Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford have worked with each other in the past. Here's how Mirren felt when she first started working with Ford.
Cole Hauser and Mo Brings Plenty bring ‘Yellowstone’ to the Golden Globes
Prior to tonight, Paramount’s Yellowstone was an overlooked series far too often where awards season is concerned. But that’s changing after Kevin Costner took home the Golden Globe tonight for his work on the show and two of our favorite right-hand men took the 2023 Golden Globes stage to bring a Dutton-Esque flare to the big show. Cole Hauser and Mo Brings Plenty, who plays Rip Wheeler and Mo, respectively, took the Golden Globes stage to present the awards for Best Actress and Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology, or TV Movie.
‘Cheers’: Sam Malone Always Cuts Lemons for 1 Reason
Sam Malone (Ted Danson) had a subtle behavior for 11 seasons of 'Cheers'. Writer Ken Levine explained how they came up with Sam's habit of cutting lemons all day.
Nobody loved Jerrod Carmichael’s Scientology joke at the Golden Globes more than Leah Remini
Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael did not shy away from making uncomfortable jokes during the 80th annual awards show on Tuesday night, tackling everything from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for its historic lack of diversity in his monologue to later taking aim at the infamous slap heard ’round the world.
Eddie Murphy closes Golden Globes speech with unexpected Will Smith Oscars slap reference
It's not over yet: the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at last year's Oscars lived on into 2023 thanks to an unexpected portion of Eddie Murphy's Golden Globes acceptance speech. As he accepted the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Cecil B. DeMille prize Tuesday night for his contributions to the...
Jimmy Fallon Mocks Prince Harry Still Talking After Hours of Oprah, Netflix
Prince Harry sat down with Anderson Cooper to promote his memoir "Spare" and continued to criticize members of the royal family.
‘Babylon’ Star Margot Robbie Thought She Might Never Work Again After Leonardo DiCaprio Smack
Margot Robbie thought her career was over long before "Babylon" because of a crazy audition moment where she smacked Leonardo DiCaprio.
‘A Man Called Otto’ Is Tom Hanks at His Most Insufferable
Tom Hanks is one of a handful of true American sweethearts. That’s a prestigious honor, bestowed upon him, Anne Hathaway, and that kid from TikTok who really loves corn. And it’s not to be taken lightly. We rely on these figures to make us smile, laugh, and dazzle us with their performances—even when their films are bad. Unfortunately, Hanks is on the verge of being stripped of his title after trying our patience one too many times.
A steamy spy story that found tepid box office success tries and fails to titillate its targets on streaming
As the old saying goes, sex is one of the easiest things to sell to a mainstream audiences, which is probably one of the main reasons why the unstoppably uninteresting Red Sparrow proved to be such a sleeper hit at the box office after releasing in March of 2018. It...
AMC Lays Out the Next Phase of The Walking Dead Universe
The Walking Dead may have ended its 11-season run in November, but AMC's flagship franchise is still alive and kicking. At the Television Critics Association 2023 Winter Press Tour on Tuesday, AMC previewed the next phase in The Walking Dead universe, which includes the eighth and final season of Fear the Walking Dead and new spinoff series The Walking Dead: Dead City and Norman Reedus' The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.
As expected, ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ has already been labeled as transphobic because of J.K. Rowling’s views
We have some sympathy for the developers over at Avalanche Studios. In the mid-2010s it scored the license for Harry Potter, one of the hottest properties in entertainment history, and set out to create the dream game for fans. Hogwarts Legacy gives players their very own invitation to the magical school and an opportunity to chart their own course through the Wizarding World.
Latest Sci-Fi News: ‘Ant-Man 3’ is now the focus of Marvel CGI criticism and Gina Carano rants about her ‘Star Wars’ firing on social media… again
There’s no denying that the MCU is going through a bit of a rough patch with how projects in Phase 4 have turned out in terms of audience reception. But even though they’re looking toward a brighter future not dissimilar from the glory of the Infinity Saga, their upcoming movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is still garnering a ton of criticism when it comes to the CGI.
‘1923’s James Badge Dale Explains How First 3 Episodes are the Series’ ‘Prologue’
When fans tuned into the long-awaited premiere episode of the Yellowstone origin series 1923 they were treated to an intense moment. As the series opened, we meet Helen Mirren’s Cara Dutton as she blasts a man with a shotgun. She then screams deep into the wilderness, already leaving us all on the edge of our seats.
Internet aghast as ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ stacks up massive Golden Globes accolades
The cultural infatuation with serial killers and true crime has again caused some real moral dilemmas, as Netflix’s Dahmer series picked up some accolades at the Golden Globes. Dahmer follows the serial killer and cannibal’s various kills and how we went about his horrendous murders of people of color,...
