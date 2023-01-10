Latest Sci-Fi News: Dwayne Johnson is inserted into the ‘Avatar’ universe as ‘Doctor Who’ announces Ncuti Gatwa will team up with a familiar face

Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Forget Dwayne Johnson, Will Smith could be the perfect former DC star to lead the MCU multiverse next
With Black Adam ironically failing to both bring Henry Cavill back as Superman and launch the big-screen career of the titular antihero himself, there’s been a lot of speculation that Dwayne Johnson could move over to the MCU ⏤ especially since The Rock named the Avenger he’d most like to play nearly a decade ago. But, you know what, maybe there’s another former DC star who would actually grab even more headlines if they ever joined the Marvel multiverse. We’re talking, of course, about the Academy’s least favorite celeb, Will Smith.
wegotthiscovered.com
Dwayne Johnson is almost certainly the reason Dave Bautista turned down ‘Fast & Furious’
Thanks to the overwhelming success he’s experienced since making the jump to Hollywood, any wrestler-turned-actor that finds even a moderate amount of joy in the acting business is destined to be compared to Dwayne Johnson. However, Dave Bautista wants absolutely nothing to do with it. While their paths didn’t...
netflixjunkie.com
Superman Gets Younger, Elliot Page to Replace Henry Cavill in DCEU?
The entire DCEU fandom felt a crack in their chest when Henry Cavill called it quits as Superman. Although after the release of Black Adam, it was hinted by Dwayne Johnson that he will return as Superman. However, now it has been made official that he is no longer playing the Man of Steel.
Dwayne Johnson Is DC’s Latest Casualty As James Gunn Informs The Rock ‘Black Adam 2’ Is Cancelled
What do Dwayne Johnson, Patty Jenkins, and Henry Cavill have in common? They’ve all been booted out of the DC Universe by new bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran. Johnson, who made his superhero debut as the eponymous character in the 2022 movie Black Adam, has announced his exit from the studio after being told that the movie’s anticipated sequel is not part of Gunn’s vision for the “first chapter” of the “new DC Universe”. Johnson shared the news through a heartfelt message to his “passionate friends” on social media. “I wanted to give a long-awaited Black Adam update regarding the...
netflixjunkie.com
The Rock in Bad Books: Dwayne Johnson’s Alleged Powerplay Cost Him the Sour Relationship, Black Adam, and DCU Future
The Rock’s good guy image with DC is down the gutter as more reports about his alleged powerplay behind the scenes come to light. The WWE star-turned-actor, Dwayne Johnson recently entered the DC fold to play Black Adam. Besides the lackluster box office collection last year and the controversy over Henry Cavill’s return as Superman, there were also reports about changes happening at the Warner Bros headquarters.
Kevin Smith's Reaction To Finding Out That's Sigourney Weaver In Avatar 2 Is Pretty Great
Sigourney Weaver is 73. But she plays a teenager in Avatar: The Way of Water. And that blew Kevin Smith's mind.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: Wes Bentley says Jamie Dutton doesn’t see long-term survival in his future as Josh Lucas shares that he’d be up for a young John Dutton spin-off
Howdy, Yellowstone fans, it’s the start of the work week, and we’re all wishing we were spending our time with the Duttons and the cowboys at the ranch instead. Taylor Sheridan’s well-crafted realm for these characters we know and love has us dreaming of becoming the Beth and Kayces of the world. Well, less extreme versions of them, at least. One character familiar with the word “intense” this season is Jamie Dutton himself. Wes Bentley is giving fans insight into getting into that frame of mind for the explosive season we’ve been tuning into. Alongside the intensity, fans have also loved seeing more of a young John Dutton this season, and Josh Lucas is opening up about playing the character and what he’d love to see in the future. You know the drill from here: grab your Yellowstone-loving bestie because we’re riding in.
Britney Spears Fires Back At Sister Jamie Lynn After She Breaks Down About Living In Pop Star's Shadow
Britney Spears didn't hold back after her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, said it was hard to live up to her sister's legacy. “Are we gonna say it was hard being my sister ???? Hmmmmmmmmmmm …. really ???” the pop star, 41, captioned an Instagram post, which has since been deleted. “They hurt me and nothing was done except that I lost 15 years of my life with my family owning my name … subjected to being an angel while my dad has 5 women on his tour bus drinking that cup of coffee … so cool and smooth it must...
ComicBook
Euphoria Star Jacob Elordi Replaces Henry Cavill as James Gunn’s Superman in DCU Fan Art
Warner Bros. Discovery recently revealed that James Gunn and Peter Safran will head their new DC Studios arm, and ever since that announcement things have been topsy-turvy. Gunn and Safran recently delivered their plans to WB boss David Zaslav and announced that the former is writing a Superman movie that will joy star Henry Cavill. The news comes just two months after Cavill announced his return to the role after a brief cameo in the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. After the news broke the actor took to Instagram to reveal that another actor will be donning the iconic symbol of hope and that he's officially exiting the role. Gunn's film will follow a much younger Superman who's going to Metropolis for the first time, so like with every project like this, fans have an actor in mind for the role. One artist has created a new piece of fan art that shows Euphoria star Jacob Elordi transform into the Last Son of Krypton.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine looks to be more violent than ever in ‘Deadpool 3’ as Dave Bautista indicates Drax’s MCU fate
Today in the Marvel universe, Hugh Jackman is up to his old tricks as he potentially spoils another major Deadpool 3 detail while dunking on Ryan Reynolds for the umpteenth time. Meanwhile, Dave Bautista’s devastatingly dismissive comments about the MCU suggest things aren’t going to end well for Drax the Destroyer in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Last but not least, Quantumania isn’t spreading as fast as Kevin Feige might be hoping. Let’s begin…
Sylvester Stallone says 'Tulsa King' could mark the last time he acts in his own projects: 'This might be my swan song'
The actor, who going all the way back to "Rocky" has starred in projects he's also involved in creatively, might be changing things up.
wegotthiscovered.com
No, Dwayne Johnson isn’t in ‘Avatar: The Way of Water,’ but arch-nemesis Vin Diesel is sure to show up in the sequels
Even though he most definitely isn’t, viewers of Avatar: The Way of Water have found themselves convinced that Dwayne Johnson plays a minor background role in the blockbuster sci-fi sequel, thanks to the presence of a huge buff bald dude with tattoos. While that does aptly describe the actor...
A teenage YouTube star who made $625,000 a month is sued by her own friends who appeared in her videos
A teenage YouTube star Piper Rockelle recently became embroiled in a lawsuit. Piper was just 15 years old as of December 2022 but she is already an internet sensation. With 10.3 million subscribers on YouTube and 9 million fans on TikTok, Piper is a popular influencer.
wegotthiscovered.com
New report details the strained relationship between Dwayne Johnson and Warner Bros.
The absolute oddity of Black Adam’s release and Dwayne Johnson’s reaction to DC’s latest 180 turn has more history than you may think, as a report has detailed the estranged relationship between The Rock and Warner Bros. Discovery. Following what felt like a lifetime in development hell,...
epicstream.com
Dwayne Johnson Reportedly Pitched Directly To Warner Bros. Discovery CEO His Idea For Black Adam vs. Superman
Last year had been a busy one for the studio following the formation of Warner Bros. Discovery and their restructure and reshape of the the company. A new report reveals that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson directly pitched his idea for Black Adam vs. Superman to the CEO, David Zaslav, shortly after the merger.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans crack open a can of worms by suggesting an OG Avenger is one of the MCU’s most wasted characters
The MCU has become quite the beast over the years, introducing audiences to dozens of heroes and villains via a full 30 films. Some of the characters to debut across the MCU became instant icons, and remained staples of the franchise even after their deaths. Characters like Tony Stark and Captain America are no brainers, after they led numerous solo and group outings, but they aren’t the only memorable characters to grace the cinematic universe. Plenty of villains also made their mark across the franchise, as they terrorized and tormented the heroes at the core of each MCU installment.
wegotthiscovered.com
Elon Musk lambasts ‘tragic’ Jimmy Fallon for making fun of his son’s name
Elon Musk is none too happy with late-night host Jimmy Fallon for mocking his son’s name in a stand-up routine, calling it “tragic”. The late-night circuit is one of those strange television mainstays. Despite the sense nobody actually watches them live, they continue to do business for their networks thanks to social media. If your YouTube recommendations aren’t just an assortment of the two big Jimmy’s (Kimmel and Fallon) there must be something wrong with your feed.
ComicBook
DCU Fan Art Imagines X-Men Star Lucas Till as James Gunn’s The Flash
Warner Bros. Discovery has been making a bunch of changes to how their Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Films projects are operated and even changed the name to DC Studios. James Gunn and Peter Safran were brought on in October as co-CEOs of DC Studios, with the duo already making their mark. Gunn is writing a Superman film that will not feature Henry Cavill in the titular role. While it seems like the new co-CEOs will do their own thing with new actors as these iconic characters, the studio will be releasing films from the previous slate throughout this year that includes Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Blue Beetle and The Flash. The Flash is set to bring Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton as their respective Batmen and is also expected to be Ezra Millers last go as the Scarlet Speedster due to legal troubles. One fan seems to think that X-Men: First Class star Lucas Till could takeover the role from Miller and has even created a new life of fan art that shows how.
wegotthiscovered.com
A steamy spy story that found tepid box office success tries and fails to titillate its targets on streaming
As the old saying goes, sex is one of the easiest things to sell to a mainstream audiences, which is probably one of the main reasons why the unstoppably uninteresting Red Sparrow proved to be such a sleeper hit at the box office after releasing in March of 2018. It...
‘Enough with the streaming already:’ James Cameron calls out Netflix and co amid Avatar 2 box office success
James Cameron has called for the end of streaming in the wake of Avatar 2’s box office success.The director attended the Golden Globes on Tuesday (10 January), where he discussed Avatar: The Way of Water’s success on the red carpet.Since the film was released on 16 December, it has become a huge hit, making $1.731bn (£1.424bn) after just three weeks of release. This positions it as the seventh highest-grossing film of all time.When asked how it feels to have three films in the top 10 charts ranking the biggest movies of all time, the Titanic director told Variety he...
Comments / 0