What’s happening: After two years of virtual events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Soup City, the signature fundraising event for COTS, is ready to welcome guests back live and in-person at the Marygrove Conservancy on Thursday, Jan. 19. Guests should be ready to “come hungry and be ready to dance,” says COTS CEO Cheryl P. Johnson.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO