Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
andnowuknow.com
Mann Packing Company Rolls Out Air Fryer Veggie Kits
SALINAS, CA - Air fryers have taken kitchens by storm in recent years, and that trend shows no sign of slowing down. Convenience and creativity come together in one cooking style that allows home chefs to experiment with their vegetable intake. That endeavor has just become even easier with the help of Mann Packing Co.’s latest products: MANN™ Air Fryer Veggie Kits.
KSBW.com
Hazel Hawkins receives loan extending timeline to solve 'fiscal emergency'
HOLLISTER, Calif. — The California Health Facilities Financing Authority has approved Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital's request for a $3 million loan, the hospital announced Thursday. Previous coverage in video player above. Hazel Hawkins previously projected that it would run out of money on Feb. 18. Hospital officials say the...
andnowuknow.com
Ocean Mist® Farms’ Ben Wilson Details Strong Volumes and Excellent Quality
CASTROVILLE, CA - Artie the Artichoke is raising two gloved hands in the air à la traffic controller as Ocean Mist® Farms’ winter artichokes come through. The grower’s winter crop is significantly larger than last year’s crops, and I can already hear the hurried feet of shoppers making their way to their local stores.
benitolink.com
Former Hollister resident brings animal search and rescue to Lovers Lane flood
Fresh from two tours spent rescuing animals in war-torn Ukraine, Ryan Okrant, a former Hollister resident and the executive director of the Animal Survival and Safety Emergency Response Team (ASSERT), returned to San Benito County on Jan. 11 to apply his resources to the flooded Lovers Lane area. After a...
andnowuknow.com
Awe Sum Organics Taps Gabriel Avalos as General Manager; David Posner Comments
SANTA CRUZ, CA - Gabriel Avalos brings a wealth of industry experience to his next position on his fresh produce journey—Awe Sum Organics. He will be leading the team as General Manager. “I am excited to join David [Posner] and the rest of the Awe Sum Organics team. I...
Student Lookout: Storm updates, Walnut Avenue Cafe & Downtown Fridays
Hello all, and welcome to another edition of Student Lookout, your weekly scoop on all things Santa Cruz. This week's edition shares with you updates, resources and information about the storms affecting Santa Cruz County, a great brunch spot downtown and some fun events to check out. Plus, a great $5 movie ticket student deal.
agdaily.com
Flooding inundates Salinas, California — the ‘Salad Bowl of the World’
The Salinas River is flooding, and as residents around Salinas, California, are being faced with increased challenges related to road closures and preserving their homes. Additionally, farmers in this area — known as the “Salad Bowl of the World” — are suffering the consequences of Mother Nature with delayed planting and flooded fields.
Flooding threatens to turn Monterey Peninsula into an island
The Salinas River in Monterey County was rising Thursday morning and is expected to spill its banks.
Templeton sewage released into Salinas River
Public should continue to avoid ocean, river, flood water contact. – On Monday, heavy rains caused the Salinas River to overflow into the percolation ponds operated by the Templeton Community Service District (CSD) Wastewater Treatment Plant resulting in the release of 300,000 gallons of treated sewage into the Salinas River which flows northward through Templeton, Paso Robles, San Miguel and into Monterey County.
Bed Bath & Beyond announces 3 more Bay Area stores will close
The company announced last September that it would shutter 150 "lower-producing" stores nationwide.
montereycountyweekly.com
Faced with the biggest storm in years, Monterey County officials seek to present a coordinated public response.
The most serious rainstorm in years descended on California this week, and Monterey County was not spared. Massive storm swells barreled into the coast from the Pacific, breaching the Carmel River Lagoon and flooding the adjacent Carmel Point neighborhood. In the North Salinas neighborhood of Bolsa Knolls, residents stacked sandbags to barricade their homes from the flooding of Santa Rita Creek. Dozens of people flocked to evacuation shelters to take refuge. The Arroyo Seco River was the site of dramatic scenes on Jan. 9, when a Coast Guard helicopter rescued a couple and their dog after their home was surrounded by floodwaters.
benitolink.com
Residents and pets rescued along Lovers Lane
Sergeant Bryan Penny and Detective Kevin Burley (driving) of the Sheriff's Department took BenitoLink into the Lovers Lane area Jan. 10, 2023. Photo by John Chadwell. Rescue workers marked homes that had been notified of pending evacuation with yellow tape. Photo by John Chadwell. What a difference 24 hours can...
Monterey Peninsula could become an island as epic flooding engulfs California cities. And more rain is on the way
Thousands of residents could soon be living on an island as mammoth flooding threatens to cut them off from the rest of California. Now another storm is headed toward the state.
Silicon Valley
Los Gatos: Michelin-honored chef David Kinch will open 3 new restaurants
In early December, at the 2022 Michelin awards ceremony in Los Angeles, David Kinch, the celebrated chef-owner of Manresa, responded to the applause that accompanied his final three-Michelin-star honors by praising the chefs and restaurateurs in the crowd for making it through the challenging pandemic years. And then the man...
California sand artist brings moments of Zen to storm-battered coast
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — California’s coastline keeps getting sledge-hammered by atmospheric rivers that have left beach town residents wondering, when will January’s storms ever end? Santa Cruz County’s beautiful beaches look like disaster zones with destruction from flooding, monster ocean waves, tide surges, and wind. Capitola was hit hard when its wharf split in […]
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz flea market turns into base camp for PG&E
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The Santa Cruz flea market has turned into a base camp for Pacific Gas and Electric as they are running their restoration operation from there. PG&E has nine other staging areas in Santa Cruz County that work under this main base camp. Company executive Joseph...
45-year-old Capitola restaurant battered by recent storms
It’s a mainstay in the Capitola Village, and one of the most iconic restaurants in the city. Zelda’s on the Beach on the esplanade has faith they’ll be reopening their doors after being battered by last week’s storms.
montereycountyweekly.com
Hotels prepare for the possibility that the Monterey Peninsula will become an island due to flooding.
Up until Wednesday, hotels on the Monterey Peninsula were gearing up to greet visitors checking in for a three-day holiday weekend. Then the news landed in the late afternoon that the Salinas River may flood at every bridge that connects the Peninsula to the rest of the county, turning the region into one big island.
SPCA Monterey County taking in pets due to local evacuation orders
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): SPCA Monterey County are currently taking pets due to the local evacuation orders in the Pajaro and Carmel areas. Beth Brookhouser who is the Vice President of Marketing and Communications for SPCA Monterey County said that they helped transport three horses from the Carmel River area to a safe location in Salinas. The post SPCA Monterey County taking in pets due to local evacuation orders appeared first on KION546.
Eater
Weeks After Manresa’s Closure, David Kinch Announces Plans for New Restaurants in Los Gatos
Just two weeks after the closure of his influential Northern California restaurant Manresa, chef David Kinch is giving fans a first sense of what’s next. According to the Mercury News, Kinch and his “business and bakery partners” will open three new restaurants as a part of a housing development being built in Los Gatos.
Comments / 0