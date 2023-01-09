ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salinas, CA

andnowuknow.com

Mann Packing Company Rolls Out Air Fryer Veggie Kits

SALINAS, CA - Air fryers have taken kitchens by storm in recent years, and that trend shows no sign of slowing down. Convenience and creativity come together in one cooking style that allows home chefs to experiment with their vegetable intake. That endeavor has just become even easier with the help of Mann Packing Co.’s latest products: MANN™ Air Fryer Veggie Kits.
SALINAS, CA
andnowuknow.com

Ocean Mist® Farms’ Ben Wilson Details Strong Volumes and Excellent Quality

CASTROVILLE, CA - Artie the Artichoke is raising two gloved hands in the air à la traffic controller as Ocean Mist® Farms’ winter artichokes come through. The grower’s winter crop is significantly larger than last year’s crops, and I can already hear the hurried feet of shoppers making their way to their local stores.
CASTROVILLE, CA
agdaily.com

Flooding inundates Salinas, California — the ‘Salad Bowl of the World’

The Salinas River is flooding, and as residents around Salinas, California, are being faced with increased challenges related to road closures and preserving their homes. Additionally, farmers in this area — known as the “Salad Bowl of the World” — are suffering the consequences of Mother Nature with delayed planting and flooded fields.
SALINAS, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Templeton sewage released into Salinas River

Public should continue to avoid ocean, river, flood water contact. – On Monday, heavy rains caused the Salinas River to overflow into the percolation ponds operated by the Templeton Community Service District (CSD) Wastewater Treatment Plant resulting in the release of 300,000 gallons of treated sewage into the Salinas River which flows northward through Templeton, Paso Robles, San Miguel and into Monterey County.
TEMPLETON, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Faced with the biggest storm in years, Monterey County officials seek to present a coordinated public response.

The most serious rainstorm in years descended on California this week, and Monterey County was not spared. Massive storm swells barreled into the coast from the Pacific, breaching the Carmel River Lagoon and flooding the adjacent Carmel Point neighborhood. In the North Salinas neighborhood of Bolsa Knolls, residents stacked sandbags to barricade their homes from the flooding of Santa Rita Creek. Dozens of people flocked to evacuation shelters to take refuge. The Arroyo Seco River was the site of dramatic scenes on Jan. 9, when a Coast Guard helicopter rescued a couple and their dog after their home was surrounded by floodwaters.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
benitolink.com

Residents and pets rescued along Lovers Lane

Sergeant Bryan Penny and Detective Kevin Burley (driving) of the Sheriff's Department took BenitoLink into the Lovers Lane area Jan. 10, 2023. Photo by John Chadwell. Rescue workers marked homes that had been notified of pending evacuation with yellow tape. Photo by John Chadwell. What a difference 24 hours can...
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
Silicon Valley

Los Gatos: Michelin-honored chef David Kinch will open 3 new restaurants

In early December, at the 2022 Michelin awards ceremony in Los Angeles, David Kinch, the celebrated chef-owner of Manresa, responded to the applause that accompanied his final three-Michelin-star honors by praising the chefs and restaurateurs in the crowd for making it through the challenging pandemic years. And then the man...
LOS GATOS, CA
KRON4 News

California sand artist brings moments of Zen to storm-battered coast

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — California’s coastline keeps getting sledge-hammered by atmospheric rivers that have left beach town residents wondering, when will January’s storms ever end? Santa Cruz County’s beautiful beaches look like disaster zones with destruction from flooding, monster ocean waves, tide surges, and wind. Capitola was hit hard when its wharf split in […]
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Santa Cruz flea market turns into base camp for PG&E

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The Santa Cruz flea market has turned into a base camp for Pacific Gas and Electric as they are running their restoration operation from there. PG&E has nine other staging areas in Santa Cruz County that work under this main base camp. Company executive Joseph...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

SPCA Monterey County taking in pets due to local evacuation orders

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): SPCA Monterey County are currently taking pets due to the local evacuation orders in the Pajaro and Carmel areas. Beth Brookhouser who is the Vice President of Marketing and Communications for SPCA Monterey County said that they helped transport three horses from the Carmel River area to a safe location in Salinas. The post SPCA Monterey County taking in pets due to local evacuation orders appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA

