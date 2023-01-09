G&R Farms Invests in Tech Advancements With Upgraded Equipment to Improve Performance; Blake Dasher and Fabian Murillo Discuss

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City Market nightlife in jeopardy after new ownership takes over
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Those that call City Market home are concerned about an imposed curfew and what it means for business. Change is coming to City Market – a new ownership group plans to close all businesses by midnight in an effort to make the destination more family-friendly and safer overall. Several businesses within City […]
Lanier’s IGA: Small town store with a big time impact
For as far back as most north Bulloch county residents can remember, there has been a grocery store in Portal, Georgia. There may be some folks still living who remember Sparks Grocery, and more may recall shopping at Mr. Hoyt Daughtry’s IGA. Since 1979, however, citizens of Portal and beyond have been getting their groceries at Lanier’s IGA, a family-owned and operated business in the heart of Portal.
Chick-fil-A warns customers of ‘suspicious activity’ on some accounts
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chick-fil-A, Inc. is reaching out to some of their customers who were the victims of “suspicious activity” on Chick-fil-A One accounts. “Chick-fil-A is aware of suspicious activity on some of our customers’ Chick-fil-A One accounts,” a statement from the company reads. “While we are still investigating what happened and how certain […]
WJCL
City Alderman: No, the Savannah Mall is not closing, regardless of rumors
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Despite talk in the community, the Savannah Mall is not closing. That's according to Savannah Alderman Kurtis Purtee. It was back in December that several stores were given a 30-day notice to vacate the mall, shortly after the property was sold to new owners. BCHM Investment...
wtoc.com
Gas tax suspension ends at midnight, Ga. gas prices to rise Wednesday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The gas tax suspension will come to an end in the state of Georgia. Drivers have not been paying the extra price at the pump since March of last year. Every time at the pump, you save about 30 cents a gallon. With all the drivers in Georgia over the past 10 months, that adds up to $1.7 billion.
Three Georgia Cities Among The 'Most Miserable' In America
24/7 Wall St. listed the most miserable cities in the country according to residents.
douglasnow.com
Massive drug trafficking investigation leads to largest-ever indictment in Southern District of Georgia
A total of 76 defendants are named in a newly unsealed federal indictment describing a massive drug trafficking investigation tied to the Ghost Face Gangsters criminal street gang that includes allegations of multiple deaths from illegal drug overdoses. As announced in a Jan. 11, 2023, multi-agency news conference held at...
allongeorgia.com
GSU Public Safety Seeking Help Identifying 2 Individuals Wanted in Ongoing Investigation
Georgia Southern University public safety is seeking the public’s help identifying two individuals in an ongoing investigation. See images below. Anyone with information on the identity of either is asked to contact University Police Investigator Williams at 912-478-5234. Anyone who wishes to provide information and wishes to remain anonymous...
24hip-hop.com
Exclusive Interview with Gi Rob, the Savannah-Born Rapper Taking the Music Industry by Storm
We are excited to bring you an exclusive interview with the upcoming artist Gi Rob from Savannah, Georgia. Gi Rob is a rising star in the rap game, known for his unique style and southern roots. With a captivating flow and real-life lyrics, he has quickly gained a dedicated fanbase in Savannah and beyond. Today you will get a chance to learn more about Gi Rob’s journey as a rapper, his inspirations, and what’s next for him in the music industry.
Savannah Tribune
A Georgia Legend Comes Out Of Retirement For Winter Freeze Modifieds
A Georgia Racing legend is coming out of retirement to compete in the Winter Freeze XIII Savannah Car Rentals Modified Division on February 2-4 at Screven Motor Speedway. Mark Miner, formerly of Stockbridge, GA, now living in Fenton, MO will climb into a Mike Vaughn Racing #7 Vaden Chevrolet Special for a pair of $2,000-to-win $200-to-start races.
Largest federal indictment in history of Georgia’s Southern District charges 76 with drug conspiracy
Federal prosecutors in Southeast Georgia announced Wednesday a massive drug trafficking indictment, charging 76 people with operating a drug distribution network of opioids and other controlled substances in and around Brunswick’s Glynn County. The Justice Department called it the largest indictment in the history of the Southern District of Georgia, which spans 43 counties and includes […] The post Largest federal indictment in history of Georgia’s Southern District charges 76 with drug conspiracy appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Operation Ghost Busted: 76 charged in massive south Georgia drug conspiracy
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – A new federal indictment, said to be the largest ever in the Southern District of Georgia, names 76 defendants in a massive drug investigation. Officials said the drug investigation includes allegations of three deaths from illegal drug overdoses. U.S. Attorney David Estes and multiple law enforcement agencies announced the indictment, dubbed […]
wtoc.com
Candler Co. Sheriff’s Office faces deputy shortage like many departments nationally
CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Across Georgia, law enforcement agencies face a challenge getting and keeping officers. Long-time law enforcement officers can remember when two or three deputies might share a patrol car on different shifts. Now, they have the equipment but nobody to run it. Capt. Justin Wells spends...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Williamsburg Landing, Wayne County
Near this location on the Sansavilla Bluff* of the lower Altamaha River, circa 1737, it is believed that Coosaponakeesa operated a trading post in proximity to an early frontier garrison of Georgia Rangers known as Fort Mount Venture. Coosaponakeesa, known by her English name, Mary Musgrove (c. 1700-c.1763), was the most important woman in the early history of the colony, her assistance to General Oglethorpe integral to its very existence. Her English and Creek heritage uniquely positioned her for work as a translator and entrepreneur, bridging the gap between the Native American world and European settlers. Andrew K. Frank suggests…As Pocahontas was to the Jamestown colony and Sacagawea was to the Lewis and Clark expedition, so was Musgrove to the burgeoning Georgia colony.
‘Tried to jump them’: Savannah Christian coach claims racist remarks made by Benedictine student section
Editor’s note: There is some language in this story that some may find offensive. SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah Christian basketball coach claimed on Twitter that his players and coaches were bullied and racist remarks were hurled towards them. The now deleted tweet made claims of bullying and racist remarks towards players and coaches […]
Waycross Journal-Herald
Funeral home has a new owner
Frye Funeral Home in Nahunta is under new ownership. Jonathan Roundtree, a native of Ware County, took over the reigns as owner January 2, 2023 of the soon to be 66-year-old funeral home. He is no stranger to the funeral business. “We’ve known Jonathan for years,” Ernest Frye said of...
wtoc.com
‘I feel like the whole system has failed:’ Family of Bulloch Co. man killed in officer-involved shooting mourn loss
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Family members are speaking out about a Bulloch County man who was shot and killed by deputies during a domestic dispute call Saturday. They say Jules Lee was not the abuser that sheriff’s reports claim. Family members of Jules Lee say he’s the true...
Investigators seize over 350 grams of fentanyl in 'major' drug bust in Glynn County
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — A major drug bust in Southeast Georgia and surrounding areas has gotten 350 grams of fentanyl off the streets. That’s enough to kill hundreds of people. Other drugs like meth and heroin were also taken. Glynn County officials provided over 100 pages of documents...
wtoc.com
‘There was a noose hanging in the football locker room’: Effingham Co. parents file Civil Rights lawsuit against the school district
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Three Effingham Co. students are taking the district to federal court for claims of civil rights violations. The parents of those students say they want to put an end to open racism. It’s all detailed in a 12-page Civil Rights lawsuit involving students at Effingham...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Union Baptist Church, Wayne County
Located between the Altamaha River and Mount Pleasant, Union Baptist Church is among the oldest congregations in Wayne County. The churchyard and cemetery are beautifully maintained.
