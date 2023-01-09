Read full article on original website
California Storms Continue: LIV Produce's Anthony Innocenti, SCJewell's Cindy Jewell, and Bako Sweet® Greg Southworth Comment
CALIFORNIA - It has been an uncharacteristically wet January in the Golden State. The most unique aspect (and trust me, any precipitation west of Utah and south of Washington has felt unique in recent years) is that this has not been in one region of California, but felt all over the state. So, how does this affect not just any current produce harvests, but the foreseeable future? A few friends were kind enough to share across locations and categories.
Local Bounti Launches New Asian Style Chicken Lettuce Wrap Kit; Brian Cook and Caitlin Tierney Detail
HAMILTON, MT - Siri, set a reminder for January 16, 2023, because that's the day Local Bounti's new Asian Style Chicken Lettuce Wrap Kit will be available. That's right, the supplier has announced that its newest launch will make its way to 194 Sprouts Farmers Markets locations in California and Arizona starting next week and to other retailers later in the year, giving buyers another eye-catching product to boost register rings.
Ocean Mist® Farms’ Ben Wilson Details Strong Volumes and Excellent Quality
CASTROVILLE, CA - Artie the Artichoke is raising two gloved hands in the air à la traffic controller as Ocean Mist® Farms’ winter artichokes come through. The grower’s winter crop is significantly larger than last year’s crops, and I can already hear the hurried feet of shoppers making their way to their local stores.
California Citrus Mutual Applauds USDA Citrus Purchase; Casey Creamer Comments
EXETER, CA - California Citrus Mutual has issued a statement applauding a recent win for the citrus sector. Under the authority of Section 32 of the Agricultural Adjustment Act Amendment of 1935, the United States Department of Agriculture announced it will purchase up to $20 million of fresh Mandarins and tangerines for distribution to food banks, schools, and other non-conventional markets.
CMI Orchards' Rochelle Bohm Discusses Key Apple Varieties and Merchandising Strategies
WENATCHEE, WA - I could spend all day talking about the apple sector. The sweet flavors and crisp bite have earned the fruit a recurring spot on many shoppers’ grocery lists, and one supplier constantly bringing quality and innovation to such a burgeoning category is CMI Orchards, which recently gave me a closer look at its expanding portfolio.
Lidl Plans to Open Largest Area Store in Long Island, New York
LONG ISLAND, NY - Germany-based retail chain Lidl has set its sights on the East Coast of the United States. As of next week, the grocer will be opening the doors of its newest location in the state of New York. Located in Deer Park, Long Island, the store will be Lidl’s largest in the region.
Save A Lot Names Retail Executive Cathy Skula to Board of Directors; Leon Bergmann and Justin Shaw Detail
SAINT ANN, MO - Save A Lot is bolstering the prowess of its leadership team with a new appointment to its Board of Directors. In its latest announcement, the grocer revealed Cathy Skula has been appointed to the company’s Board of Directors as an Independent Director, effective immediately. Skula...
Weis Markets Offers Same-Day Grocery Delivery Through Instacart Partnership; Maria Rizzo Details
SUNBURY, PA - For retailers nationwide, grocery delivery platforms can be the key to unlocking additional sales, which is why Weis Markets has teamed up with Instacart. Through this partnership, shoppers will have access to same-day grocery delivery from 133 Weis locations throughout Pennsylvania, New York, and Delaware. “We are...
