ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian Wells, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
andnowuknow.com

California Storms Continue: LIV Produce's Anthony Innocenti, SCJewell's Cindy Jewell, and Bako Sweet® Greg Southworth Comment

CALIFORNIA - It has been an uncharacteristically wet January in the Golden State. The most unique aspect (and trust me, any precipitation west of Utah and south of Washington has felt unique in recent years) is that this has not been in one region of California, but felt all over the state. So, how does this affect not just any current produce harvests, but the foreseeable future? A few friends were kind enough to share across locations and categories.
CALIFORNIA STATE
andnowuknow.com

Local Bounti Launches New Asian Style Chicken Lettuce Wrap Kit; Brian Cook and Caitlin Tierney Detail

HAMILTON, MT - Siri, set a reminder for January 16, 2023, because that's the day Local Bounti's new Asian Style Chicken Lettuce Wrap Kit will be available. That's right, the supplier has announced that its newest launch will make its way to 194 Sprouts Farmers Markets locations in California and Arizona starting next week and to other retailers later in the year, giving buyers another eye-catching product to boost register rings.
ARIZONA STATE
andnowuknow.com

Ocean Mist® Farms’ Ben Wilson Details Strong Volumes and Excellent Quality

CASTROVILLE, CA - Artie the Artichoke is raising two gloved hands in the air à la traffic controller as Ocean Mist® Farms’ winter artichokes come through. The grower’s winter crop is significantly larger than last year’s crops, and I can already hear the hurried feet of shoppers making their way to their local stores.
CASTROVILLE, CA
andnowuknow.com

California Citrus Mutual Applauds USDA Citrus Purchase; Casey Creamer Comments

EXETER, CA - California Citrus Mutual has issued a statement applauding a recent win for the citrus sector. Under the authority of Section 32 of the Agricultural Adjustment Act Amendment of 1935, the United States Department of Agriculture announced it will purchase up to $20 million of fresh Mandarins and tangerines for distribution to food banks, schools, and other non-conventional markets.
CALIFORNIA STATE
andnowuknow.com

Lidl Plans to Open Largest Area Store in Long Island, New York

LONG ISLAND, NY - Germany-based retail chain Lidl has set its sights on the East Coast of the United States. As of next week, the grocer will be opening the doors of its newest location in the state of New York. Located in Deer Park, Long Island, the store will be Lidl’s largest in the region.
DEER PARK, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy