John Elza Hale Jr., 97 of Zanesville, went to be with the Lord on January 14, 2023. He was born on April 28, 1925, in Zanesville, Ohio, son of John Elza Hale Sr. and Tinsie (Hill) Hale. John was a graduate from Lash High School. He was a veteran of the Navy, serving in WWII and the Korean War. He later worked and owned National Janitorial and Window Cleaning Company and Hale’s Music Studio in Newark. He was a member of the Church of God International in Columbus, Ohio, and the Muskingum County Hall of Fame for his music. In his spare time, he enjoyed giving guitar lessons and gardening. He was known for giving fruits and veggies from his massive garden. Above all, he loved his time spent with his family and the Lord.

ZANESVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO