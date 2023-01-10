Read full article on original website
Owl Encounter Coming to an MCLS Branch Near You
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Library System schedules fun, informative, events that cater to a wide variety of interests. MCLS Youth Services Manager Haley Shaw announced an upcoming event called Owl Encounter that is sure to interest bird lovers. “The Ohio School of Falconry are going to come...
Dorsey “Scotty” Satterfield
Dorsey Rolland “Scotty” Satterfield was born on May 31, 1931, and peacefully died on January 15, 2023. He was born in Glenford, Ohio to Milby Freemont Satterfield and Zetta Cecil Hayslip-Satterfield. Scotty lost his oldest son Steven on March 24, 2001, and his wife, Sylvia Mae Ayers-Satterfield on July 13, 2013.
Deborah S. Myers
Deborah S. Myers, 68 of Duncan Falls, passed away peacefully at Genesis Hospice Morrison House on January 16, 2023 surrounded by her loving family. Debbie was born on February 10, 1954 in Crooksville, Ohio. She is the daughter of the late Andrew Lee and Martha Jane (Shifflett) Erwin. She retired in 2017 from Fanatics and she previously worked for the Longaberger Company. She enjoyed camping but most especially she loved spending time with her family and her grandchildren.
Daniel L. Helsel
Daniel Lawrence Helsel, 77, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Genesis Hospice Morrison House. He was born November 1, 1945, in Plymouth, IN to the late Ivo Clair and Mary Irene Gross Helsel. He survived childhood polio and graduated from West High School, where he received the All Sports Trophy.
Irene R. Kuntz
Irene Roney Kuntz, 99 of Philo, passed away peacefully at the Beckett House on January 17, 2023 surrounded by her loving family. Irene was born on May 18, 1923 in Young Hickory, Ohio. She is the daughter of the late Herbert and Francis (Roney) Mitchell. Irene worked at Brockway Glass for several years, eventually retiring in 1989. She is an avid follower of the Cornerstone Church in Duncan Falls.
Stephen G. Beebe
Stephen G. Beebe, 66, of Zanesville, died Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Genesis Hospital after a stoic and brave battle with cancer. He was born February 1, 1956, in Zanesville, a son to the late George and Pauline (White) Beebe. He retired from Brockway-Owens Illinois with 45 years of service where he was an electrician/maintenance crew leader. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved heavy metal & rock-n-roll, fast cars, and riding motorcycles. He had a passion for live music and was a collector of guitars, bourbon and memorabilia. He was a 1974 Graduate of ZHS where he played football. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, he enjoyed taking them fishing and teaching them about sports and the outdoors.
John Elza Hale Jr.
John Elza Hale Jr., 97 of Zanesville, went to be with the Lord on January 14, 2023. He was born on April 28, 1925, in Zanesville, Ohio, son of John Elza Hale Sr. and Tinsie (Hill) Hale. John was a graduate from Lash High School. He was a veteran of the Navy, serving in WWII and the Korean War. He later worked and owned National Janitorial and Window Cleaning Company and Hale’s Music Studio in Newark. He was a member of the Church of God International in Columbus, Ohio, and the Muskingum County Hall of Fame for his music. In his spare time, he enjoyed giving guitar lessons and gardening. He was known for giving fruits and veggies from his massive garden. Above all, he loved his time spent with his family and the Lord.
Jacqueline L. Fink
Jacqueline Lou Fink, 77, passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at The Oaks at Northpointe. She was born May 18, 1945, in Zanesville to the late James and Florence Sloanker Agin. She was a former member of the Amrou Caldron, Y-City Harley Owners group and Eastern Star. She retired from the VA clinic in Zanesville and was the owner of Fink’s School of Phlebotomy. Her greatest pleasure was spending time with her family and friends.
Darlene Lentz
Darlene Lentz, 83, of Zanesville, went to be with her Lord, January 14, 2023, at Genesis Hospital following a sudden illness. She was born Thursday, November 16, 1939, in McKeesport, PA, the daughter of Edison C. McCance, Sr. and Julia DeEtta (Dutton) McCance. She married Elmer F. Lentz on Tuesday, July 19, 1966.
Thomas A. O’Leary
Thomas A. O’Leary, 84 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on January 13, 2023, at Grant Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio. He was born on May 31, 1938, in Reno, Nevada, to the son of the late Frances A. O’Leary and Elaine (Bechtel) O’Leary. Tom grew up in Reno, Nevada. In high school, he coached boys’ basketball. He later attended the University of Nevada, Arizona State University and Puget Sound College, where he played on a football scholarship. He later owned several businesses through the years, one being O’Leary Christmas Tree Farm in McConnelsville, in which he loved dearly. He was an active member in the Ohio Christmas Tree Association. In most recent years, in his spare time, he enjoyed his animals and gardening. Above all, he loved his family and wife.
Deborah Hill Hand
Deborah Hill Hand, 67, of Zanesville, Ohio passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023. Deborah was born December 20, 1955, daughter of the late William and Kathy Hill. In addition to her parents, Deborah is also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Mark Hand; and her cherished pets, Shebia May, Gizomo, Dale, T.J. and Inky.
Splatter and Shatter Opens at Colony Square Mall
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Colony Square Mall has a new business that fills a niche in consumers interests. The ribbon cutting took place at Splatter and Shatter. It’s a shop that sells enjoyment by providing new experiences. Business owners Amy Poulton and Linda Sowers talked about their new venture and what makes it unique.
Dog of the Week: Meet Knox
ZANESVILLE, OH- This Weeks Dog of the Week is someone who gets along with everyone but is unsure about being with cats. Knox is a 2 year old Terrier Mix who rides very well in the car, is neutered and is full of spontaneous energy. K9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug...
The Noon Rotary Club of Zanesville Held a Peace Pole Dedication Ceremony
ZANESVILLE, OH – The Noon Rotary Club of Zanesville held a Peace Pole Dedication Ceremony on January 15th. The Noon Rotary Club is a peace builder club. The Peace Pole is an eight-foot-tall pole made of recycled materials, and is a symbol of love, unity, peace, and acceptance of others. The pole says “May Peace Prevail on Earth” in eight different languages and in braille.
Jacqueline “Jackie” Kay Abbott
Jacqueline “Jackie” Kay Abbott, 77, of Zanesville, died Saturday morning, January 14, 2023 at Genesis Hospice- Morrison House, Zanesville. Jackie was born February 18, 1945 in Joliet, Illinois. She was a daughter of the late Sgt. John Philip and Lucille “Lu” Rita (Wilmette) Meyers and a 1963 graduate of Providence High School. In her teenage years, Jacki volunteered at the Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, IL. After marrying her husband Richard, she worked as the receptionist at West Side Tractor in Naperville, IL., then as a bookkeeper before retiring. She was Catholic by faith, enjoyed shopping and feeding and watching the birds in her yard.
Red Cross Blood Donation
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Red Cross frequently holds blood drive events at multiple locations across our viewing area because the need is always there. Red Cross Regional Communications Manager Don Hawkins discussed the donation process and how the needs of hospitals are filled by the generosity of donors. “The...
