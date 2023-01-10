Read full article on original website
abccolumbia.com
Spencer Rattler announces his return to South Carolina next season
Spencer Rattler announced that he will return to South Carolina for the 2023 season. According to multiple sources Tuesday, Rattler met with USC officials late in to the night on Monday and finalized an NIL deal Tuesday evening before announcing his decision. Rattler had an outstanding finish to the end...
abccolumbia.com
New map shows maternity deserts in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A new map shows maternity care deserts in rural counties in South Carolina. The Maternity Care Services map was created by University of South Carolina alumna Taylor Olson and the map also showcases state clinics, hospitals, and licensed midwives for mothers in need of services.
abccolumbia.com
Amtrak Train reaches destination following Lake City stop
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— An Amtrak train has reached it’s destination, after it was stuck for more than 29 hours in Lake City, SC. The train, on a non-stop trip from Virginia to Florida, was stopped on Monday night by a derailed CSX freight train. 25 rail cars and...
abccolumbia.com
Richland Two reminder: Early school dismissals tomorrow
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Two Schools is reminding parents and students that Jan. 13 will be a half-day. Elementary schools will be dismissed starting at 11 a.m., middle schools at 11:45 a.m. and high schools at 12:30 p.m.
abccolumbia.com
McMaster to be sworn-in during inauguration tomorrow
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Governor Henry McMaster will officially be sworn into office for his second full term tomorrow. The day begins with a prayer service at 9 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in downtown Columbia. The ceremony will take place at 11 tomorrow morning on the south side steps...
abccolumbia.com
Demand for answers after flights grounded nation-wide
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Now to the demand for answers after the air travel meltdown. More than 10,000 flights were delayed or canceled after a maintenance error caused an FAA computer system failure that grounded all flights across the country for hours. ABC’s Gio Benitez has more.
abccolumbia.com
Lexington roadways undergoing utility work tonight
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)—Lexington Police Department are urging drivers to stay alert during tonight’s utility work. Officials say lanes are expected to merge around work areas on Augusta Road/US-1 and Sunset Blvd/US-378 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. During that time workers will be installing fiber optic cables.
abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia, Dominion Energy to host public forum on tree trimming activities
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The City of Columbia and Dominion Energy will be hosting a public forum for interested individuals to discuss upcoming tree trimming activities. Representatives from the city and energy company will answer the public’s questions on proper pruning techniques and slated activities for 2023. Topics covered during...
abccolumbia.com
Richland Two reminder: half-day for high school students tomorrow
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Richland School District Two announced all high school students will have a half-day tomorrow, January 12. School officials say classes will dismiss at 12:30 p.m. due to the end of the semester.
abccolumbia.com
Engineered Foam Packaging investing $15 million in Lee County operations
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– Engineered Foam Packaging (EFP) announced plans to establish operations in Lee County, investing $15 million. The expansion will create 53 new jobs, say officials. The company, a subsidiary of J.B. Poindexter & Co., Inc., designs and manufactures custom protective packaging and cold chain solutions. The 117,000-square-foot...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Fire Dept. responds to house kitchen fire, no injuries reported
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia-Richland Fire Department responded to reports of smoke coming from a home at the 1700 block of Poultry Lane in Gadsden Thursday afternoon. Firefighters found smoke showing from all eaves of the building and the fire was extinguished after being found in the kitchen. The...
abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia’s Food Truck Fridays continues in January
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia is continuing their popular Food Truck Fridays this new year. Food Truck Friday’s features various types of delicious cuisines which can be enjoyed while connecting to others in the community, say organizers. New food vendors will be operating from 2300 Bull...
abccolumbia.com
IRS accepting tax returns beginning Jan. 23
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Internal Revenue Services (IRS) says it will begin accepting and processing 2022 tax returns beginning Jan. 23. According to the agency, the official due date for returns this year will be Tuesday, April 18 because the traditional due date, April 15, falls on a Saturday and April 17 is Emancipation Day, an official holiday in DC where the IRS is headquartered.
abccolumbia.com
Newborn in Richland County safely surrendered under Safe Haven Act
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A newborn was recently surrendered safely under Daniel’s Law to Prisma Health Richland Hospital on Monday, January 9. The African American female was born on Jan. 8 and weighed seven pounds and was 20 inches in height at the time of birth, say authorities. She...
abccolumbia.com
Gas prices rise $3.02/gallon average in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Gas prices in the Palmetto state have risen in recent days. In Columbia they average 11.9 cents higher than this time last week at $3.02 according to Gas Buddy. Prices in Columbia are 23 cents per gallon higher than they were a month ago and stand...
abccolumbia.com
Local Living: Columbia Museum of Art and Riverbanks Zoo events
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, Free Fridays return to Riverbanks Zoo. If you live in Lexington or Richland County you can head to Riverbanks Zoo for the return of Free Fridays. According to officials with Riverbanks Zoo and Garden, they are kicking off the New...
abccolumbia.com
West Columbia hosting 2nd Thursday Night Meeting Street Artisan Market on Jan. 12
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— West Columbia is hosting it’s 2nd Thursday Night Meeting Street Artisan Market on Thursday, Jan. 12 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Event organizers say local vendors will be selling original arts and crafts, fresh produce, and free entertainment will be provided by Emerald Artistry.
abccolumbia.com
Walmart to provide free health screenings, immunizations this weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Walmart is providing free health screenings to South Carolina residents this weekend during the shopping center’s Wellness Day on Saturday, Jan. 14. Beginning at 10 a.m and ending at 2 p.m., customers can receive free blood pressure, glucose, cholesterol, BMI screenings, vision screenings, and more at select stores.
abccolumbia.com
Military Matters: Pentagon removes Covid-19 vaccine mandate for troops
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Covid-19 vaccine mandate for U.S. troops is going away after the Pentagon officially removed it on Tuesday. The move comes after President Biden signed the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, requiring its dismissal. It means those currently in uniform —with pending approval for a religious...
abccolumbia.com
Richland One launches male role model initiative, looking for volunteers
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — A new initiative at Richland School District One hopes to provide more positive male role models for students. The new initiative is called R1 CHAMPS, which stands for Caring Hearts And Making Positive Shifts. Richland One’s Dropout Prevention Coordinator Kerry Abel, says research shows that...
