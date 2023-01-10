COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Internal Revenue Services (IRS) says it will begin accepting and processing 2022 tax returns beginning Jan. 23. According to the agency, the official due date for returns this year will be Tuesday, April 18 because the traditional due date, April 15, falls on a Saturday and April 17 is Emancipation Day, an official holiday in DC where the IRS is headquartered.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 3 HOURS AGO