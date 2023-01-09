Read full article on original website
Shemar Moore’s girlfriend, Jesiree, is pregnant with his first child
Shemar Moore is going to be a dad. The “Criminal Minds” star announced Monday that he and his longtime girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, are expecting their first child together. Moore, 52, shared a video that revealed the sex of their baby — it’s a girl — and revealed that her name would be Frankie. “Today is the day. You know your boy’s got butterflies,” he began the video, which was shared to his Instagram. “Today is a special day. This is a legendary day. Today, your boy Shemar Motherf–king Moore…is going to find out if he’s going to be a daddy to a...
Shemar Moore is expecting his first child at 52, says he worried 'that ship had sailed'
Shemar Moore excitedly revealed on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" that he is becoming a "daddy" and making his late mother's "dreams come true."
thesource.com
Diddy Shares First Full Picture of Newborn Love Sean Combs on Instagram
Sean “Diddy” Combs posted the first full photo of his daughter Love Sean Combs to Instagram. The full image of Love was released after Diddy spent time with his family on the Holidays. In a previous upload to Instagram, Diddy held love while all of his children stood around him in matching pajamas.
Gladys Knight’s Fans Want a Health Update — Here's What We Know
The incomparable Gladys Knight has basically been famous since she was seven years old, when she won Ted Mack's The Original Amateur Hour contest on TV, per Smooth Radio. Since that time, her star has been on the rise, with a career that spans decades, and includes iconic hits with The Pips, including “Midnight Train to Georgia” and “I Heard It Through the Grapevine.”
The Young And The Restless Star Beth Maitland Suffered A Tragic Loss
"The Young and the Restless" and the fictional citizens of Genoa City are, at their core, defined by family. There are many families that have come and gone throughout the years on "Y&R," but for decades, the Abbott family has remained a pillar of the community. Despite Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman), Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson), and Bill Abbott (Jason Thompson) getting most of the screen time, Traci Abbott (Beth Maitland) is at the heart of the family.
Amy Robach's 20/20 Co-Anchor David Muir And Others At ABC Allegedly Have Strong Feelings About GMA3 Brouhaha With T.J. Holmes
20/20 co-anchor David Muir is apparently among many ABC employees who have opinions about Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' alleged affair.
Alicia Witt Explains Why She Hasn’t Been in Any Hallmark Movies This Year
Will Alicia Witt ever appear in another Hallmark movie? The actor weighed in on her future with the network in a recent tweet.
ETOnline.com
Beyonce and JAY-Z's Daughter Blue Ivy Turns 11: See the Heartfelt Birthday Tribute
Blue Ivy Carter is feeling the love on her 11th birthday. The young daughter of Beyonce and JAY-Z got a heartfelt tribute on her special day from her grandma, Tina Knowles. Beyonce's mom took to Instagram on Sunday to share a snapshot of herself and Blue Ivy standing side-by-side on the beach, with the glowing orange sunset behind them.
SheKnows
The Stunning Young & Restless Twist for Sally’s Baby That Could Turn the Show Upside-Down — Plus, Billy and Lily’s Split Irks Fans
Young & Restless has plenty going on — lots of characters in lots of scenes — and yet nothing really happens. Thoughts on the week:. Unsurprisingly, Devon and Abby hooked up again and it looks as though predictions that they’ll end up living together soonish are right on the nose. They will probably be as boring as all get out together, but maybe there will be a challenge from Elena at some point if Nate keeps bonding with Victoria. Chance, meanwhile, had dinner with Sharon, and I can’t wait to see what kind of heat these two can generate together. Will the writers go there? It’s a risk, as the pairing may find more popularity than the Billy/Chelsea match they’re so keen on.
SheKnows
Young & Restless’ Michelle Stafford Says a Heartfelt Goodbye to the Dear Friend Who Made ‘Red’ Red
“I’m at a loss for words and at the same time, I have so much to say.”. As devastating as it is, it always seems like the outgoing year can never quite leave without a few last-minute heartbreaking farewells. That’s what happened to Young & Restless‘ Michelle Stafford and all who loved stylist and creator of countless hair products, Nick Chavez. He’d waged a long battle against pancreatic cancer and though he fought bravely, in the end, it sadly claimed him.
SheKnows
General Hospital Stars Rally Around Marc Anthony Samuel as He Says a Goodbye That Has Left His Heart ‘Truly Broken’
Would that an article could send a mental hug to the actor. All of us who love our four-legged friends as family will understand what Marc Anthony Samuel is going through. On December 28, the General Hospital favorite took to Instagram to share that “my best friend and forever good boy very unexpectedly left the world yesterday, and my heart is truly broken. Really broken.”
TODAY.com
Tia Mowry’s son Cree doesn’t hold back his feelings about his mom’s blonde hairdo
Tia Mowry’s 11-year-old son, Cree, doesn’t hold back when it comes to his mom’s beauty decisions. In an Instagram Reel posted Dec. 22, Cree returns home from school to find that Mowry — who had long curly brown hair earlier that day — is suddenly a blonde. Oh, and she also has bangs.
90 Day Fiancé's Asuelu Posted A Video With His Kids, And Now I Have Questions About His Relationship With Kalani And More
The latest update on Kalani and Asuelu has fans questioning their relationship status.
womansday.com
'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Fans Are Calling Out Shemar Moore Over Shocking “Baby Girl” Nod
Criminal Minds: Evolution trailer (Paramount+) Criminal Minds: Evolution trailer (Paramount+) Since Criminal Minds: Evolution premiered on Paramount+, fans have once again been entranced by the cases sought out by the longtime members of the BAU. While folks are well aware that Matthew Gray Gubler is busy working on other projects, which don't include rejoining the reboot as Dr. Spencer Reid, they are now turning to another original CBS actor to make an appearance instead.
Essence
WATCH: Regina Hall and Morris Chestnut Reveal Why They’re Willing To Play Candy and Lance Over And Over Again
'The Best Man: The Final Chapters' actors discuss the joy of being able to revisit the same characters at different stages of their lives. The wait for the grand finale of The Best Man saga is almost over! The Best Man: The Final Chapters promises to be the cherry on top of the multi-decade story of college friends reuniting to support each other through life’s biggest moments.
soaphub.com
This Is the Young and the Restless Couple We’ve Waited Decades For
Danny Romallotti returned to The Young and the Restless in order to spend Christmas with his son, Daniel Romalotti, and quickly reconnected with ex-wife Phyllis Summers, as well as old friends like Lauren Fenmore and Michael Baldwin. Young and the Restless: Worth The Wait. Everyone has been asking subtle yet...
Meet ‘Fresh Prince Of Bel Air’ Star Alfonso Ribeiro’s Four Biracial Children
Alfonso Ribeiro is known for his iconic dance moves and funny character as Carlton on the sitcom Fresh Prince of Bel Air. The actor made a name for himself in the Hollywood industry by appearing in other TV shows like Silver Spoons, Magnum, P.I., Your Big Break, In The House, Dancing with the Stars, and Big City Greens.
Steve Harvey's 7 Kids: Everything to Know
Steve Harvey is a dad to seven kids: Brandi, Karli, Broderick, Wynton, Morgan, Jason and Lori Family Feud host Steve Harvey is a true family man. "Family is my reason why," he once said about fatherhood. "I work to leave a legacy and hopefully [make] the world a better place for them." Steve first became a dad in 1982 when he and his then-wife, Marcia Harvey, welcomed twin girls, Brandi and Karli, 40. The couple also had a son, Broderick Harvey Jr., 31, in 1991 before their divorce...
Why Rosie O’Donnell Wasn’t Part of The View’s Barbara Walters Tribute
Rosie O'Donnell did not take part in The View's tribute to the late Barbara Walters on Tuesday, January 3, but she was invited to appear. An ABC rep and a spokesperson for the League of Our Own actress both confirmed that O'Donnell, 60, was invited to take part in the special episode, TVLine reports. However, […]
General Hospital fans react to the firing of Marcus Coloma
General Hospital fans are stunned but not surprised that Marcus Coloma was let go as Nikolas Cassadine. The actor became the much-anticipated recast for Tyler Christopher in 2019 and his character is involved in several major storylines at this time. Showbiz Cheat Sheet and Monsters and Critics reported that GH viewers noticed Coloma was no longer following the ABC soap or his cast mates on social media.
