When it comes to living in Idaho, neighbors are known to be pretty giving. If you need money for charity, they show up and donate their time and money. If you need help moving or have had surgery and need food, neighbors around here will usually go above and beyond to make sure you are taken care of. On Facebook chat pages, you will see communities help one another in a way that is inspiring. It is the way a neighbor is supposed to be, but lately, the towns around Twin Falls, have not been playing nice, and have been downright selfish lately.

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO