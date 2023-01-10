ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gooding, ID

kmvt

Oakley girls cruise past Shoshone; prep basketball scores

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Oakley Hornets girls basketball team went on the road to Shoshone Wednesday and picked up a conference win. The Hornets move to 11-4 on the season. The Indians are 11-3. OTHER GIRLS BASKETBALL SCORES. Raft River 63, Murtaugh 61 F/OT. Logan Jones led...
OAKLEY, ID
kmvt

Fouts, Don

TWIN FALLS—Don Leslie Fouts, 81, of Twin Falls, passed away on January 8, 2023, in Twin Falls. He was born November 2, 1941, in Harveyville, Kansas, a son of Leslie F. and Elma Young Fouts. He attended College at Utah State University after graduating Filer High School. Don served in the US Air Force, stationed in Guam and was honorably discharged.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

New Director of the Idaho State Dept. of Agriculture announced

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho State Department of Agriculture has a new leader following the retirement of Twin Falls native Celia Gould. Governor Brad Little has announced Chanel Tewalt as the new Director of the department to take over in the wake of Gould’s retirement. Tewalt, who...
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

Local teacher reaction to Gov. Little’s education investment pledge

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Governor Brad Little is pledging to make historic investments in public education, and one Magic Valley School District is reacting to the governor’s Idaho First Plan. Governor Little’s proposed plan sets aside $330 million dollars for K12 public schools. Which will in part make...
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

7 Reasons Why Living in Idaho and the Magic Valley Sucks

The state of Idaho is a beautiful place to live, with amazing lakes, mountains, hot springs, and some of the best hiking and camping you will find in the country. The state isn't too populated and the natural beauty is unrivaled. Most people that call Idaho home enjoy it and think it is a great place to live, but some things make living in the Gem State not so enjoyable. While there are many pros, there are a few things that make living in Idaho, specifically, the Magic Valley, suck.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Why The Towns Around Twin Falls Are Being Extremely Selfish

When it comes to living in Idaho, neighbors are known to be pretty giving. If you need money for charity, they show up and donate their time and money. If you need help moving or have had surgery and need food, neighbors around here will usually go above and beyond to make sure you are taken care of. On Facebook chat pages, you will see communities help one another in a way that is inspiring. It is the way a neighbor is supposed to be, but lately, the towns around Twin Falls, have not been playing nice, and have been downright selfish lately.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls, ID Retirement Community Bends to Woke Mob

Now you’ve got to be woke to live in an old folks’ home? Residents of Bridgeview Estates in Twin Falls have been presented with a document called a Resident Diversity Pledge. There are spaces for resident signatures, date of signing, room, and community. The latter is a reference to the more than 40 communities owned by the parent company, Century Park Associates.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Cassia School District is looking for voter approval for new plant facilities levy in March

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For the past 10 years, the Cassia County School District has had a plant facilities levy in effect, that is set to expire this year. “For ongoing maintenance, and facility maintenance, and equipment upgrades and needs,” said Clay Adams, Director of Operations. Now, the school district is seeking to pass a 32.7-million-dollar levy over the next 10 years.
BURLEY, ID
kmvt

Early morning incident on I-84 claims the life of Mountain Home man

GOODING COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Mountain Home man is dead following an accident on Interstate 84. The incident happened Wednesday morning at approximately 6:30, in the eastbound lanes at milepost 161. Idaho State Police say the 58-year-old crossed the median in his pickup, through the westbound lanes, and...
MOUNTAIN HOME, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise man dies in a crash near Jerome

BOISE, ID
kmvt

Boise man dies in Jerome County following single vehicle roll-over

JEROME, ID
kmvt

Two arrested in Mountain Home after infant child dies

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two people are behind bars in Mountain Home after the Mountain Home Police Department responded to a home for a report of an unresponsive infant. On January 5th. the Mountain Home P.D. and Elmore County ambulance responded to a residence for a report of...
MOUNTAIN HOME, ID
KOOL 96.5

Boise Truck Driver Killed in Jerome County Crash

JEROME, ID
kmvt

Thursday evening's online weather update {1/12/2023}

Custom Fadez is a barbershop located in Twin Falls. Gov. Little puts ‘Idaho First’ during State of State speech. North Canyon Medical Center gets creative to make chapel project a reality. North Canyon Medical Center gets creative to make chapel project a reality.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

South Hills area temporarily closed to motorized vehicles starting Jan. 16th

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Bureau of Land Management Burley Field Office will implement an annual seasonal motorized travel closure in the South Hills area Monday, Jan. 16 to Wednesday, March 15, 2023, to prevent resource damage and protect crucial mule deer winter range and Greater sage-grouse habitat. The...
BURLEY, ID

