Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kmvt
Oakley girls cruise past Shoshone; prep basketball scores
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Oakley Hornets girls basketball team went on the road to Shoshone Wednesday and picked up a conference win. The Hornets move to 11-4 on the season. The Indians are 11-3. OTHER GIRLS BASKETBALL SCORES. Raft River 63, Murtaugh 61 F/OT. Logan Jones led...
kmvt
Castleford edges Carey in conference matchup; prep basketball scores
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Castleford boys basketball moved to 2-0 in Snake River Conference play with a win over Carey Tuesday.
kmvt
Fouts, Don
TWIN FALLS—Don Leslie Fouts, 81, of Twin Falls, passed away on January 8, 2023, in Twin Falls. He was born November 2, 1941, in Harveyville, Kansas, a son of Leslie F. and Elma Young Fouts. He attended College at Utah State University after graduating Filer High School. Don served in the US Air Force, stationed in Guam and was honorably discharged.
kmvt
New Director of the Idaho State Dept. of Agriculture announced
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho State Department of Agriculture has a new leader following the retirement of Twin Falls native Celia Gould. Governor Brad Little has announced Chanel Tewalt as the new Director of the department to take over in the wake of Gould’s retirement. Tewalt, who...
kmvt
Local teacher reaction to Gov. Little’s education investment pledge
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Governor Brad Little is pledging to make historic investments in public education, and one Magic Valley School District is reacting to the governor’s Idaho First Plan. Governor Little’s proposed plan sets aside $330 million dollars for K12 public schools. Which will in part make...
7 Reasons Why Living in Idaho and the Magic Valley Sucks
The state of Idaho is a beautiful place to live, with amazing lakes, mountains, hot springs, and some of the best hiking and camping you will find in the country. The state isn't too populated and the natural beauty is unrivaled. Most people that call Idaho home enjoy it and think it is a great place to live, but some things make living in the Gem State not so enjoyable. While there are many pros, there are a few things that make living in Idaho, specifically, the Magic Valley, suck.
Why The Towns Around Twin Falls Are Being Extremely Selfish
When it comes to living in Idaho, neighbors are known to be pretty giving. If you need money for charity, they show up and donate their time and money. If you need help moving or have had surgery and need food, neighbors around here will usually go above and beyond to make sure you are taken care of. On Facebook chat pages, you will see communities help one another in a way that is inspiring. It is the way a neighbor is supposed to be, but lately, the towns around Twin Falls, have not been playing nice, and have been downright selfish lately.
kmvt
TF School District offering resources for teens struggling with mental health concerns
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Concerns surrounding mental health among teenage students in southern Idaho continue to swell. As young people in the Magic Valley struggle, with mental health challenges becoming all too common. Students within the Twin Falls School District have resources made available to them if they,...
Twin Falls, ID Retirement Community Bends to Woke Mob
Now you’ve got to be woke to live in an old folks’ home? Residents of Bridgeview Estates in Twin Falls have been presented with a document called a Resident Diversity Pledge. There are spaces for resident signatures, date of signing, room, and community. The latter is a reference to the more than 40 communities owned by the parent company, Century Park Associates.
kmvt
5-year-old Shoshone girl passes away following complications attributed to RSV
SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The community is mourning the loss of 5-year-old Shoshone Girl, Willow Edwards, who passed away from complications due to RSV and Pneumonia. Family friend Erica Jacobson says Willow was a bright light in this world and could always put a smile on other’s faces.
kmvt
Cassia School District is looking for voter approval for new plant facilities levy in March
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For the past 10 years, the Cassia County School District has had a plant facilities levy in effect, that is set to expire this year. “For ongoing maintenance, and facility maintenance, and equipment upgrades and needs,” said Clay Adams, Director of Operations. Now, the school district is seeking to pass a 32.7-million-dollar levy over the next 10 years.
kmvt
Early morning incident on I-84 claims the life of Mountain Home man
GOODING COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Mountain Home man is dead following an accident on Interstate 84. The incident happened Wednesday morning at approximately 6:30, in the eastbound lanes at milepost 161. Idaho State Police say the 58-year-old crossed the median in his pickup, through the westbound lanes, and...
kmvt
Resort communities looking to have a stronger voice this legislative session
KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Idaho Legislature is now in full swing, and this session resort communities like Ketchum are hoping that some of the issues impacting their communities will be addressed by lawmakers this session. For the last couple of years, Ketchum and other resort cities in Idaho have...
Boise man dies in a crash near Jerome
JEROME COUNTY, Idaho — On Monday morning, a 43-year-old man from Boise died after a crash on I-84 near milepost 173 in Jerome County around 10 a.m. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), the man was driving a 2017 Freightliner semi-truck that went off the highway, jackknifed and rolled. He was headed east and no other vehicles were involved.
kmvt
Boise man dies in Jerome County following single vehicle roll-over
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred on Monday, at approximately 9:54 a.m. on I-84 in Jerome County. A 43-year-old male, from Boise, was driving a 2017 Freightliner semi-truck eastbound on I-84. The truck went off the roadway, jackknifed, and rolled.
kmvt
Two arrested in Mountain Home after infant child dies
MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two people are behind bars in Mountain Home after the Mountain Home Police Department responded to a home for a report of an unresponsive infant. On January 5th. the Mountain Home P.D. and Elmore County ambulance responded to a residence for a report of...
Boise Truck Driver Killed in Jerome County Crash
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-A 43-year-old truck driver was killed Monday morning on Interstate 84 in Jerome County when his truck went off the roadway and jackknifed. According to Idaho State Police, troopers responded at just before 10 a.m. to eastbound I-84 for a 2017 Freightliner that had gone off the roadway, jackknifed, then rolled killing the man from Boise. ISP said the driver had been wearing a seat belt. The crash remains under investigation.
kmvt
Thursday evening's online weather update {1/12/2023}
Custom Fadez is a barbershop located in Twin Falls. Gov. Little puts ‘Idaho First’ during State of State speech. North Canyon Medical Center gets creative to make chapel project a reality. North Canyon Medical Center gets creative to make chapel project a reality.
kmvt
Falling ice on Canyon Springs Road could be a hazard for motorist and pedestrians
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As any Idahoan knows, our weather can change at the drop of a hat. Usually that means a few bad days of weather, followed by a few good days. One side effect of that constant freeze and thaw is the chance of ice breaking loose and impacting the roadways.
kmvt
South Hills area temporarily closed to motorized vehicles starting Jan. 16th
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Bureau of Land Management Burley Field Office will implement an annual seasonal motorized travel closure in the South Hills area Monday, Jan. 16 to Wednesday, March 15, 2023, to prevent resource damage and protect crucial mule deer winter range and Greater sage-grouse habitat. The...
Comments / 0