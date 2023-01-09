Read full article on original website
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys StarOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Monday Night Playoff Games Could Put Dallas Cowboys at DisadvantageLarry LeaseDallas, TX
I Interviewed 5 Tampa Parents About U.S. Schools Forcing Mask Mandates; Mandates Are Illegal for Florida SchoolsMalinda FuscoTampa, FL
Where You Can Learn CPR in Tampa BayModern GlobeTampa, FL
I Interviewed 3 Tampa Residents About DeSantis Banning China From Buying Florida LandMalinda FuscoTampa, FL
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
thecomeback.com
Potential Tom Brady NFL destination revealed
It’s clear that the Las Vegas Raiders have moved on from quarterback Derek Carr and will now be in the market for a new quarterback apparently, there are two quarterbacks that really may pursue in the offseason: Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo. Speaking on the Dan Patrick Show, NFL...
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
Commanders Fire Scott Turner; Nathaniel Hackett to Replace with Aaron Rodgers as '23 QB?
The Washington Commanders are looking for a new offensive coordinator after firing Scott Turner Tuesday. Turner, 40, coordinated the Commanders offense for three seasons on Ron Rivera's staff, but Washington finished 20th in total offense this season, averaging 330.3 yards per game. There are a number of candidates who could...
Yardbarker
Packers HC Comments On A Potential Reunion
The Green Bay Packers fell to the Detroit Lions on Sunday night, which knocked them out of the playoff race. While they are only two days removed from their elimination from the 2022 season, the Packers are already looking for ways they can improve in 2023. One of the reasons...
Green Bay Packers draw the most fans to Lambeau Field in five years
Football fans turn out in large numbers to see Packers and opponents at Lambeau Field.
Yardbarker
Jets' Robert Saleh suggests he could move on from Zach Wilson
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh is singing somewhat of a different tune early into the team's offseason regarding quarterback Zach Wilson. "We’ve got a really, really good core of guys," Saleh said about the Gang Green roster on Thursday, per Ryan Chichester of Audacy. "We are going to be aggressive as heck when it comes to quarterback play and making sure we do everything we can to satisfy that position."
FOX Sports
Aaron Rodgers next team odds: Lines for retirement, Jets, 49ers, Seahawks
When Aaron Rodgers walked off Lambeau Field after the Green Bay Packers were eliminated from the playoffs by the Detroit Lions Sunday night, speculation immediately began that he may have played his last game in Green Bay — or anywhere. Rodgers only added fuel to that speculation in his...
Pewter Report
Dallas D-Line Could Give Bucs O-Line Trouble
As the Bucs and Cowboys get set this week to play each other in the Wild Card round of the playoffs, both teams will likely be keying in on the trenches. When the two teams met in Week 1 of the regular season, the Cowboys defensive front proved to be a formidable adversary for the Bucs offensive line. Dallas was able to get pressure on Bucs quarterback Tom Brady on nine of his 29 drop backs which accounted for a 31% pressure rate. They were able to accomplish this despite only blitzing six times.
Pewter Report
Bucs Need To Replicate Week 1 Pressure On Cowboys QB Prescott
The Bucs and Cowboys will meet at Raymond James Stadium on Monday night to wrap up the NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend. At 8-9, Tampa Bay may come into the matchup as home underdogs against 12-5 Dallas, but there are reasons to like the chances for Todd Bowles’ team to emerge victorious and make its way into the NFC Divisional Round.
Packers HC Matt LaFleur open to Nathaniel Hackett return, endorses DC Joe Barry
When speaking to the media, head coach Matt LaFleur said he is open to the possibility of former offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett coming back to his staff. The latter left last offseason to become the Broncos’ head coach, a move which did not end well, to say the least. Hackett was fired before the season – his first as a bench boss – had come to an end with the Broncos falling well short of expectations, particularly on offense.
Former Panthers WR Torrey Smith: Steve Wilks should be HC
Support from both current and former Carolina Panthers players just keeps coming in for Steve Wilks. And now, Torrey Smith has joined the party. The retired wide receiver tweeted on Monday that Wilks deserves to be named the next head coach of the franchise—stating he’s already done something that many men in this league have failed to do.
theScore
Jets parting ways with OC LaFleur after 2 seasons
The New York Jets are mutually parting ways with offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, head coach Robert Saleh said Thursday, according to SNY TV. Saleh is allowing LaFleur to seek other opportunities with several teams inquiring about the coordinator's availability. LaFleur served as the Jets' offensive coordinator for the last two...
Here's how you can get free Bucs swag ahead of playoffs
TAMPA, Fla. — Buccaneers fans, arrrrrgh this weekend's playoff game?. If so, then your team has an exciting event Friday, Jan. 13, to get you prepped and dressed in full Bucs fashion. Tampa Bay fans can receive free Bucs swag at a playoff drive-thru event from 5:30 a.m. to...
The 1 word USF football coach Alex Golesh hasn’t heard from his bosses
TAMPA — As first-year coach Alex Golesh reflected on the first 37 days of his Bulls tenure Tuesday, the most encouraging thing he has experienced had nothing to do with recruits, players or the grand opening of the indoor practice facility. It’s the word “no” — something he hasn’t...
