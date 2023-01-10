Read full article on original website
What ever happened to the Chemung Canal?
CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Erie Canal was one of the most significant developments in 19th-century New York State, essentially connecting the rest of the country with the rest of the world. Other cities across NY wanted to cash in, and just a few years later, the Chemung Canal was built to connect the […]
Two charged in Owego explosion
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – Two people are facing charges after an early morning explosion in Owego. Tioga County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a reported explosion at 7 Hill Street in the Village of Owego shortly after 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. Officials say the explosion was caused by large mortar-style fireworks set off in the building. One person was transferred to a local medical center for non-life-threatening injuries. 39-year-old Amanda Hazard, of Nichols, and 29-year-old Nicholas Whitmarsh, of Owego, were arrested and charged with felony arson and misdemeanors of criminal mischief and reckless endangerment. They will appear in Owego Town Court on Tuesday, January 17th.
New Wine Tasting Facilities Planned in Owego and Endicott
A Broome County business is planning an expansion that will establish wine tasting rooms in Owego and in Endicott. Amanda Janicki, site manager of Madrona Tasting Room in Chenango Forks, said work is underway to set up a new site at 208 Front Street in Owego. A Madrona Tasting Room...
Oldest map of Broome County recovered
One of the oldest artifacts in Broome County's history has finally been recovered and gives us a glimpse of the origins of our region.
New Owners Reopen Business In Elmira
The new owners of Copy Express at 227 West Water Street, are printing the first pages of what they hope will become an Elmira success story. “It’s one of the first times that I can honestly say that the future looks a lot brighter than it used to.” said Co-Owner Andrew Roosa-Decicco.
Binghamton woman wanted for robbery, bail jumping
The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Kiana Montanez on an outstanding warrant and is asking for assistance from Broome County residents.
Binghamton’s Dos Rios Reimagined as a Grab and Go Market?
Right in the heart of downtown Binghamton, a beautiful and nice-sized space sits empty waiting for its next purpose. Each day, twice a day, I drive past the former Dos Rios Cantina on Court Street in Binghamton and crane my neck to see if anything is being done in the space that once housed a popular eatery. Each day, I’m sad to see that it still sits forlornly.
Fuddy Duddy’s in Owego Awarded $1.8M to Create Expanded Operation
A Tioga County business is moving forward with plans to create what's described as "an immersive confectionary" experience. Fuddy Duddy's Confectionary in Owego has been preparing plans for a big expansion project. The store at 27 Lake Street opened in 2019. Owners Stephen and Kimberly Cruty last year acquired four...
Odessa’s Keyonna Garrison recovering from health scare
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – UPDATE – Garrison discharged from hospital after suffering a stroke. A local basketball standout suffered a setback. Odessa-Montour junior basketball player Keyonna Garrison suffered a stroke last week and is now on the road to recovery. The 16-year-old Garrison had a blocked vertebral artery and was rushed to Guthrie Corning Hospital. […]
Morning fire destroys Apalachin home
Emergency crews responded to a destructive house fire this morning in Apalachin.
“Victory Lofts” Opening at Old Endicott Johnson Factory Delayed
A project to develop a 156-unit apartment complex in a former shoe manufacturing plant in Johnson City is taking longer than expected to complete. January 1 had been the target occupancy date for the Victory Lofts complex at 59 Lester Avenue. But Syracuse-based developer Matthew Paulus now is planning for residential occupancy on March 1.
PSP: Boat, trailer & cuckoo clock stolen in Bradford County
WINDHAM TWP., Pa. (WETM) – Police in Bradford County are asking for information on the theft of a boat, its trailer, and a clock worth several hundred dollars. Pennsylvania State Police responded to Windham Township on January 10 for the report of the theft. According to the police report, a man from Vestal and a […]
Shelters concerned about gifted pet returns
Now that the holiday season is over, animal shelters are concerned about the trend of returning pets received as gifts. Now that the holiday season is over, animal shelters are concerned about the trend of returning pets received as gifts. Local community event for Narcan training happening …. Local community...
Residents, cats, bearded dragons safe after fire on Hancock Street
ITHACA, N.Y.—The Ithaca Fire Department extinguished a fire in the 300 block of Hancock Street Tuesday night, leaving some damage to the house but all occupants safe. Firefighters responded to the fire around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, finding plenty of smoke but unable to locate the actual fire. After opening some of the house’s walls and ceilings, firefighters were able to determine where the fire was and put it out.
Update: All safe following Hancock Street fire, says Ithaca Fire Department
The Ithaca Fire Department says firefighters responding to the scene of a house fire in the 300 block of Hancock Street on Ithaca’s northside at about 8:45pm on Tuesday found “a fire in the walls of the second floor of a two-story house,” according to IFD public information officer Lt. Jim Wheal. The operation prompted a Tompkins SIREN alert asking residents to avoid the area Tuesday evening.
Second fire on Ithaca’s North Side is under investigation
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A house on Ithaca’s North Side is damaged this morning after a fire last night. Lieutenant Jim Wheal says firefighters found flames in the second story of the 2-story house on Hancock Street and worked quickly to locate and extinguish the fire. No one was injured, and three cats and two bearded dragons were safely rescued. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Binghamton Residents Remember Aliza Spencer on Her Birthday
Students, teachers and others in Binghamton wore purple to honor the memory of Aliza Spencer on what would have been her 13th birthday. Aliza died last spring after she was shot in the chest while walking with her father and brother near their home on the city's East Side. No arrests have been made in connection with the April 21 shooting.
Elmira Man Indicted On Weapons Charges, Interacting with a Minor
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - An Elmira man has been indicted on multiple weapons charges and interacting with a minor. According to court documents, Madixx Burge was indicted on 30 counts of criminal possession of a weapon and 5 counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child. The documents say...
Shots fired on Doubleday Street
There was a heavy police presence on Doubleday Street in Binghamton after witnesses say shots were fired.
Stolen truck found abandoned in Schuyler County forest
CATHARINE, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation reported a stolen vehicle was found abandoned on State land in Schuyler County. The DEC said around 2:23 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2023, a Forest Ranger on patrol found an abandoned truck without license plates in Connecticut Hill Wildlife Management Area in Schuyler […]
