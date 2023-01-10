ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

WETM 18 News

What ever happened to the Chemung Canal?

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Erie Canal was one of the most significant developments in 19th-century New York State, essentially connecting the rest of the country with the rest of the world. Other cities across NY wanted to cash in, and just a few years later, the Chemung Canal was built to connect the […]
ELMIRA, NY
whcuradio.com

Two charged in Owego explosion

OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – Two people are facing charges after an early morning explosion in Owego. Tioga County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a reported explosion at 7 Hill Street in the Village of Owego shortly after 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. Officials say the explosion was caused by large mortar-style fireworks set off in the building. One person was transferred to a local medical center for non-life-threatening injuries. 39-year-old Amanda Hazard, of Nichols, and 29-year-old Nicholas Whitmarsh, of Owego, were arrested and charged with felony arson and misdemeanors of criminal mischief and reckless endangerment. They will appear in Owego Town Court on Tuesday, January 17th.
OWEGO, NY
WETM

New Owners Reopen Business In Elmira

The new owners of Copy Express at 227 West Water Street, are printing the first pages of what they hope will become an Elmira success story. “It’s one of the first times that I can honestly say that the future looks a lot brighter than it used to.” said Co-Owner Andrew Roosa-Decicco.
ELMIRA, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Binghamton’s Dos Rios Reimagined as a Grab and Go Market?

Right in the heart of downtown Binghamton, a beautiful and nice-sized space sits empty waiting for its next purpose. Each day, twice a day, I drive past the former Dos Rios Cantina on Court Street in Binghamton and crane my neck to see if anything is being done in the space that once housed a popular eatery. Each day, I’m sad to see that it still sits forlornly.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WETM 18 News

Odessa’s Keyonna Garrison recovering from health scare

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – UPDATE – Garrison discharged from hospital after suffering a stroke. A local basketball standout suffered a setback. Odessa-Montour junior basketball player Keyonna Garrison suffered a stroke last week and is now on the road to recovery. The 16-year-old Garrison had a blocked vertebral artery and was rushed to Guthrie Corning Hospital. […]
ODESSA, NY
WETM

Shelters concerned about gifted pet returns

Now that the holiday season is over, animal shelters are concerned about the trend of returning pets received as gifts. Now that the holiday season is over, animal shelters are concerned about the trend of returning pets received as gifts. Local community event for Narcan training happening …. Local community...
ELMIRA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Residents, cats, bearded dragons safe after fire on Hancock Street

ITHACA, N.Y.—The Ithaca Fire Department extinguished a fire in the 300 block of Hancock Street Tuesday night, leaving some damage to the house but all occupants safe. Firefighters responded to the fire around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, finding plenty of smoke but unable to locate the actual fire. After opening some of the house’s walls and ceilings, firefighters were able to determine where the fire was and put it out.
ITHACA, NY
14850.com

Update: All safe following Hancock Street fire, says Ithaca Fire Department

The Ithaca Fire Department says firefighters responding to the scene of a house fire in the 300 block of Hancock Street on Ithaca’s northside at about 8:45pm on Tuesday found “a fire in the walls of the second floor of a two-story house,” according to IFD public information officer Lt. Jim Wheal. The operation prompted a Tompkins SIREN alert asking residents to avoid the area Tuesday evening.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Second fire on Ithaca’s North Side is under investigation

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A house on Ithaca’s North Side is damaged this morning after a fire last night. Lieutenant Jim Wheal says firefighters found flames in the second story of the 2-story house on Hancock Street and worked quickly to locate and extinguish the fire. No one was injured, and three cats and two bearded dragons were safely rescued. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Elmira Man Indicted On Weapons Charges, Interacting with a Minor

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - An Elmira man has been indicted on multiple weapons charges and interacting with a minor. According to court documents, Madixx Burge was indicted on 30 counts of criminal possession of a weapon and 5 counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child. The documents say...
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Stolen truck found abandoned in Schuyler County forest

CATHARINE, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation reported a stolen vehicle was found abandoned on State land in Schuyler County. The DEC said around 2:23 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2023, a Forest Ranger on patrol found an abandoned truck without license plates in Connecticut Hill Wildlife Management Area in Schuyler […]
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY

