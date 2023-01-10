Read full article on original website
Disney World Facing Huge Problem That Could Ruin Your Trip
Walt Disney's (DIS) - Get Free Report Florida theme parks essentially completed their covid comeback this holiday season. Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom welcomed capacity crowds from before Christmas with the expectation of sellouts past the New Year's holiday. Prices are higher than they ever have been...
Universal Studios Theme Park Closer to Banning Popular Activity (Disney Already Has)
Theme parks have to balance the needs and wishes of their customers carefully. That's especially true when some people want to do something that's widely understood to be bad for them and those around them. But changing social standards are beginning to have an impact. Smoking is nowhere near as...
Disney World Drops a Key Fee That Park Visitors Hated Paying
The theme park giant has made a lot of changes Disney World visitors do not like, but now it's listening to them in two key areas.
disneyfanatic.com
Disney World Announces Full-Day Theme Park Closure
The Walt Disney World Resort announced an entire-day Theme Park closure for some of its Parks on January 8 of the new year. The Disney Resort is home to four incredible Theme Parks—Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom—as well as two water Parks—Typhoon Lagoon Water Park and Blizzard Beach—that Guests love to frequent and take in.
NOLA.com
Universal Studios to open theme park in Texas; see rendering of family resort
Universal Studios plans to build a new theme park in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, officials announced Wednesday. Universal Parks & Resorts has bought nearly 100 acres in Frisco, which is about 30 miles north of Dallas. There was no immediate timeline for when the park would open. The Texas attraction...
Disney Expands Lower Cost Theme Park Options and Perks in Reversal From Chapek Era
Disney is adjusting some pricing and parking policies at its theme parks, after a push from former CEO Bob Chapek to drive up profits. At Disneyland in California, the company will now increase the number of days it offers its lowest price one-day park ticket (at $104) and will allow greater flexibility for moving between the parks. At Walt Disney World in Florida, annual pass holders will now be able to visit the parks after 2 p.m. without having to make a reservation, except on Saturdays and Sundays at the Magic Kingdom, and will be offered free parking while staying at...
Aviation International News
Walt Disney's Other Mouse
While Walt Disney used various commercial and business aircraft to support his many entertainment, entrepreneurial, and philanthropic projects, the one most closely associated with the man and his dreams was his beloved Grumman Gulfstream I. Think about it: in one way or another, whether through movies, TV, or a visit...
Disney Makes Notable Theme Park Policy Changes
Now that Bob Iger is once again Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company, theme park fans have been hopeful that certain Bob Chapek-era changes will be reversed at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida and Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.
coaster101.com
Dollywood Shares Big Bear Mountain Construction Progress
Dollywood today shared exciting construction photos of Big Bear Mountain, the park’s new-for-2023 multi-launch coaster. Construction on the Vekoma-manufactured coaster continues to progress at a rapid pace. In fact, the coaster’s final section of track is expected to be installed this week, which is an impressive feat considering we’re not even to the halfway point of January yet.
coaster101.com
Universal Announces Plans for New Projects in Texas, Las Vegas
Universal Parks & Resorts division has announced that they are planning two new regional developments, a family-focused resort in Frisco, Texas, and a horror-focused destination that will anchor an expansion of Las Vegas‘ Area 15. JUST ANNOUNCED: Universal Parks & Resorts plans to bring a new concept for families...
Before Splash Mountain, Another Disneyland Location Will Get A Princess And The Frog Re-Theme
Disneyland is going all-in on the Princess and the Frog with another location set to be re-themed.
