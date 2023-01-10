ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheStreet

Disney World Facing Huge Problem That Could Ruin Your Trip

Walt Disney's (DIS) - Get Free Report Florida theme parks essentially completed their covid comeback this holiday season. Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom welcomed capacity crowds from before Christmas with the expectation of sellouts past the New Year's holiday. Prices are higher than they ever have been...
FLORIDA STATE
disneyfanatic.com

Disney World Announces Full-Day Theme Park Closure

The Walt Disney World Resort announced an entire-day Theme Park closure for some of its Parks on January 8 of the new year. The Disney Resort is home to four incredible Theme Parks—Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom—as well as two water Parks—Typhoon Lagoon Water Park and Blizzard Beach—that Guests love to frequent and take in.
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney Expands Lower Cost Theme Park Options and Perks in Reversal From Chapek Era

Disney is adjusting some pricing and parking policies at its theme parks, after a push from former CEO Bob Chapek to drive up profits.  At Disneyland in California, the company will now increase the number of days it offers its lowest price one-day park ticket (at $104) and will allow greater flexibility for moving between the parks. At Walt Disney World in Florida, annual pass holders will now be able to visit the parks after 2 p.m. without having to make a reservation, except on Saturdays and Sundays at the Magic Kingdom, and will be offered free parking while staying at...
FLORIDA STATE
Aviation International News

Walt Disney's Other Mouse

While Walt Disney used various commercial and business aircraft to support his many entertainment, entrepreneurial, and philanthropic projects, the one most closely associated with the man and his dreams was his beloved Grumman Gulfstream I. Think about it: in one way or another, whether through movies, TV, or a visit...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Rebekah Barton

Disney Makes Notable Theme Park Policy Changes

Now that Bob Iger is once again Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company, theme park fans have been hopeful that certain Bob Chapek-era changes will be reversed at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida and Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.
ORLANDO, FL
coaster101.com

Dollywood Shares Big Bear Mountain Construction Progress

Dollywood today shared exciting construction photos of Big Bear Mountain, the park’s new-for-2023 multi-launch coaster. Construction on the Vekoma-manufactured coaster continues to progress at a rapid pace. In fact, the coaster’s final section of track is expected to be installed this week, which is an impressive feat considering we’re not even to the halfway point of January yet.
coaster101.com

Universal Announces Plans for New Projects in Texas, Las Vegas

Universal Parks & Resorts division has announced that they are planning two new regional developments, a family-focused resort in Frisco, Texas, and a horror-focused destination that will anchor an expansion of Las Vegas‘ Area 15. JUST ANNOUNCED: Universal Parks & Resorts plans to bring a new concept for families...
FRISCO, TX

