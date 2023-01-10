While President Joe Biden wants to control the kind of stove Americans can cook on, House Republicans are certainly cooking with gas. It has been only one week since the 118th Congress was sworn in, and House Republicans have already shown we will keep our Commitment to America, work on behalf of the American people and deliver them a better future. This isn’t just the start of a new Congress. This is the start of a new direction in Washington. Following through on our pledge for a more accountable, more transparent, more open chamber, House Republicans began this Congress by passing...

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 24 MINUTES AGO