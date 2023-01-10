Read full article on original website
Related
Trahan Secures Renewal of Federal Youth Suicide Prevention Act
A youth suicide prevention bill, championed by Congresswoman Lori Trahan was signed into law by President Joe Biden last Friday as part of the year-end omnibus package. Trahan a member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee’s Health Subcommittee, hailed the passage of the Garrett Lee Smith Memorial Reauthorization Act.
WSYX ABC6
Parental rights top state agendas as legislative sessions get underway
WASHINGTON (CITC) — From transparency to greater influence over where their children learn, parents are taking center stage as lawmakers file new bills across the United States. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis seemingly set the tone for advocating for parents when he signed the state's Parental Rights in Education law...
Daily Reformer: Legislature is back; Walz wants to end childhood poverty
Welcome back. Democrats take the helm of the trifecta today with a big agenda to enact, including education funding, abortion, gun control and voting rights. They have the resources to do it, but a one-seat Senate majority and some very hungry interest groups will make it harder than it looks. House and Senate gavel in […] The post Daily Reformer: Legislature is back; Walz wants to end childhood poverty appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
House Republicans’ first week: Keeping our promise to fight for Americans
While President Joe Biden wants to control the kind of stove Americans can cook on, House Republicans are certainly cooking with gas. It has been only one week since the 118th Congress was sworn in, and House Republicans have already shown we will keep our Commitment to America, work on behalf of the American people and deliver them a better future. This isn’t just the start of a new Congress. This is the start of a new direction in Washington. Following through on our pledge for a more accountable, more transparent, more open chamber, House Republicans began this Congress by passing...
Virginia lawmakers hope to take action to reign in cost of prescription drugs
The Department of Health and Human Services says that prices for more than 1,200 drugs rose higher than the rate of inflation between 2021 and 2022.
Final Reading: The Statehouse’s HVAC system is older than some lawmakers
Lawmakers — and one intrepid reporter — got an up-close look at the 1970s-era HVAC system that’s slated for a multimillion dollar replacement job this year. Read the story on VTDigger here: Final Reading: The Statehouse’s HVAC system is older than some lawmakers.
Comments / 0