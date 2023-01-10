ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WHAV

Trahan Secures Renewal of Federal Youth Suicide Prevention Act

A youth suicide prevention bill, championed by Congresswoman Lori Trahan was signed into law by President Joe Biden last Friday as part of the year-end omnibus package. Trahan a member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee’s Health Subcommittee, hailed the passage of the Garrett Lee Smith Memorial Reauthorization Act.
WSYX ABC6

Parental rights top state agendas as legislative sessions get underway

WASHINGTON (CITC) — From transparency to greater influence over where their children learn, parents are taking center stage as lawmakers file new bills across the United States. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis seemingly set the tone for advocating for parents when he signed the state's Parental Rights in Education law...
FLORIDA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Daily Reformer: Legislature is back; Walz wants to end childhood poverty

Welcome back.  Democrats take the helm of the trifecta today with a big agenda to enact, including education funding, abortion, gun control and voting rights. They have the resources to do it, but a one-seat Senate majority and some very hungry interest groups will make it harder than it looks.  House and Senate gavel in […] The post Daily Reformer: Legislature is back; Walz wants to end childhood poverty appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
New York Post

House Republicans’ first week: Keeping our promise to fight for Americans

While President Joe Biden wants to control the kind of stove Americans can cook on, House Republicans are certainly cooking with gas. It has been only one week since the 118th Congress was sworn in, and House Republicans have already shown we will keep our Commitment to America, work on behalf of the American people and deliver them a better future. This isn’t just the start of a new Congress. This is the start of a new direction in Washington. Following through on our pledge for a more accountable, more transparent, more open chamber, House Republicans began this Congress by passing...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy