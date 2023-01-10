Read full article on original website
Related
Post Register
Jefferson County denies appeal for land division near Southfork Willow Creek
An appeal to reconsider the denial of a land division application, submitted by Jim and Lori Newton at 4624 E 267 N, was again denied by the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners on Jan. 2 following a public hearing. The board elected to uphold the recommendation for denial by the...
Idaho State Journal
Bannock County assessor to begin community assistance program to help seniors with 'circuit breaker'
Bannock County Assessor Anita Hymas is starting a community assistance program to improve public outreach from the assessor’s office. The community assistance program will be a series of public meetings held throughout the county to provide education about various property tax programs and answer questions from the public.
eastidahonews.com
Bingham County coroner scheduled for trial after pleading not guilty
BOISE — A trial has been set after the current Bingham County coroner appeared in court and pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor. James K. Roberts, 55, pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor sexual battery in Ada County on Friday, court records show. He has been scheduled for a jury trial on March 15. Magistrate Judge Abraham Wingrove will be presiding.
eastidahonews.com
Influx in trauma patients forces hospital to postpone scheduled surgeries
POCATELLO — Portneuf Medical Center was forced to postpone scheduled surgeries Tuesday due to an increase in trauma patients. “Portneuf Medical Center focuses on high quality, safe patient care,” PMC spokeswoman Mary Keating told EastIdahoNews.com in a statement. “Today, we experienced a high volume of patients in need of a high level of care due to multiple traumas in the region.”
Nurse and her firefighter son provided life-saving CPR to contractor who fell from roof near Pocatello
POCATELLO — A recently retired nurse and her firefighter son are being credited with helping to save the life of a contractor who fell from the roof of a home under construction east of Pocatello on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred around 10 a.m. Tuesday on Moonlight Mine Road when the adult male contractor slipped and fell from the roof while carrying shingles, the Bannock County Sheriff's Office reported. The...
eastidahonews.com
New program at Bannock County Jail aims to reduce inmate population and the cost of housing them
POCATELLO — As the number of inmates at the Bannock County Jail increases, the cost of housing them gets expensive. That’s why officials are looking at a new system that aims to solve this problem. Bannock County Jail currently has 257 inmates. Based on the national average, two-thirds,...
Local man agrees to plead guilty to shooting at Pocatello police this past summer
POCATELLO — The 27-year-old local man accused of pointing a gun at a woman and then shooting at responding police officers has reached a plea agreement with local prosecutors. Skylar Wind Dancer Johnson, 27, of Pocatello, reached a plea agreement with Bannock County prosecutors in December that involves him pleading guilty to some charges in exchange for the dismissal of others and for prosecutors to cap their prison recommendation, according to court records the Idaho State Journal recently obtained. ...
Bannock County swears in new members to public office
New leadership took their oath of office on Monday in Bannock County. The post Bannock County swears in new members to public office appeared first on Local News 8.
Chubbuck police asking for public's help locating runaway girl
The Chubbuck Police Department is looking for the community’s assistance in locating a juvenile runaway. On January 10th, 2023, 16-year-old Mya Later was reported as a runaway and has yet to return home. Officers with the Chubbuck Police Department have made multiple attempts to locate Mya, unfortunately so far without success. Any information the public can provide in locating Mya will be greatly appreciated. We would also like to kindly...
eastidahonews.com
Looking back: Woman sees train for first time, family survives head-on collision with horse and barking dog alerts family of fire
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Jan. 9 to Jan. 15 in east Idaho history. POCATELLO — A woman from Salmon City saw her first train while visiting Pocatello with her husband, the Blackfoot Idaho Republican wrote on Jan. 14, 1910.
Police: Man rushed to PMC after being shot at north Pocatello home
POCATELLO — A man was shot on the city's north side late Wednesday night, Pocatello police said. The shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. at a residence on the 400 block of West Griffith Road and the wounded man fled the scene on foot, police said. Pocatello police located the man minutes later on the nearby 900 block of McKinley Avenue. The man was subsequently transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance...
Local judge rejects request for lighter sentence in murder case
IDAHO FALLS—District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. denied a Rule 35 motion to reduce the sentence of Westley Hightower in a hearing Thursday. Hightower, 20, pleaded guilty to murdering his stepfather and was sentenced to life in prison in June, being eligible for parole after 27 years. Defense Attorney Jordan Crane had filed a motion arguing the sentence was unduly harsh and asking Watkins to reconsider the defense’s recommendation that Hightower...
Man shot while allegedly attempting to rob a Pocatello home
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) Pocatello police are investigating a shooting last night that sent one man to the hospital. Police say that it appears a man broke into a home on the 400 block of W. Griffith Road just after 10: 30, possibly for an attempted robbery. Two or three people were in the home at
eastidahonews.com
Do you have legal lights on your vehicle? Law enforcement sends out reminder on social media
REXBURG — Law enforcement agencies are sending out a reminder to drivers after seeing an increase in vehicles with illegal lighting. The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that it’s seen aftermarket LED lighting on vehicles traveling around not only in city limits but on highways and county roadways. The post has gained traction with over 770 likes, over 600 shares, and over 300 comments.
kidnewsradio.com
School Closures – January 11, 2023
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – We have some school closures for you this morning. Grace School District 148 and Butte County School District will be closed today due to road and winter conditions. The post School Closures – January 11, 2023 appeared first on Local News 8.
Police say they no longer consider local woman to be missing
UPDATE The Idaho Falls Police Department is no longer searching for Ms. Burroughs. We have determined that she is alive and appears to be acting of her own accord at this time. ORIGINAL STORY The Idaho Falls Police Department is attempting to check the welfare of Amber Burroughs, a 40-year-old female resident of Idaho Falls....
SIPH encourages residents to reduce the risk of severe respiratory illness
SIPH recommends the following steps.
South Idaho Hunter Starts Group For Those New To Hobby To Meet Up
Idaho is a huge hunting state. I know several hunters, and I've learned that many who take the time to pack and head out into the state's backcountry choose to accompany those they trust and share similar techniques with. I don't hunt. It's nothing against those who do, it's just...
Former girls basketball coach facing 20 rape charges wants judge to move trial
SODA SPRINGS — The former Soda Springs High School girls basketball coach facing 20 counts of rape has requested that his trial be moved to a new jurisdiction outside of Caribou County, court records show. Wade L. Schvaneveldt, 52, of Soda Springs, was arrested on Sept. 2 and charged with 20 counts of rape where the victim was 16 or 17 years old and the perpetrator was three or more years older. Court records identify the sole victim as being born in 1997. ...
Man arrested for robbery, kidnapping, drug possession and battery on an officer
IDAHO FALLS — On Saturday, January 7, 2023, Idaho Falls Police Officers responded to a residence in the area of 1200 Lake Avenue after a report was made to dispatch that someone may be being held hostage by a man with a gun. Responding Officers arrived and located a man, later identified as Zachary Lawson, sitting in front of the doorway. Officers attempted to speak with Lawson, but he attempted to leave stating that he did not have to speak with officers. The officers moved...
Comments / 0