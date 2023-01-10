The Chubbuck Police Department is looking for the community’s assistance in locating a juvenile runaway. On January 10th, 2023, 16-year-old Mya Later was reported as a runaway and has yet to return home. Officers with the Chubbuck Police Department have made multiple attempts to locate Mya, unfortunately so far without success. Any information the public can provide in locating Mya will be greatly appreciated. We would also like to kindly...

CHUBBUCK, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO