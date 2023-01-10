ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Transfer OT Rouse chooses Nebraska

(Lincoln) -- Nebraska football snagged a big commitment from offensive lineman Walter Rouse on Wednesday. Rouse comes to Nebraska from Stanford, where he played in 40 games. Rouse chose Nebraska over Iowa and Oklahoma.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Stanford offensive tackle Walter Rouse transfers to Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska is adding an experienced offensive tackle to its roster via the transfer portal. Walter Rouse, who spent four seasons at Stanford, announced Wednesday that he has transferred to play at Nebraska. Rouse has one year of eligibility left. In 2022, Rouse played in 10...
LINCOLN, NE
WLBT

Former Nebraska wide receiver, internet phenom visits Jackson State

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A high school internet phenom and now collegiate athlete visited Jackson State Tuesday in search of a new home. According to his Light on College Sports, Decoldest Crawford, who went viral for his unique name while being recruited in 2021 and for his NIL deal with a Louisiana air conditioning company, posted on his Instagram story that he visited Jackson State after announcing his departure from Nebraska.
JACKSON, MS
saturdaytradition.com

Walter Rouse, veteran Stanford OL transfer, announces B1G commitment

Walter Rouse was a player that made a surprising decision to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after 4 years of starting at Stanford. Rouse took time and announced on his Twitter page on Wednesday that will be enrolling at Nebraska to play as a graduate student. Rouse started 11 of...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska dominates Penn State at home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Husker women’s basketball took down Penn State 80-51 at home Wednesday. Callin Hake recorded a career high and team high 16 points off the bench. Shelley added 10 points, 10 assists and 9 rebounds, nearly a triple-double. Alexis Markowski contributed her seventh double-double of...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Nebraska offers highly regarded 2025 linebacker

Nebraska coaches didn’t waste much time getting an early offer out to 2025 four-star linebacker Noah Mikhail. The Bonita High School defender is already regarded as one of the best sophomore recruits in the country. The California recruit already holds more than 20 offers at this time and more are expected as coaches will begin getting out on the road and visiting with younger recruits in this second contact period.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Matt Rhule completes Husker coaching staff with three hires

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Matt Rhule has finished the puzzle. On Wednesday, Rhule announced the last three additions to his Husker coaching staff: Bob Wager, Rob Dvoracek and Garrett McGuire. Wager will lead the tight ends, Dvoracek will guide the linebackers, and McGuire will serve as the wide receivers...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Husker247 Podcast: NU adds transfer, more on the way?

Nebraska had a busy weekend of official visits from transfer portal recruits and the basketball team went up to Minnesota and came back with a victory. The Husker247 Podcast breaks both of these down in its latest episode. Things kick off with the commitment of Virginia wide receiver Billy Kemp,...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Husker recruit Tristan Alvano earns All-American honors from MaxPreps

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Husker recruit and Omaha Westside kicker Tristan Alvano earned All-American honors on Tuesday. Alvano, who signed to play for Nebraska on National Signing Day, was named MaxPreps’ first-team All-American kicker. The Omaha native helped lead Westside to victory over Gretna in the Class A...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Billboards target Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen for hog farms

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A group of physicians out of Washington, D.C., is targeting Nebraska’s new governor with a trio of billboards. The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine is criticizing Gov. Jim Pillen, saying factory farms like his have a negative impact on the environment. The phrase on...
NEBRASKA STATE
AllHuskers

Jeremy Pernell: Sizing Up Matt Rhule’s Staff Hires

Nebraska football's coaching search that resulted in the hiring of Matt Rhule was a marathon. Athletic director Trev Alberts began the process by initially vetting upwards of 25 coaches. He spoke of "interacting" with 13 candidates throughout the 76-day search. During that time, Alberts kept a tight lid on (legit)...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Two dead after plane crash in southeast Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two men were killed Wednesday in a plane crash in southeast Nebraska, the Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office said. Around 11 p.m., Nemaha County dispatch received a call regarding a missing small plane that had left Lincoln for an airport east of Auburn. The airplane...
NEMAHA COUNTY, NE

