Nebraska Football: Huskers land former Stanford OT Walter Rouse
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant returning for 2023 season
Nebraska Football announces Bob Wager as tight ends\special teams coach
Nebraska Football gets predictions for CB Ethan Nation
kmaland.com
Transfer OT Rouse chooses Nebraska
(Lincoln) -- Nebraska football snagged a big commitment from offensive lineman Walter Rouse on Wednesday. Rouse comes to Nebraska from Stanford, where he played in 40 games. Rouse chose Nebraska over Iowa and Oklahoma.
klkntv.com
Stanford offensive tackle Walter Rouse transfers to Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska is adding an experienced offensive tackle to its roster via the transfer portal. Walter Rouse, who spent four seasons at Stanford, announced Wednesday that he has transferred to play at Nebraska. Rouse has one year of eligibility left. In 2022, Rouse played in 10...
WLBT
Former Nebraska wide receiver, internet phenom visits Jackson State
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A high school internet phenom and now collegiate athlete visited Jackson State Tuesday in search of a new home. According to his Light on College Sports, Decoldest Crawford, who went viral for his unique name while being recruited in 2021 and for his NIL deal with a Louisiana air conditioning company, posted on his Instagram story that he visited Jackson State after announcing his departure from Nebraska.
saturdaytradition.com
Walter Rouse, veteran Stanford OL transfer, announces B1G commitment
Walter Rouse was a player that made a surprising decision to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after 4 years of starting at Stanford. Rouse took time and announced on his Twitter page on Wednesday that will be enrolling at Nebraska to play as a graduate student. Rouse started 11 of...
klkntv.com
Nebraska dominates Penn State at home
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Husker women’s basketball took down Penn State 80-51 at home Wednesday. Callin Hake recorded a career high and team high 16 points off the bench. Shelley added 10 points, 10 assists and 9 rebounds, nearly a triple-double. Alexis Markowski contributed her seventh double-double of...
Nebraska Football Recruiting: Huskers lose out on top OL transfer target
Nebraska football recruiting efforts took a very big hit on Tuesday night. In fact, it’s safe to say that the hit the Huskers took was the biggest loss of the Matt Rhule era. At least when it comes to adding new players. Nebraska football recruiting thought it was going...
Nebraska offers highly regarded 2025 linebacker
Nebraska coaches didn’t waste much time getting an early offer out to 2025 four-star linebacker Noah Mikhail. The Bonita High School defender is already regarded as one of the best sophomore recruits in the country. The California recruit already holds more than 20 offers at this time and more are expected as coaches will begin getting out on the road and visiting with younger recruits in this second contact period.
Nebraska Football: 5 Under-the-Radar Offseason Goals the Cornhuskers Must Accomplish
New Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule's and his staff's to-do list in 2023 goes beyond roster reconstruction and recruiting.
klkntv.com
A celebration of football: Interviews with Huskers at the Outland Trophy award dinner
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Trev Alberts, Matt Rhule and Tom Osborne all made appearances at the Outland Trophy award dinner in Omaha on Wednesday. The dinner is an annual tradition that honors college football’s top interior linemen across the country. Rhule spoke about what it means to be...
klkntv.com
Matt Rhule completes Husker coaching staff with three hires
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Matt Rhule has finished the puzzle. On Wednesday, Rhule announced the last three additions to his Husker coaching staff: Bob Wager, Rob Dvoracek and Garrett McGuire. Wager will lead the tight ends, Dvoracek will guide the linebackers, and McGuire will serve as the wide receivers...
klkntv.com
Nebraska’s Billie Andrews ranked in top 100 players by D1 Softball
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska softball is going into the 2023 season with a top 100 player. Billie Andrews, a junior infielder for the Huskers, was ranked the No. 58 player in the country by D1 Softball. The Gretna native is coming off a standout 2022 season, which saw...
KETV.com
Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule announces hiring of three assistant coaches
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule completed his first Husker coaching staff with the addition of three more assistant coaches. NU announced Wednesday that Bob Wager will coach tight ends, Rob Dvoracek will coach linebackers and Garret McGuire will coach wide receivers. The trio joins Tony White,...
Husker247 Podcast: NU adds transfer, more on the way?
Nebraska had a busy weekend of official visits from transfer portal recruits and the basketball team went up to Minnesota and came back with a victory. The Husker247 Podcast breaks both of these down in its latest episode. Things kick off with the commitment of Virginia wide receiver Billy Kemp,...
klkntv.com
Husker recruit Tristan Alvano earns All-American honors from MaxPreps
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Husker recruit and Omaha Westside kicker Tristan Alvano earned All-American honors on Tuesday. Alvano, who signed to play for Nebraska on National Signing Day, was named MaxPreps’ first-team All-American kicker. The Omaha native helped lead Westside to victory over Gretna in the Class A...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
klkntv.com
Billboards target Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen for hog farms
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A group of physicians out of Washington, D.C., is targeting Nebraska’s new governor with a trio of billboards. The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine is criticizing Gov. Jim Pillen, saying factory farms like his have a negative impact on the environment. The phrase on...
Jeremy Pernell: Sizing Up Matt Rhule’s Staff Hires
Nebraska football's coaching search that resulted in the hiring of Matt Rhule was a marathon. Athletic director Trev Alberts began the process by initially vetting upwards of 25 coaches. He spoke of "interacting" with 13 candidates throughout the 76-day search. During that time, Alberts kept a tight lid on (legit)...
Nebraska Cornhuskers news: Facing off with Illinois, former Husker finds new home, more
The Nebraska Cornhuskers are going to have their hands full with the Illinois Fighting Illini on Tuesday night. When Emmanuel Bandoumel takes the court against the Big Ten rival, there’s one player that he’s most excited to go head to head against. That player would be Illinois’ Terrence...
klkntv.com
New specialty license plate will help fund History Nebraska’s educational programs
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – History Nebraska has released a new specialty license plate that will help fund its educational programs. The plate was released on Thursday and features a design similar to the Good Life highway signs seen across the state. “The Good Life signs we see on the...
klkntv.com
Two dead after plane crash in southeast Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two men were killed Wednesday in a plane crash in southeast Nebraska, the Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office said. Around 11 p.m., Nemaha County dispatch received a call regarding a missing small plane that had left Lincoln for an airport east of Auburn. The airplane...
