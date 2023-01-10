ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Kyler Murray Announcement

The Arizona Cardinals have fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury following the team's 4-13 2022 campaign. The franchise is now in search of its next sideline leader. And according to Cardinals president Michael Bidwill, quarterback Kyler Murray will have input on the team's next head coach. The NFL world took to...
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead

A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young.  Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old.  Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
Bears hire Big Ten Commissioner Warren as team president

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears hired Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren as their president and CEO on Thursday, bringing him back to the NFL to help lead a founding franchise after three years running one of college athletics' marquee conferences. Warren, who replaces the retiring Ted Phillips, becomes...
Vance Joseph to interview for Cardinals' HC job next week

The Arizona Cardinals fired Kliff Kingsbury as head coach on Monday but they are considering a man already in the building as a potential replacement. Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph is being considered for the job. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Joseph is scheduled to interview for the job next week....
Charles White, USC's Heisman-winning tailback, dies at 64

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charles White, the Southern California tailback who won the Heisman Trophy in 1979, died Wednesday. He was 64. USC announced the death of White, who is still the Trojans' career rushing leader with 6,245 yards. The nine-year NFL veteran died of cancer in Newport Beach, California, the school said.
AJ Pollock, Seattle Mariners finalize 1-year contract

SEATTLE (AP) — Outfielder AJ Pollock and the Seattle Mariners finalized a one-year contract Thursday, setting up a potential platoon situation in left field for the upcoming season. The right-handed hitting Pollock will likely be paired with left-handed hitting Jarred Kelenic in a potential position share.
