Related
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Why Was Kliff Kingsbury Fired as Head Coach From the Arizona Cardinals After 4 Seasons?
It was less than a year ago — in March 2022 — that the Arizona Cardinals gave their head coach a multi-year contract extension that would have kept him at the top of the coaching staff through 2027. So then why was Kliff Kingsbury fired from the Cards on Monday, Jan. 9?
Look: NFL World Reacts To Kyler Murray Announcement
The Arizona Cardinals have fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury following the team's 4-13 2022 campaign. The franchise is now in search of its next sideline leader. And according to Cardinals president Michael Bidwill, quarterback Kyler Murray will have input on the team's next head coach. The NFL world took to...
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead
A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young. Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old. Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
NFL coaching rumors: Patriots ‘have done their research’ on Kliff Kingsbury (report)
Coming off a 2022 season where the offense fell below expectations, the New England Patriots could be in the market for a new offensive coordinator. Early rumblings have linked Bill Belichick to former assistant Bill O’Brien, who’s now at Alabama. However, recent rumors have linked the Patriots to another offensive coach with New England ties.
Arizona Cardinals' coach search: Sean Payton has history with team, Bidwill family
Sean Payton is a frequent guest on a national radio show, The Herd with Colin Cowherd. Some of his appearances have produced some interesting fodder for Cardinals fans now that the former New Orleans Saints coach is a candidate to replace Kliff Kingsbury as the coach of Arizona's NFL franchise.
Bidwill said there was no 'disconnect' with Kingsbury; Cardinals simply had to make a change
When did the disconnect occur between Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill and head coach Kliff Kingsbury? Less than a year ago, in March, Bidwill seemed more than all-in with Kingsbury and handed him and general manager Steve Keim new multi-year extensions that locked them both up through the 2027 season. But...
5 Coaches Who Could Easily Replace Kliff Kinsbury in Arizona
On Monday, the Arizona Cardinals fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury. Kingsbury, a former college quarterback with Texas Tech and head coach of the Red Raiders, held the position from 2019 until the end of this season and finished with a record of 28-37-1. With Kingsbury out of the picture, the...
Bears hire Big Ten Commissioner Warren as team president
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears hired Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren as their president and CEO on Thursday, bringing him back to the NFL to help lead a founding franchise after three years running one of college athletics' marquee conferences. Warren, who replaces the retiring Ted Phillips, becomes...
Vance Joseph to interview for Cardinals' HC job next week
The Arizona Cardinals fired Kliff Kingsbury as head coach on Monday but they are considering a man already in the building as a potential replacement. Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph is being considered for the job. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Joseph is scheduled to interview for the job next week....
Charles White, USC's Heisman-winning tailback, dies at 64
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charles White, the Southern California tailback who won the Heisman Trophy in 1979, died Wednesday. He was 64. USC announced the death of White, who is still the Trojans' career rushing leader with 6,245 yards. The nine-year NFL veteran died of cancer in Newport Beach, California, the school said.
Arizona Cardinals coach candidate Sean Payton a 'fan' of quarterback Kyler Murray
Do the Arizona Cardinals have something that separates them from other teams in the Sean Payton NFL coaching sweepstakes? Quarterback Kyler Murray.
AJ Pollock, Seattle Mariners finalize 1-year contract
SEATTLE (AP) — Outfielder AJ Pollock and the Seattle Mariners finalized a one-year contract Thursday, setting up a potential platoon situation in left field for the upcoming season. The right-handed hitting Pollock will likely be paired with left-handed hitting Jarred Kelenic in a potential position share.
