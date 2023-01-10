Read full article on original website
NEWSBTC
Top Gambling Sites Not on Gamstop – Compare Best Non-Gamstop Gambling Sites UK
Our team of experienced gambling experts has put together the ultimate compilation of non-Gamstop crypto betting sites. These impressive gaming platforms boast unbeatable player protection, thrilling bonuses, and uncrackable systems – all with official licenses from countries like Malta, Curacao, Gibraltar or Cyprus. Prior to exploring our in-depth findings...
Shiba Inu Bullish Signal: Whale Withdraws $34.7M In SHIB From Binance
Data shows a Shiba Inu whale has withdrawn $34.7 million in SHIB from Binance, a sign that could be bullish for the price of the meme coin. Shiba Inu Whale Transfers Out 4,000,000,000,000 SHIB From Binance. As per data from the crypto transaction tracker service Whale Alert, a massive Shiba...
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Snowfall Protocol, Dogecoin (DOGE), and Shiba Inu – European Wrap 11 January
Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu are notable meme coins and one of the top cryptocurrencies by market cap. However, the bearish market outlook of cryptocurrencies in the past few weeks has caused the value of both coins to decline by a significant percentage. Snowfall Protocol, a newer project with innovative...
Why Are Liquid Staking Cryptocurrencies Seeing Double-Digit Gains?
Over the last week, liquid staking cryptocurrencies have been seeing a significant upside. All of these tokens have successfully moved into the green territory, recording double-digit gains for their holders. Although these digital assets seem to be following the general crypto market uptrend, there is another factor pushing up their prices.
Altcoin Volume Dominance At Highest Since Jan 2021, Trouble For Bitcoin?
On-chain data shows that altcoin volume dominance is now at the highest level since January 2021, while Bitcoin’s is at its lowest. Altcoin Dominance By Volume Recently Touched A High Of 64%. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, Bitcoin’s dominance is just at 16% now....
MATIC Whale Pushes Coin Value With Massive Moves
The few months toward the end of 2022 brought devastating events in the crypto industry. With the collapse of the FTX crypto exchange, chaos erupted in the crypto markets. Prices of almost all the crypto assets took a hit. Also, the negative contagion effect sprung up within the crypto space as the number of investors who lost funds on the platform kept increasing.
Dogecoin (DOGE) underperformed after Elon stepped down as CEO of Twitter, Litecoin (LTC) got an upgrade from MWEB this year, while Snowfall Protocol (SNW) outperformed in pre-sale phase 3.
After Elon Musk announced his silence Dogecoin (DOGE) has been steadily declining in value in a Twitter poll on whether to step down as the social media company’s CEO. The privacy-driven upgrade of Mimblewimble Extension Blocks (MWEB) to Litecoin (LTC), which completed in May 2022 and increased the likelihood of the coin becoming the preferred payment method for private transactions, was Litecoin (LTC)’s biggest update. this year. On the other hand, a newcomer ,Snowfall Protocol (SNW), is doing very well in the pre-sale phase.
Bitcoin On-Chain Data Shows Weak Baseline For 2023: Report
Even though Bitcoin (BTC) and the broader crypto market are experiencing an upswing in the first days of the new year, on-chain data shows that the market remains in a deep slumber. As Glassnode explains in its latest report, the BTC price has shown historically low volatility over the past weeks.
What are the Best Long-Term Crypto Holds? Analysts Recommend Flow (FLOW) and Orbeon Protocol
With over 8,000 developers building, 17 million total wallets, 1,000+ active projects, 400 network nodes, and over 2 million monthly transacting wallets, Flow (FLOW) is one of the latest most promising projects on the cryptocurrency market, created and developed by the same team that developer CryptoKitties. Furthermore, according to analysts, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), still in the third stage of its pre-sale, is set to surge over 6,000% this year to over $0.24 per coin.
Why The VIX Could Predict A 20% Bitcoin And Crypto Rally
Thomas Lee, managing partner and head of research at Fundstrat Global Advisors, outlined in a recent CNBC interview why the VIX – a real-time volatility index from the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) – will become an important indicator for equity markets and possibly Bitcoin in the coming months.
Polygon (MATIC) Price Prediction: Why Investors Prefer Snowfall Protocol
The emergence of innovative projects has been the saviour of the day in this bearish market conditions. Snowfall protocol (SNW), a new protocol boasting as the first platform for cross-chain cryptographic asset transfer, has taken the crypto space by storm. In less than a few weeks, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) has gained the spotlight with its groundbreaking features, ousting the likes of Polygon (MATIC).
Crypto Market Will See A Bloodbath If Ripple Loses To SEC, Gasparino Says
In recent days, a heated discussion has arisen between prominent journalist and Fox Business host Charles Gasparino and the Ripple / XRP community. Gasparino voiced that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had legitimate reasons why they targeted and sued Ripple prior to FTX. Even Ripple’s legal counsel Stuart...
Why Justin Sun’s Stablecoin USDD Is Struggling To Maintain Its Dollar Peg
A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that is pegged to a certain fiat currency. It provides stability for investors of crypto, making transactions easier. USDD, a stablecoin created by the founder of the Tron Blockchain, Justin Sun, has been losing its peg to the U.S. dollar. According to Coingecko, USDD is...
Analysts Recommend: Bitcoin (BTC), Cardano (ADA), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)
Cryptocurrency analysts are predicting big things for Bitcoin (BTC), Cardano (ADA), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN). In particular, they have forecasted a staggering 6000% increase in ORBN’s value to $0.24 by the end of its presale. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) aims to revolutionize venture capital using blockchain technology. ORBN is in its third presale phase and has already rallied over 987%. These predictions have caused excitement among investors and have many looking to add these cryptocurrencies to their portfolios. The future looks bright for BTC, ADA, and ORBN.
Polkadot (DOT) Ecosystem Grew Massively In Q4 2022, What To Expect Next?
Polkadot provides interoperability among several blockchains for users while maintaining high scalability and speed in processing transactions. Also known as a multichain network, Polkadot supports many parachains, enabling developers to build their blockchains seamlessly. Several blockchain projects exist in the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector. These platforms usually emerge with different...
“Parabolic” Signal That Triggered Past Bitcoin Bull Runs Reappears
Bitcoin price made a 5% move today, poking above $19,000 momentarily. It is currently the largest daily climb of 2023 and since the FTX collapse. More significantly, the sharp rally tagged a level that triggered a possible trend change according to the weekly Parabolic SAR. In the past, the technical indicator has lived up to its name. What could it mean this time?
