FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gov. DeSantis Appoints Conservative Activist to Florida School Board To Remove 'Woke' Teachings From School CurriculumToby HazlewoodFlorida State
DeSantis slammed for his decision to turn a progressive Florida college into a conservative oneVictorFlorida State
The All-You-Can-Eat Amish Buffet in Florida That You Must TryTravel MavenSarasota, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a wrong-way intoxicated driver killed one person in Manatee County.EddyEvonAnonymousManatee County, FL
srqmagazine.com
Pottery On The Wheel at Artful Giraffe
This week, treat yourself to a different type of art experience than what you might be used to, a more engaging, immersive one – take a pottery class at The Artful Giraffe. The gallery, gift shop, and studio space features a litany of hands-on art classes for all skill levels, the most enticing of which includes their Pottery On the Wheel class. The class is open to beginners and allows for participants to create up to three pieces of their own before leaving their work to dry in the kiln and return in 2-3 weeks to glaze their pottery free of charge.
941area.com
Top 10 Sarasota Restaurants That Should Be On Your 'Places To Go' List in 2023
With 35 miles of coastline and over 725 miles of land, Sarasota County is home to several restaurants serving delicious food. From elegant waterfront eateries to buzzing steakhouses, there are fantastic dining spots for everyone. And hey – all Sarasota restaurants have one thing in common - consistently good quality dishes that satisfy your cravings.
srqmagazine.com
Karins Causes Announces Annual Sale
Karin’s Causes, an annual estate quality sale founded by local hobbyist/collector Karin Gustafson to benefit local charities will conduct its 2023 sale February 2-4, 2023. The event is known for its carefully curated items featuring the rare and beautiful, especially items of historic and décor value. "Last year we were able to give $24,500 to our charities, we hope to do even better this year,” Gustafson said. The upcoming sale will benefit: Animal Rescue Coalition; New College of Florida; and the Scottish Rite Foundation’s “Helping Children Communicate” Project. Sale details: Thursday, February 2, 2023 from 4:00pm – 7:00pm - Preview Sale with $15 admission fee; Friday, February 3, 2023 from 9:00am – Noon – No admission fee; Saturday, February 4, 2023 from 9:00am – 1:00pm – No admission fee. The sale will be held at the Scottish Rite building, 240 S. Tuttle Ave., Sarasota with ample.
srqmagazine.com
Celebrate Fitness at Crunch West Bradenton
It's that time of year again. Resolutions are in place and fitness goals are being set. To help keep those resolutions and meet those goals, Crunch West Bradenton is having a Renovation Celebration party on Saturday, January 21st at their West Bradenton location, 4836 14th St W, from 10 am until 1 pm. This is the perfect time and place to talk about getting fit and healthy in 2023.
srqmagazine.com
Temple Sinai Hosts 15 th Annual Sarasota Jewish Food Festival
Thousands will enjoy a tantalizing day of traditional homemade Jewish delicacies at the annual Sarasota Jewish Food Festival, hosted by Temple Sinai. This indoor, free event for the whole community will be held on Sunday, January 29, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Temple Sinai is located at 4631 South Lockwood Ridge Road (enter only from Proctor Road. Temple Sinai members, “chefs and bakers,” will be preparing a wide range of delicious Jewish food. The menu will feature hard-to-resist corned beef and pastrami from Carnegie Deli, bagels and cream cheese, kugel, blintzes, knishes, matzo ball soup and stuffed cabbage. Home-baked goods will also be featured including challah, cakes, pies, pastries and cookies. Tickets will be sold for food purchases. In addition, there will be craft and jewelry vendors, unique treasures and an art sale. For the children, they will be thrilled this year to play in the bounce house and have their faces painted. A student concert will be held in the temple’s sanctuary at 12:00 pm. It has been several years since the festival was last held. Director of Communications and Programming Andrea Eiffert says, “Since we were not able to hold the Food Festival during the pandemic, we are especially excited to welcome the community back to celebrate great Jewish food and culture.” Chair Patty Glah adds, “Temple Sinai has sponsored the Sarasota Jewish Food Festival for 15 years. It’s a yearly tradition in our community that brings young and old together to enjoy traditional Jewish food made by Temple members. We look forward to the whole Sarasota-Manatee community joining us! For more information, visit templesinai-sarasota.org or call 941-924-1802.
wild941.com
Favorite St. Pete Burger Spot Makes A Big Business Move
In every city there is a burger spot that is a gem. Well in St. Pete, El Cap restaurant has been a hidden gem for many years. I found this spot during Covid, and it’s my favorite St. Pete burger spot whenever I feel like treating myself. Despite a...
srqmagazine.com
Meshugana
MESHUGANA | Meshugana Deli-named after the yiddish word for crazy, as in "crazy delicious." The New York style deli, which opened in November in Gulf Gate, has quickly become Sarasota’s hotspot for Jewish delicatessen-style eats. The secret to their newfound success? The people behind the counter. Read more through the link, on our social medias, or in the January Edition!
727area.com
Top 10 Restaurants in St. Petersburg and Clearwater to Visit in 2023
If you are on a trip to St Petersburg and Clearwater, you will soon realize that it has much more to offer than just stunning beaches and picturesque sunsets. The area is also becoming a hot spot for foodies, with new restaurants and fancy bars popping up. From beachside shacks...
Where to get the best pizza in Tampa Bay 🍕
This week is National Pizza Week, so we’re sharing our list of some of the best pizza spots in TBAY.
wild941.com
Here Are The Best Thrift Stores In Tampa
I use to go thrifting all the time, but now I think my obsession is back. There are some great thrift stores here in the Tampa Bay Area with awesome deals. Do you get excited when you find something unique for a good price? Well, you have came to the right article. According to Yelp, these are the 5 best thrift stores in Tampa! I have been to one of these locations, but plan on check out the rest.
businessobserverfl.com
Longtime Sarasota insurance agency acquires Tampa firm
Having focused on the Sarasota and Bradenton region since 1959, Purmort & Martin Insurance Agency is now set on expansion. The first stop? Tampa. The agency announced Wednesday that it had acquired Lovinger Insurance, based in south Tampa. The property and casualty insurance agency has a reach that extends through Hillsborough and Pinellas counties.
This Tiny House Village in Florida Will Make Your Next Getaway Unique
Could you live tiny?
stpeterising.com
With renovations underway, The Vinoy will drop Renaissance flag, rebrand as Marriott Autograph Collection Hotel
The Vinoy St. Petersburg Resort & Golf Club last month unveiled its completely redesigned Palm Court Ballroom and Vinoy Grand Ballroom. The upgrades are part of an ambitious renovation plan, announced last fall, that also includes the downtown resort’s veranda, porte cochère, main lobby, guest rooms, spa, and restaurants.
Best Boutique Hotels Across Tampa Bay for a Romantic Valentine’s Day
Stop at Publix lands Florida woman $1M lottery check
One lucky Florida woman walked into Publix as a customer, and "strolled out a millionaire" after winning a $1 million prize from the Florida Lottery.
yovenice.com
Large Waves Slam Venice Pier
Last week a large swell sent some of the biggest waves seen in years to the Venice Pier. Check out the surfing action in this video!. @yovenicenews The biggest swell is years sent great waves to Venice Pier recently. Here are some highlights from Friday morning #venice #venicebeach #surf #surfing #losangeles #california #sports #news ♬ Wipe Out – The Surfaris.
thatssotampa.com
Tampa Riverwalk nominated for Best Riverwalk in America
Voting is now open for Best Riverwalk in the US, and of course the Tampa Riverwalk is in the running. Our beautiful Riverwalk is set to expand over the next three years, so its notoriety is only going to grow. Other nominees include Louisville’s Waterfront Park, Smale Riverfront Park in Ohio, The Canal Walk in Indiana, the San Antonio River Walk, among other prestigious pedestrian havens.
727area.com
Traveling to St. Petersburg & Clearwater for a Day? Here's How to Make the Best of Your Visit!
From having a world-class aquarium to expansive gardens, impressive waterfront, and beautiful beaches, the St Petersburg & Clearwater area has a lot to offer on your visit. There are so many top attractions here that one day is barely enough time to see them all. However, if you choose to...
8 Tampa Bay developments to watch out for in 2023
Keep up with Tampa and St. Pete's ever-changing landscape.
fox13news.com
Special Operations personnel find home in Tampa
Tampa's MacDill Air Force Base is the home of US Special Operation Command (SOCOM). Since the command was established in 1987, it’s active and retired personnel have become part of the local community.
