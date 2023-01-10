Thousands will enjoy a tantalizing day of traditional homemade Jewish delicacies at the annual Sarasota Jewish Food Festival, hosted by Temple Sinai. This indoor, free event for the whole community will be held on Sunday, January 29, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Temple Sinai is located at 4631 South Lockwood Ridge Road (enter only from Proctor Road. Temple Sinai members, “chefs and bakers,” will be preparing a wide range of delicious Jewish food. The menu will feature hard-to-resist corned beef and pastrami from Carnegie Deli, bagels and cream cheese, kugel, blintzes, knishes, matzo ball soup and stuffed cabbage. Home-baked goods will also be featured including challah, cakes, pies, pastries and cookies. Tickets will be sold for food purchases. In addition, there will be craft and jewelry vendors, unique treasures and an art sale. For the children, they will be thrilled this year to play in the bounce house and have their faces painted. A student concert will be held in the temple’s sanctuary at 12:00 pm. It has been several years since the festival was last held. Director of Communications and Programming Andrea Eiffert says, “Since we were not able to hold the Food Festival during the pandemic, we are especially excited to welcome the community back to celebrate great Jewish food and culture.” Chair Patty Glah adds, “Temple Sinai has sponsored the Sarasota Jewish Food Festival for 15 years. It’s a yearly tradition in our community that brings young and old together to enjoy traditional Jewish food made by Temple members. We look forward to the whole Sarasota-Manatee community joining us! For more information, visit templesinai-sarasota.org or call 941-924-1802.

