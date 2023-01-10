FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gov. DeSantis Appoints Conservative Activist to Florida School Board To Remove 'Woke' Teachings From School CurriculumToby HazlewoodFlorida State
DeSantis slammed for his decision to turn a progressive Florida college into a conservative oneVictorFlorida State
The All-You-Can-Eat Amish Buffet in Florida That You Must TryTravel MavenSarasota, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a wrong-way intoxicated driver killed one person in Manatee County.EddyEvonAnonymousManatee County, FL
srqmagazine.com
Pottery On The Wheel at Artful Giraffe
This week, treat yourself to a different type of art experience than what you might be used to, a more engaging, immersive one – take a pottery class at The Artful Giraffe. The gallery, gift shop, and studio space features a litany of hands-on art classes for all skill levels, the most enticing of which includes their Pottery On the Wheel class. The class is open to beginners and allows for participants to create up to three pieces of their own before leaving their work to dry in the kiln and return in 2-3 weeks to glaze their pottery free of charge.
99 Bottles Is an Award-Winning Sarasota Gem
There are so many ways that one can experience 99 Bottles. At this versatile downtown Sarasota gem, you can sit at the sleek bar for a drink with friends, tuck away solo in a comfy corner with a book and enjoy the atmosphere, or you can pick up bottles of rare, innovative wines. You may also, as my wife and I did this past Sunday, swing by for their signature Real Deal New York Bagel Brunch.
Temple Sinai Hosts 15 th Annual Sarasota Jewish Food Festival
Thousands will enjoy a tantalizing day of traditional homemade Jewish delicacies at the annual Sarasota Jewish Food Festival, hosted by Temple Sinai. This indoor, free event for the whole community will be held on Sunday, January 29, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Temple Sinai is located at 4631 South Lockwood Ridge Road (enter only from Proctor Road. Temple Sinai members, “chefs and bakers,” will be preparing a wide range of delicious Jewish food. The menu will feature hard-to-resist corned beef and pastrami from Carnegie Deli, bagels and cream cheese, kugel, blintzes, knishes, matzo ball soup and stuffed cabbage. Home-baked goods will also be featured including challah, cakes, pies, pastries and cookies. Tickets will be sold for food purchases. In addition, there will be craft and jewelry vendors, unique treasures and an art sale. For the children, they will be thrilled this year to play in the bounce house and have their faces painted. A student concert will be held in the temple’s sanctuary at 12:00 pm. It has been several years since the festival was last held. Director of Communications and Programming Andrea Eiffert says, “Since we were not able to hold the Food Festival during the pandemic, we are especially excited to welcome the community back to celebrate great Jewish food and culture.” Chair Patty Glah adds, “Temple Sinai has sponsored the Sarasota Jewish Food Festival for 15 years. It’s a yearly tradition in our community that brings young and old together to enjoy traditional Jewish food made by Temple members. We look forward to the whole Sarasota-Manatee community joining us! For more information, visit templesinai-sarasota.org or call 941-924-1802.
Celebrate Fitness at Crunch West Bradenton
It's that time of year again. Resolutions are in place and fitness goals are being set. To help keep those resolutions and meet those goals, Crunch West Bradenton is having a Renovation Celebration party on Saturday, January 21st at their West Bradenton location, 4836 14th St W, from 10 am until 1 pm. This is the perfect time and place to talk about getting fit and healthy in 2023.
Karins Causes Announces Annual Sale
Karin’s Causes, an annual estate quality sale founded by local hobbyist/collector Karin Gustafson to benefit local charities will conduct its 2023 sale February 2-4, 2023. The event is known for its carefully curated items featuring the rare and beautiful, especially items of historic and décor value. "Last year we were able to give $24,500 to our charities, we hope to do even better this year,” Gustafson said. The upcoming sale will benefit: Animal Rescue Coalition; New College of Florida; and the Scottish Rite Foundation’s “Helping Children Communicate” Project. Sale details: Thursday, February 2, 2023 from 4:00pm – 7:00pm - Preview Sale with $15 admission fee; Friday, February 3, 2023 from 9:00am – Noon – No admission fee; Saturday, February 4, 2023 from 9:00am – 1:00pm – No admission fee. The sale will be held at the Scottish Rite building, 240 S. Tuttle Ave., Sarasota with ample.
