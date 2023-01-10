Read full article on original website
Related
Who’s No. 1 in the latest boys’ high school basketball media rankings?
This week’s boys’ top 10 with @HLpreps’ ballot and each region’s top five.
IHSAA boys basketball Fab 15: Center Grove makes big jump, Warren Central, Pike join party
1. Ben Davis (14-0) The Giants rolled to a 71-56 win over North Central on Friday as Zane Doughty dominated with 17 points, 18 rebounds and four blocked shots. He then had 14 points and seven rebounds in a 67-36 win over Washington. The Giants open the Marion County tournament Tuesday at home against Beech Grove and would see the Park Tudor-Warren Central winner in a quarterfinal Wednesday. Previous: 1.
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Hopkinsville, Fort Campbell, and Christian County Tri-Meet
Hopkinsville High hosted Christian County and Fort Campbell in the pool Tuesday for a tri-meet at the Rick Cohn Aquatic Center. Here is a YSE gallery of their night in the pool.
Balanced Panthers top Breck
Houston Oberst scored a career-high 18 points, Gage Phelps posted 17 points, and the Daviess County High School boys basketball team never trailed in a 68-56 victory over Breckinridge County on Tuesday at DCHS. Panthers coach Neil Hayden credited his team’s unselfishness, which helped create open shots throughout the contest....
Boys Louisville Invitational Tournament: Second-round action included upset of No. 2 seed
Will Hazard scored 20 points, including seven in the fourth quarter, as the Central High School boys basketball team upset host Pleasure Ridge Park on Tuesday in the second round of the Republic Bank Louisville Invitational Tournament. Central (8-9), seeded No. 18, knocked the second-seeded Panthers (11-3) out of the...
SBLive Indiana high school girls basketball Power 25 rankings (Jan. 10): No. 2 Zionsville plays at No. 4 Noblesville on Friday
Fort Wayne Northrop and Warren Central both rose in the rankings thanks to a pair of top-25 wins apiece. Unbeaten Indian Creek is the lone newcomer to the rankings. • PREVIOUS RANKINGS: DEC. 20 | DEC. 28 | JAN. 4 Here's a look at the SBLive Indiana Power 25 girls basketball rankings ...
Comments / 0