IHSAA boys basketball Fab 15: Center Grove makes big jump, Warren Central, Pike join party

1. Ben Davis (14-0) The Giants rolled to a 71-56 win over North Central on Friday as Zane Doughty dominated with 17 points, 18 rebounds and four blocked shots. He then had 14 points and seven rebounds in a 67-36 win over Washington. The Giants open the Marion County tournament Tuesday at home against Beech Grove and would see the Park Tudor-Warren Central winner in a quarterfinal Wednesday. Previous: 1.
Balanced Panthers top Breck

Houston Oberst scored a career-high 18 points, Gage Phelps posted 17 points, and the Daviess County High School boys basketball team never trailed in a 68-56 victory over Breckinridge County on Tuesday at DCHS. Panthers coach Neil Hayden credited his team’s unselfishness, which helped create open shots throughout the contest....
