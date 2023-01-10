Illinois already has more stringent gun laws than most other states. But of course politicians would rather virtue signal to their constituents than make a real effort to reduce crime.
if they would do their jobs there would be a lot less crime instead they want to be dictators just sickening they just want to take away our rights let the police do their jobs and this would not happening but this is what they want not the people they want to own you watch out for the dictators sickening!!!!!!!!
Only making criminals out of good people. Nobody's going to get rid of their guns especially criminals, whose numbers you just increased.
Related
Pritzker says gun law will be enforced
How Illinois played ‘tough politics’ on guns
Illinois Becomes Ninth State to Ban Assault Weapons
Illinois Bans Assault-Style Weapons In Gun Safety Win
Pretrial Fairness Act comes to unexpected halt as Illinois passes more criminal justice reform legislation
Gun sellers, after sales spike ahead of state assault weapons ban, say law won’t survive
Op-Ed: Illinois Supreme Court likely to rule state legislature acted hastily in ending cash bail
Second Amendment groups warn of Illinois gun control bill heading to governor's desk
IL assault weapons ban draws heat from gun owner; lawsuit on the horizon
Preckwinkle Statement on Signing of Protect Illinois Communities Act
Illinois Senate, House agree on assault weapons ban, spending bill
Illinois sheriffs say they will not enforce law requiring gun owners to register ‘assault weapons’
Pritzker promises to immediately sign gun ban with opponents set to sue
Illinois Senate passes assault weapon ban bill, likely version to be signed into law
What Assault Weapons Ban Could Mean For Illinois Gun Owners
Joint statement on passage of House Bill 5471
New Illinois law banning assault weapons, high-capacity magazines will have big impact on gun stores
Local trauma surgeons dissatisfied with Illinois Senate's version of assault weapons ban bill
New State Law Gives All Workers Five Days of Paid Time Off for Illness or Any Reason
Illinois House approves solar and wind energy bill
Newsweek
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 36