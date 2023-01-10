Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed a historic gun control bill into law on Tuesday, making the Prairie State the ninth in the country to outlaw the weapons behind an epidemic of mass shootings. The Protect Illinois Communities Act bans the sale of assault weapons, high-capacity magazines and switches. “I’m tired of living in a world where a mass shooting needs a title so you know which one we're referring to,” Pritzker said in a statement. “We will keep fighting to ensure that future generations only hear about massacres like Highland Park, Sandy Hook, and Uvalde in their textbooks.” The bill...

