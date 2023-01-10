ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 36

Nobody
2d ago

Illinois already has more stringent gun laws than most other states. But of course politicians would rather virtue signal to their constituents than make a real effort to reduce crime.

Reply
14
Donnie Richardson
2d ago

if they would do their jobs there would be a lot less crime instead they want to be dictators just sickening they just want to take away our rights let the police do their jobs and this would not happening but this is what they want not the people they want to own you watch out for the dictators sickening!!!!!!!!

Reply
11
reelman
2d ago

Only making criminals out of good people. Nobody's going to get rid of their guns especially criminals, whose numbers you just increased.

Reply
8
Related
advantagenews.com

Pritzker says gun law will be enforced

As Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed a bill banning assault style weapons this week, some Republicans are claiming they won’t comply with the law. Former Republican Gubernatorial candidate Senator Darren Bailey says he won’t, and House Republicans echoed the similar feelings on the state house floor. Pritzker says...
ILLINOIS STATE
POLITICO

How Illinois played ‘tough politics’ on guns

SPRINGFIELD — Passage of the historic assault-weapons ban earlier this week was more than legislative prowess. It was a full-out political campaign involving some of the biggest players in Chicago business, politics and political consulting. Though efforts to ban assault weapons had been tried for years, the catalyst this...
ILLINOIS STATE
TheDailyBeast

Illinois Becomes Ninth State to Ban Assault Weapons

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed a historic gun control bill into law on Tuesday, making the Prairie State the ninth in the country to outlaw the weapons behind an epidemic of mass shootings. The Protect Illinois Communities Act bans the sale of assault weapons, high-capacity magazines and switches. “I’m tired of living in a world where a mass shooting needs a title so you know which one we're referring to,” Pritzker said in a statement. “We will keep fighting to ensure that future generations only hear about massacres like Highland Park, Sandy Hook, and Uvalde in their textbooks.” The bill...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Op-Ed: Illinois Supreme Court likely to rule state legislature acted hastily in ending cash bail

Two years ago, the Illinois legislature made a bold, politically-motivated move, voting to eliminate monetary bail, with implementation scheduled to take effect on Jan. 1 of this year. Well, that day finally arrived and the Illinois Supreme Court has wisely stepped in and is poised to announce what many of us already knew – that the lawmakers' actions were unconstitutional.
ILLINOIS STATE
WTHI

IL assault weapons ban draws heat from gun owner; lawsuit on the horizon

MARION, Ill. (WSIL) -- A gun rights group plans to sue Illinois once the Protect Illinois Communities Act becomes law. On Wednesday, the House passed a revised version of the bill that included Senate amendments and now heads to Gov. JB Pritzker's desk. Governor Pritzker said he plans to sign the bill into law at 8pm Tuesday night.
ILLINOIS STATE
enewspf.com

Preckwinkle Statement on Signing of Protect Illinois Communities Act

Toni Preckwinkle. (Cook County Government) Cook County, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Illinois lawmakers took an important step toward protecting our residents by banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. These weapons were designed for the military and have no place in our communities. Assault weapons have resulted in devastating, unnecessary loss of life in...
ILLINOIS STATE
muddyrivernews.com

Illinois Senate, House agree on assault weapons ban, spending bill

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — State Senator Jil Tracy (R-Quincy) said Democrat leaders have “sidestepped full legislative accountability” by forcing through votes on a controversial gun control bill during the General Assembly’s lame-duck session on Jan. 9. The 102nd General Assembly is scheduled to adjourn on Tuesday with...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois sheriffs say they will not enforce law requiring gun owners to register ‘assault weapons’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Sheriffs from Winnebago, Ogle, Stephenson, Lee, DeKalb, Boone and other counties across the state announced Wednesday that they will not enforce Illinois’ recently passed law that requires current owners of “assault weapons” to register with the state. The Protect Illinois Communities Act bans the future sale of about 100 different semi-automatic […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois Senate passes assault weapon ban bill, likely version to be signed into law

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Senate passed their version of an assault weapon ban Monday evening.  The bill is different from the Illinois House of Representatives’ bill that was voted on Thursday. Some differences include raising the legal magazine size for handguns from 10 to 15, requiring currently owned guns and banning switches and […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

What Assault Weapons Ban Could Mean For Illinois Gun Owners

A proposed law in the state of Illinois (House Bill 5471) would make changes to current laws related to firearms and gun violence. If passed, it would give more responsibilities to the Illinois State Police to investigate illegal firearms trafficking, as well as human trafficking and illegal drug trafficking. But...
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Joint statement on passage of House Bill 5471

Like many of you, we are very concerned by the passage of HB 5471, which bans certain commonly-used firearms and firearm components in the State of Illinois. Overnight, thousands of otherwise legal gun owners fear their Second Amendment rights are in jeopardy. We feel the duty to clarify for our citizens the policy their Madison County law enforcement leaders will adopt with regard to this new situation.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
edglentoday.com

New State Law Gives All Workers Five Days of Paid Time Off for Illness or Any Reason

SPRINGFIELD – Women Employed, which has been creating fundamental, systemic change for working women for nearly 50 years, today applauded the passage of SB208, the Paid Leave for All Workers Act, which provides up to 40 hours, or five days, of paid time off for all Illinois workers for any reason, including for an employee’s illness, to care for a sick family member, or for medical appointments. Women Employed led a broad-based coalition of advocates fighting for a statewide law providing paid time off for all workers.
ILLINOIS STATE
WSPY NEWS

Illinois House approves solar and wind energy bill

A bill that would restrict county and township control over where solar and wind energy facilities are located has now cleared the Illinois House and Senate. The Illinois House voted along party lines to approve the bill on Tuesday. The bill requires to counties and townships to comply with state-set setbacks for solar and wind facilities.
ILLINOIS STATE
