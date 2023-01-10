Read full article on original website
Tiger tandem topples Texas High
Tiger tandem topples Texas High
146 Reports Of A Giant Fireball In The Texas Sky
A massive meteor put on a big show Tuesday night. There were so many Texas sightings the object was likely the size of a small vehicle. Even a meteor the size of a football can briefly put off enough light to make you think there is a full moon out. This one was a lot more than that, and with so many sightings it must have been a big one.
Texas High School Football Players Sent To Hospital After Coach Made Them Do 400 Pushups In An Hour
We all know there are psychotic high school football coaches out there that will treat players like t-total dawg sh*t, just because they’re only focused on wins and losses, and not their players on a personal level. And we all know that in the state of Texas… football is...
A Winning Powerball Ticket Was Sold Somewhere In Texas. Is It Yours?
Did anyone win the jackpot?
a-z-animals.com
How Deep is Lake Ray Hubbard in Texas?
Given that there are over 7,000 lakes in the great state of Texas, you may be wondering just how deep Lake Ray Hubbard is. Located just outside of Dallas, Lake Ray Hubbard is a manmade reservoir originally intended to supply water to nearby cities and local populations. However, it still remains an extremely popular recreational lake as well!
MySanAntonio
A giant fireball was seen shooting across the Texas sky Tuesday night
From Houston to Fort Worth, Texans across the state reported spotting a massive and bright light streaking across the night sky Tuesday. Some thought it may have been a shooting star or even leftover fireworks. It happened so fast that others questioned if they actually saw anything at all. Turns out that the mysterious blazing sky phenomenon was a fireball.
Make Your Spring Plans Now to Explore the Beautiful Texas Waterfalls and Caves
It hasn't been much of a winter so far in East Texas. With the exception of a few days, we've skipped the cold season and gone straight to spring. That doesn't mean a huge cold front isn't in our future but our shorts are not collecting dust. Having said that, there are some spring plans we can make right now to explore the various waterfalls and caves that are spread across Texas.
Texas resident wins $1 million in lottery scratch game
AUSTIN / ROCKDALE, Texas (FOX 44) – A Rockdale resident has claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Crossword! The Texas Lottery says the ticket was purchased at Arvin’s Liquor, located at 1020 E. Cameron Avenue (Unit B) in Rockdale. The winner has chosen to remain anonymous. This […]
fwtx.com
Of Grit and Guns (200 Years of the Texas Rangers)
Ramiro “Ray” Martinez’s journey to the famed Texas Rangers law enforcement agency began in earnest with a perilous ascent to the top of one of the state’s most recognizable symbols. From the observation deck of The Tower on the 40 acres of the University of Texas...
You Won’t Believe These Weird High School Mascots From Texas
Mascots are an important part of sports, especially at the high school and college levels. Here are some rather odd ones from around Texas. Get ready to giggle at some really weird mascots from all over the lone star state. Seriously, there are some good ones out there... Mascots tend...
iheart.com
Universal Theme Park Announces Texas Location Coming Soon!
Universal Theme Park Announces Texas Location Coming Soon!. It's been a LONG TIME coming, but looks like the major theme park companies are finally getting the hit - that there are more people and MORE land to build new theme parks in - in Texas. Currently, the Governor of Florida,...
OMG! Have You Been To The Largest Flea Market In Texas?
I love spending my Saturdays traveling all over Texas thrifting, finding hidden gems, and most importantly visiting interesting flea markets. When going to the flea market, you can find so many amazing trinkets to take home, not to mention just the antiques and street food atmosphere are always a win in my book.
Report: These are the top eateries in Texas for eating oysters
DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, it’s pretty warm to start the year in the month of January in North Texas and it’s a perfect time to get a taste of warmer days with some delicious seafood and more specifically, oysters. Tuesday, January 10 is National Oysters Rockefeller Day!...
8 Words Only Texans Know How To Pronounce Correctly
The English language can be tricky sometimes. Words that would appear one way are somehow pronounced differently. In the great state of Texas, we have many words that could easily trip one up in a tongue twister. If you're not from the area or you're new to the state, you may need a quick tutorial. Before long, you'll be talking like a true Texan.
dallasexpress.com
Local Resident Wins Mega Millions
There was one very lucky Plano resident Monday as the Texas Lottery said a resident had stepped forward to claim the $1 million prize, reported WFAA. The drawing for the ticket was first held on July 29 and was set to expire on January 25, 2023. The winning ticket, purchased...
Best Menudo in the world can be found at this Texas restaurant: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — The weather outside isn’t so frightful anymore in the middle of January as it’s been pretty warm to start the new year in Texas, but it’s certain to cool down again soon and a bowl of Menudo will be there to warm you up and tickle your taste buds.
Donice Morace Depicts Love Slipping Away in New ‘Goin’ Goin” Video [Exclusive Premiere]
Texas based neo-traditional country artist Donice Morace is exploring one of country music's most important themes in his new song and video, and he's letting Taste of Country readers see the clip first in this exclusive premiere. Morace's new video for "Goin' Goin'" depicts a once-happy love relationship that is...
5 Cities In Texas Guaranteed To Have A Bad Vibe! Avoid Them If You Can
Misery loves company, right? Isn't that how the saying goes? It does tend to be true in terms of people. Those who are extremely unhappy tend to bring others down with their poor me, nothing good ever happens to me attitude. Be careful because those types of folks can suck the life right out of you.
Video: Texans Are Begging For This New Secret Whataburger Item
There's nothing quite like creating your own masterpiece for lunch when you're a cook in a restaurant. You've got all of the ingredients at your disposal most of the time you're sick of the basic stuff on the menu because you've had it a million times. You start getting creative and coming up with all kinds of stuff that regular patrons never get to have.
a-z-animals.com
The Flag of Texas: History, Meaning, and Symbolism
“Everything is bigger in Texas,” as they say. And when it comes to the American state’s population and area size, this rings true. Texas is home to nearly 30 million Americans over 268,596 square miles. It’s so big that it dwarfs all European countries. Texas lies in...
