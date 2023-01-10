Texans CEO Cal McNair expresses 'full confidence' in GM Nick Caserio

(SportsRadio 610) - With the Texans searching for their fourth head coach in as many seasons, CEO Cal McNair addressed the situation less than 24 hours after firing Lovie Smith.

The move signals back-to-back one-and-done coaches in Smith and his predecessor David Culley. The next coach will be the third hired under general manager Nick Caserio, who was brought in to shepherd the rebuilding Texans just two years ago.

Under Caserio's management, the Texans are 7-26-1, with two failed head coaches.

Caserio acknowledged Monday he hasn't been good enough at this point, but McNair expressed confidence in the GM.

"He's led our football operation through a difficult stretch and continues to prove he is an elite talent evaluator," McNair said. "We talk constantly and have a plan for this process that we'll execute together over the next days and weeks."

McNair also said he will be taking a more active role in the hiring process for head coach.

"We know the last two seasons have not been what we had hoped for, but we're committed to building a program that's successful long-term," McNair said. "We've dealt with unprecedented circumstances over the last several years, but we're excited about our future and where we're headed. We're constantly evaluating where we are as an organization, looking for ways to improve and reaching out to our fan base."

Meanwhile, Caserio seemed mindful of the pressure he's under to make things right with the Texans. He's entering the third season of a six-year deal and the team just went backward while firing another coach.

Caserio said it will be important to allow more voices to be part of the coaching search, which perhaps they should've done previously.

His job is officially on the line, based on the failures of these first two seasons, even as the Texans benefit from more draft capital and salary cap space.

"I have a responsibility and I understand, like let's be real, let's be honest. The clock is ticking," Caserio said. "Time is short. But, that's OK. We work in a high-pressure environment. The expectations are high and it's about performance. If I don't do my job well enough, and quite frankly, some probably think I haven't done my job well enough at this point, and that's more than fair.

"At some point decisions will have to be made, and the only thing I can do is make a commitment to our building, to our ownership group, to our team, to our organization that we're going to do everything we can to try to come up with a better result."

