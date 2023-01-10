ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Related
247Sports

How Florida coach Billy Napier voted in final AFCA Coaches Poll

Georgia's 65-7 win over TCU on Monday night means the 2022 college football season is officially in the rearview mirror, and the 'Dawgs once again enter the offseason as national champions. The Gators, meanwhile, finished the season on the outside looking in, and the offseason heading into Year 2 for head coach Billy Napier has begun with much attrition from last season's roster, though Florida does currently have momentum on the recruiting trail with the No. 11 class in 247Sports' 2023 Team Rankings.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Georgia football: Kirby Smart explains decision to honor players by calling timeouts

LOS ANGELES — Early in the fourth quarter of Monday’s national title game, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett stepped into the huddle with no play call and no plan to get his offense lined up one more time. The bizarre situation was the brainchild of head coach Kirby Smart, who called a timeout to let the fans celebrate Bennett then did the same thing minutes later for several Bulldogs defenders.
ATHENS, GA

