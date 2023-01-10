The U.S. Supreme Court has decided not to hear a case brought forward by three Utah brothers, challenging the results of the 2020 election and claiming that some 400 federal employees should be dismissed, including President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Ignoring the constitutional orders for presidential succession, Raland Brunson and his brothers Loy and Deron also asked the court to return Donald Trump to the White House. The long-shot case made it to the highest echelons of the judicial system after Brunson appealed a lower courts dismissals of the case over a lack of jurisdiction, leading the plaintiff to petition the justices. “The Petition was denied,” Brunson said in a Facebook post on Monday. “We will now make our next move. A petition for reconsideration. Hang in there everyone.”

UTAH STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO