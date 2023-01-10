Read full article on original website
Related
traveltomorrow.com
The supersonic spaceplane Dream Chaser to launch first manned mission in 2026
The future of space exploration will largely rely on the supersonic spaceplane Dream Chaser: the first launch will depart in 2023 with a cargo mission, and the first manned mission is due in 2026. 1. Next-generation spacecraft. Nearly a decade in the making, Dream Chaser is the next-generation spacecraft under...
Gizmodo
Newly Launched Solar Sail Is on Track to Unfurl in Low Earth Orbit
A new spacecraft could soon be soaring through Earth’s orbit while gently being pushed by photons emitted from the Sun. French aerospace company Gama launched its Gama Alpha solar sail mission to test out photonic propulsion technology, which keeps spacecraft in orbit without the need for fuel. The Gama Alpha cubesat was loaded on board a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and lifted off on Tuesday morning from Space Launch Complex 40 at Florida’s Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
SpaceNews.com
SpaceX gearing up for Falcon Heavy’s second national security launch
WASHINGTON — SpaceX is aiming to launch Falcon Heavy’s second national security mission for the U.S. Space Force on Jan. 12 from Kennedy Space Center, Florida. The U.S. Space Systems Command said it plans to release details of the launch window 72 hours before scheduled liftoff. The mission, named USSF-67, comes on the heels of USSF-44, which flew to geostationary Earth orbit on Nov. 1 and marked Falcon Heavy’s first national security launch.
Remains of retired NASA satellite that spent 38 years in service set to fall on Earth
National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) defunct satellite is poised to hit the ground on Sunday. Earth Radiation Budget Satellite (ERBS), launched in 1984, spent nearly 40 years in orbit as part of the Earth Radiation Budget Experiment (ERBE) mission, according to a press release by the U.S. Space Agency on Friday.
Vandenberg is ringing in the new year with a SpaceX rocket launch. Here’s how to watch
So far, SpaceX has placed 3,666 satellites into orbit.
Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit says its rocket suffered an 'anomaly,' stopping it from taking 9 satellites to orbit
Cosmic Girl, a repurposed Boeing 747, took off and released Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne, but the rocket failed to reach orbit.
teslarati.com
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches second batch of 40 OneWeb satellites
SpaceX has successfully completed its second launch for OneWeb, carrying another 40 of the London-based company’s small communications satellites into orbit. Similar to SpaceX’s own Starlink constellation, OneWeb’s primary goal is to serve internet to customers almost anywhere on Earth, particularly in places where traditional high-bandwidth connectivity is currently unavailable or unlikely to ever be available.
SpaceX plans largest launch in world history next month
SpaceX will be ready for the first ever launch of its Starship and Super Heavy Booster rocket as early as next month, CEO Elon Musk has announced.The combined launch system is set to be the largest in history, overtaking Nasa’s Space Launch System (SLS) that lifted off in November.It will mark the first orbital flight test of SpaceX’s Mars-bound rocket, lifting off from the firm’s Starbase facility in Texas before splashing down in two separate parts in the Gulf of Mexico and the Pacific Ocean.“We have a real shot at late February,” Mr Musk tweeted. “March launch attempt appears highly...
SpaceX and NASA target Crew-6 astronaut launch in mid-February
NASA and SpaceX are targeting mid-February for the launch of the next commercial crew mission to the International Space Station (ISS).
SpaceX Dragon Capsule Splashes Down Off Coast of Florida
"A SpaceX Dragon cargo capsule splashed down off the coast of Florida Wednesday morning, according to a tweet from the private space company. The company said its recovery team has retrieved the capsule, and the "critical science" on board are now being transported to researchers at the NASA's Kennedy Space Center The unpiloted supply ship departed the International Space Station on Monday after a month and a half visit. The ship delivered more than 7,700 pounds of supplies to the station and will return with empty high pressure oxygen and nitrogen gas tanks to be refilled for future missions. SpaceX has now completed 26 supply missions to the space station. "
Watch SpaceX Dragon cargo capsule leave space station on Jan. 9
A robotic SpaceX cargo craft is scheduled to depart the International Space Station Monday afternoon (Jan. 9), and you can watch the action live.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Rocket Builder ABL's Inaugural Launch Fails Shortly After Liftoff, Damages Launch Pad
The first mission by ABL Space got off the ground, but its RS1 rocket suffered an issue that caused it to fail shortly after lifting off. ABL President Dan Piemont told CNBC that the rocket damaged the launch pad. "We hoped to fly a bit farther today, but ... [the]...
SpaceX Falcon 9 launch postponed due to weather
Initially planned for Monday night, SpaceX has moved their Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base to Tuesday.
SpaceX ride-sharing mission marks first rocket launch of 2023
Three days into the new year, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket was the first launch of 2023, kicking off another busy year in spaceflight.
SpaceX targets Saturday for Falcon Heavy launch during triple-launch week
SpaceX has three launches planned for the second week of January as the company furiously moves into the new year.
CNET
SpaceX Drops Epic Images of Starship Gleaming on the Launchpad
A new spacecraft may soon reach orbit if SpaceX gets its way with a historic launch of its shiny Starship. Before the next-gen spacecraft takes to the skies, it has to be stacked up on the launchpad and make it through a series of tests. On Thursday, SpaceX shared some impressive new looks at the ship and rocket together.
The Verge
Rocket Lab sets new launch window for Electron rocket mission
Private spaceflight company Rocket Lab has announced the launch window of its debut Electron rocket mission from US soil. The “Virginia Is For Launch Lovers” mission is set to take off on January 23rd, 2023, from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia from 6PM to 8PM ET.
Watch Richard Branson’s failed Virgin Orbit rocket crash back to Earth over tourist hotspot
VIDEO footage of Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit rocket crashing back to Earth has surfaced. On Monday evening, Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rocket attempted to make history as the first-ever orbital space launch from British soil. However, the rocket came crashing down to Earth in a fiery blaze shortly after launching. And...
satnews.com
UPDATE 3: SpaceX alters the launch date for Starlink launch to January 14th from Vandenberg SFB — SpaceX Falcon 9 propels the OneWeb Launch 16 mission to orbit from Canaveral –
SpaceX is now targeting January 14th for their Falcon 9 launch of 51 Starlink satellites to LEO from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The instantaneous launch window is at 7:06 p.m. PT. Following stage separation, Falcon 9’s first stage will return to...
scitechdaily.com
SpaceX Dragon Resupply Ship Splashes Down, Returning Critical Science to Earth
SpaceX’s uncrewed Dragon cargo spacecraft splashed down at 5:19 a.m. EST Wednesday, January 11, north of Cape Canaveral off the Florida coast, marking the return of the company’s 26th contracted cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station (ISS) for NASA. The spacecraft carried approximately 4,400 pounds of valuable scientific experiments and other cargo back to Earth.
Comments / 0