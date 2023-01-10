ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The supersonic spaceplane Dream Chaser to launch first manned mission in 2026

The future of space exploration will largely rely on the supersonic spaceplane Dream Chaser: the first launch will depart in 2023 with a cargo mission, and the first manned mission is due in 2026. 1. Next-generation spacecraft. Nearly a decade in the making, Dream Chaser is the next-generation spacecraft under...
Gizmodo

Newly Launched Solar Sail Is on Track to Unfurl in Low Earth Orbit

A new spacecraft could soon be soaring through Earth’s orbit while gently being pushed by photons emitted from the Sun. French aerospace company Gama launched its Gama Alpha solar sail mission to test out photonic propulsion technology, which keeps spacecraft in orbit without the need for fuel. The Gama Alpha cubesat was loaded on board a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and lifted off on Tuesday morning from Space Launch Complex 40 at Florida’s Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
SpaceNews.com

SpaceX gearing up for Falcon Heavy’s second national security launch

WASHINGTON — SpaceX is aiming to launch Falcon Heavy’s second national security mission for the U.S. Space Force on Jan. 12 from Kennedy Space Center, Florida. The U.S. Space Systems Command said it plans to release details of the launch window 72 hours before scheduled liftoff. The mission, named USSF-67, comes on the heels of USSF-44, which flew to geostationary Earth orbit on Nov. 1 and marked Falcon Heavy’s first national security launch.
FLORIDA STATE
teslarati.com

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches second batch of 40 OneWeb satellites

SpaceX has successfully completed its second launch for OneWeb, carrying another 40 of the London-based company’s small communications satellites into orbit. Similar to SpaceX’s own Starlink constellation, OneWeb’s primary goal is to serve internet to customers almost anywhere on Earth, particularly in places where traditional high-bandwidth connectivity is currently unavailable or unlikely to ever be available.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
The Independent

SpaceX plans largest launch in world history next month

SpaceX will be ready for the first ever launch of its Starship and Super Heavy Booster rocket as early as next month, CEO Elon Musk has announced.The combined launch system is set to be the largest in history, overtaking Nasa’s Space Launch System (SLS) that lifted off in November.It will mark the first orbital flight test of SpaceX’s Mars-bound rocket, lifting off from the firm’s Starbase facility in Texas before splashing down in two separate parts in the Gulf of Mexico and the Pacific Ocean.“We have a real shot at late February,” Mr Musk tweeted. “March launch attempt appears highly...
TEXAS STATE
Cheddar News

SpaceX Dragon Capsule Splashes Down Off Coast of Florida

"A SpaceX Dragon cargo capsule splashed down off the coast of Florida Wednesday morning, according to a tweet from the private space company.  The company said its recovery team has retrieved the capsule, and the "critical science" on board are now being transported to researchers at the NASA's Kennedy Space Center The unpiloted supply ship  departed the International Space Station on Monday after a month and a half visit. The ship delivered more than 7,700 pounds of supplies to the station and will return with empty high pressure oxygen and nitrogen gas tanks to be refilled for future missions. SpaceX has now completed 26 supply missions to the space station. "
FLORIDA STATE
CNET

SpaceX Drops Epic Images of Starship Gleaming on the Launchpad

A new spacecraft may soon reach orbit if SpaceX gets its way with a historic launch of its shiny Starship. Before the next-gen spacecraft takes to the skies, it has to be stacked up on the launchpad and make it through a series of tests. On Thursday, SpaceX shared some impressive new looks at the ship and rocket together.
TEXAS STATE
The Verge

Rocket Lab sets new launch window for Electron rocket mission

Private spaceflight company Rocket Lab has announced the launch window of its debut Electron rocket mission from US soil. The “Virginia Is For Launch Lovers” mission is set to take off on January 23rd, 2023, from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia from 6PM to 8PM ET.
VIRGINIA STATE
satnews.com

UPDATE 3: SpaceX alters the launch date for Starlink launch to January 14th from Vandenberg SFB — SpaceX Falcon 9 propels the OneWeb Launch 16 mission to orbit from Canaveral –

SpaceX is now targeting January 14th for their Falcon 9 launch of 51 Starlink satellites to LEO from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The instantaneous launch window is at 7:06 p.m. PT. Following stage separation, Falcon 9’s first stage will return to...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
scitechdaily.com

SpaceX Dragon Resupply Ship Splashes Down, Returning Critical Science to Earth

SpaceX’s uncrewed Dragon cargo spacecraft splashed down at 5:19 a.m. EST Wednesday, January 11, north of Cape Canaveral off the Florida coast, marking the return of the company’s 26th contracted cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station (ISS) for NASA. The spacecraft carried approximately 4,400 pounds of valuable scientific experiments and other cargo back to Earth.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL

