"A SpaceX Dragon cargo capsule splashed down off the coast of Florida Wednesday morning, according to a tweet from the private space company. The company said its recovery team has retrieved the capsule, and the "critical science" on board are now being transported to researchers at the NASA's Kennedy Space Center The unpiloted supply ship departed the International Space Station on Monday after a month and a half visit. The ship delivered more than 7,700 pounds of supplies to the station and will return with empty high pressure oxygen and nitrogen gas tanks to be refilled for future missions. SpaceX has now completed 26 supply missions to the space station. "

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO