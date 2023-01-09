Read full article on original website
Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot’s Sid Wilson welcome baby boy
Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot turntablist Sid Wilson have welcomed their first child, a boy named Sidney. Osbourne announced her pregnancy back in May 2022 by sharing a photo of herself holding a photo of an ultrasound on Instagram. At the time, she wrote, “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma.”
Ozzy Osbourne looks frail and unrecognizable amid Sharon health scare
A frail Ozzy Osbourne was spotted leaning on a cane while shopping at the luxury supermarket Erewhon Market in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The “Crazy Train” rocker, 74, looked almost unrecognizable with chin-length gray hair and a gray tartan coat paired with black trainers. A female assistant helped him maneuver his shopping cart through the store. His LA sighting comes days after his wife, Sharon, was hospitalized after suffering a medical emergency while filming scenes for son Jack’s paranormal TV series. In early 2020, the Prince of Darkness publicly revealed his battle with Parkinson’s disease, though he was reportedly...
Ozzy admits to being "deeply nervous" about returning to reality TV, says The Osbournes show sent his family "crazy"
Ozzy Osbourne weighs up the cost of the success of TV hit The Osbournes: "The kids paid for it. They all ended up doing drugs"
Jeff Beck death: Legendary rock guitarist dies aged 78
Jeff Beck has died, at the age of 78.The legendary rock guitarist, who played with the Yardbirds and fronted the Jeff Beck group, died on Tuesday (10 January) after “suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis”, his representative said.“On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing. After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday,” the statement said.“His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.”The English musician, whose fingers and thumbs were famously insured for £7m, was an eight-time Grammy winner, earning his first seven...
Kelly Osbourne Rocks Matching Christmas Sweater With Dad Ozzy After Giving Birth To 1st Child
Kelly Osbourne just gave birth to her first child so the holidays are looking extra special for her this year. The 38-year-old posed with her dad, Ozzy Osbourne, when they wore matching ugly Christmas sweaters while posing by the tree with a friend, Billy Morrison. Ozzy posted the photo with...
Sharon Osbourne says she passed out for 20 minutes in recent medical emergency
Sharon Osbourne has gone into more detail about the medical emergency she suffered last month. The TV personality and wife of Ozzy Osbourne had “fallen ill” last month while filming a new instalment in the paranormal investigation series she stars in alongside her son Jack, The Osbournes: Night Of Terror. She was taken to hospital and was released two days later.
Dave Holland Dead: Rob Halford Reflects on Drummer's Inclusion During Judas Priest's Induction
Rob Halford reflected on his former Judas Priest bandmate, Dave Holland, years after his death. Decades after Judas Priest debuted, the members finally attended their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 5 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. The current lineup - Halford, Ian Hill, Glenn Tipton, and Scott Travis - welcomed K.K. Downing and Les Binks, who were included in the recognition.
Anger as conspiracy theorists try to link Lisa Marie Presley death to vaccines
Many fans are angry after some conspiracy theorists attempted to link Lisa Marie Presley’s death to vaccines on social media.Presley died aged 54 after being admitted to hospital on Thursday (12 January), her mother Priscilla Presley said in a statement. She was the only daughter of Elvis Presley.On Thursday (12 January), actor Leah Remini posted a tribute to Presley on Twitter, writing: “Thinking of and praying for Lisa Marie Presley, her three daughters, and her mom.”However, in the comments section, someone questioned whether Presley was “jabbed.”Soon after that, many fans condemned the person for apparently trying link the singer’s...
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's Relationship Has Endured Its Fair Share of Ups and Downs
When thinking of the true elder statesmen of rock and roll music today, you'd be hard-pressed to not mention Ozzy Osbourne. Throughout decades of sold-out concert tours, award-winning albums, and critical acclaim, Ozzy has solidified himself in the annals of rock history for generations to come. Article continues below advertisement.
Mick Jagger, Gene Simmons, Rod Stewart and More Mourn Jeff Beck: ‘An Absolute God of Guitar’
Following Wednesday’s announcement of the death of English rock guitarist Jeff Beck, musicians and celebrities took to social media to remember the artist and his storied career. Among them, Gene Simmons, Mick Jagger and Rod Stewart shared their condolences and showed praise for the “distinctively brilliant” guitar maven. Beck died on Tuesday after contracting bacterial meningitis, according to an official statement obtained by Variety and posted to his social media accounts. He was 78. In a Twitter post, Stewart thanked Beck for being “one of the few guitarists that when playing live would actually listen to me sing and respond....
WWE Legend Reveals Mafia Once Put A Hit Out On Him
The world of professional wrestling is a wacky and sometimes dangerous one with a WWE Hall of Famer revealing he once had his life threatened by the mob. Jake Roberts spent several years over different spells in WWE, becoming a household name as the cunning and deceitful Jake ‘The Snake.’
John Travolta, Nicolas Cage, LeAnn Rimes Remember Lisa Marie Presley: ‘I Hope She is at Peace in Her Dad’s Arms
Billy Idol, John Travolta, Nicolas Cage, LeAnn Rimes, and more paid homage to Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis, who died on Thursday at the age of 54. Presley suffered cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas and was rushed to a hospital earlier that day. Just days before the incident, Presley attended the Golden Globes alongside her mother, Priscilla, where Austin Butler, who portrayed her father in the biopic about the musician, was awarded the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama. “Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever,” Butler said during his...
Robbie Knievel, Daredevil Son Of Evel Knievel Dead At 60
Robbie Knievel, daredevil and son of stuntman Evel Knievel, has died. A family source tells Robbie was in hospice care for his final days after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He died early Friday morning with his daughters at his side. Robbie, also known as "Kaptain Robbie Knievel," followed in...
Rockers Pay Tribute to Jeff Beck – Ozzy Osbourne, Jimmy Page, Tony Iommi + More
The rock 'n' roll community was hit with another tough loss today when Jeff Beck's family shared in a statement that the guitar legend had died at the age of 78. Fellow musicians have taken to social media to pay tribute to the late rocker, and express their admiration for his legacy.
Ozzy Osbourne, Axl Rose, Rob Halford included in Rolling Stone's 200 greatest singers of all time list
Some Beatles, Chris Cornell, Eddie Vedder, Ronnie James Dio and Glenn Danzig also made the list - though no heavy metal singers made the top 100
Hellfest Announces 179 Bands for 2023 Lineup – Iron Maiden, Slipknot, Motley Crue + More
For the hard rock and metal lovers out there, France's Hellfest is an annual must-see event, and the 2023 edition is no different. Organizers have just unleashed a massive lineup of acts that will take over Clisson, France the weekend of June 15-18, 2023, with KISS, Motley Crue, Iron Maiden and Slipknot headlining the bill.
‘The Salvador Dali of guitar’: Mick Jagger, Ozzy Osbourne and David Gilmour lead tributes to Jeff Beck
Tributes are pouring in for the late Jeff Beck after his death was announced on Wednesday (11 January).The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer died “suddenly” aged 78 after contracting bacterial meningitis, his representative said.The Grammy-winning artist is known for his time in the 1960s rock group The Yardbirds and was widely regarded as one of the greatest guitarists of all time.Fellow rock icon Ozzy Osbourne was one of the first to pay tribute to Beck on social media, writing: “I can’t express how saddened I am to hear of Jeff Beck’s passing. What a terrible loss for...
Ranking Every Ozzy Osbourne Solo Album from Worst to Best
Welcome to Dissected, where we disassemble a band’s catalog, a director’s filmography, or some other critical pop-culture collection in the abstract. It’s exact science by way of a few beers. This time, we follow Ozzy Osbourne’s solo career from the masterful Blizzard of Ozz to what, for now, remains his last solo disc, 2022’s Patient Number 9.
WWE Couple Now Engaged To Be Married
WWE’s Ricochet and Samantha Irvin are now engaged to be married. Ricochet took to Instagram this evening to reveal that he proposed to Irvin, and she said yes. “She said YES! [hands raised emoji] When you find that one person. The one person that when you close your eyes you could never visualize life without them… you keep them close to your heart. Now we are closer than ever. @samanthairvinwwe I love you so much [heart emoji x 2],” he wrote with photos of the proposal.
Kirk Hammett’s Childhood: Metallica Guitarist’s First 72 Seasons
Metallica’s 11th album, 72 Seasons, arrives on April 14. Frontman James Hetfield revealed that the LP’s title and theme revolve around an individual’s formative years. "Seventy-two seasons. The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves,” he explained in a statement. In anticipation of the album, UCR looks back at the respective childhoods of Metallica’s current and former members:
