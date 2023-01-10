ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Mattress Mack has lost a whopping $9.2 million betting against Georgia in last two national title games

By Cory Woodroof
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Mattress Mack might want to avoid betting against the Georgia Bulldogs from here on out.

Mega sports better Jim McIngvale, better known as “Mattress Mack,” learned the hard way on Monday night what happens when you’re on the wrong end of a major bet.

McIngvale plopped down a major $3 million bet on TCU to swarm Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship. However, his gut feeling couldn’t have been more wrong. The Bulldogs steamrolled the Horned Frogs 65-7 and singlehandedly hit the over for the game.

Poor Mattress Mack has now lost $9.2 million betting against the Bulldogs in the national title game. He bet $6.2 million on Alabama to win it all last year.

However, Mattress Mack took the loss in stride and tried to spread a little sports betting wisdom as he processes a bad night with the sportsbooks.

Mattress Mack will still have plenty of money to throw around on future bets. He won the largest payout in sports betting history last fall when the Houston Astros won the World Series, after all.

He’s also got $2.5 million right now on the Houston men’s basketball team to win it all in April.

So, y’now, you win some, you lose some. Mattress Mack, like Georgia, will certainly be back.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

