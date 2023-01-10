ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

psychologytoday.com

The First-Generation vs the Zero-Generation Experience

In the U.S., the term “first-generation student” refers to anyone who is the first in ‎their family to attend college. Zero-generation students look and talk differently, because they are not just ‎from another country but usually from a different ‎‎continent. Zero-generation students share many...
philanthropynewsdigest.org

Joint University Microelectronics Program launched with $250 million

The Semiconductor Research Corporation (SRC), in partnership with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and industry and academic stakeholders, has announced the launch of a $250 million consortium dedicated to leap-ahead microelectronics. The Joint University Microelectronics Program 2.0 (JUMP 2.0) is an SRC-led public-private initiative that will pursue high-risk,...
philanthropynewsdigest.org

Destination Tomorrow awards grants from national LGBTQ impact fund

Destination Tomorrow, a national LGBTQ+ organization with centers located in the South Bronx in New York City and Atlanta, has announced the recipients of the 2023-2024 TRANScend Community Impact Fund. Support by Gilead Sciences, the TRANScend fund aims to address the disproportionate impact of HIV within transgender communities. To that...
ATLANTA, GA
psychologytoday.com

The Nature and Benefits of Earning an Ed.D. Degree

The Doctor of Education (Ed.D.) is ideal for working professionals and leaders advancing their careers in many fields. Graduates who earn an Ed.D. gain in-depth knowledge in quantitative and qualitative research methods. The Ed.D. is practice-based, adaptable, and valuable. The Ed.D. offers proof of preparedness as a scholar-practitioner, able to...

