Frank W. Ervin III Elected Board President of the SME Education Foundation
The SME Education Foundation, the philanthropic arm of SME, announced Frank W. Ervin III was elected as its 2023 board of directors’ president at its recent SME Fall Gala, with all officers and directors taking office Jan. 1. The board, comprising leaders from industry, academia, and the community, is the governing body of the Foundation.
The First-Generation vs the Zero-Generation Experience
In the U.S., the term “first-generation student” refers to anyone who is the first in their family to attend college. Zero-generation students look and talk differently, because they are not just from another country but usually from a different continent. Zero-generation students share many...
Joint University Microelectronics Program launched with $250 million
The Semiconductor Research Corporation (SRC), in partnership with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and industry and academic stakeholders, has announced the launch of a $250 million consortium dedicated to leap-ahead microelectronics. The Joint University Microelectronics Program 2.0 (JUMP 2.0) is an SRC-led public-private initiative that will pursue high-risk,...
Destination Tomorrow awards grants from national LGBTQ impact fund
Destination Tomorrow, a national LGBTQ+ organization with centers located in the South Bronx in New York City and Atlanta, has announced the recipients of the 2023-2024 TRANScend Community Impact Fund. Support by Gilead Sciences, the TRANScend fund aims to address the disproportionate impact of HIV within transgender communities. To that...
The Nature and Benefits of Earning an Ed.D. Degree
The Doctor of Education (Ed.D.) is ideal for working professionals and leaders advancing their careers in many fields. Graduates who earn an Ed.D. gain in-depth knowledge in quantitative and qualitative research methods. The Ed.D. is practice-based, adaptable, and valuable. The Ed.D. offers proof of preparedness as a scholar-practitioner, able to...
Stanford University’s Fickle Commitment to Science, Part 1
Stanford University, which consistently ranks among the top U.S. colleges and universities, is one of the great research institutions in the world. But it also harbors a profound paradox — superb science in academic departments but often uncritically embracing trendy notions that contradict its well-earned reputation as a cutting-edge, science-grounded institution.
