For the tens of millions of people in the U.S. living with type 2 diabetes, each day requires a set of chores that include taking pills, testing blood sugar, and injecting insulin. Sometimes life can get in the way, and you could miss a dose—resulting in stress as you keep an even closer eye on your blood sugar levels at best, and a potential trip to the hospital at worse.That’s why researchers at the University of Cambridge have devised an artificial pancreas that uses AI to automatically inject the correct dose of insulin at the right time. The device even...

1 DAY AGO