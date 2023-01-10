Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Study finds increase in women 65 and older dying of cervical cancer
A new study conducted by UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center researchers shows an alarming number of California women 65 and older are facing late-stage cervical cancer diagnoses and dying from the disease. This is despite guidelines that recommend most women stop screening for cervical cancer at this age. "Our findings...
Nearly 1 in 4 U.S. hospitalized patients experience harmful events, study finds
Nearly 1 in 4 patients who are admitted to hospitals in the U.S. will experience harm, according to a study published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine. The stark findings underscore that, despite decades of effort, U.S. hospitals still have a long way to go to improve patient safety, experts say.
MedicalXpress
People with long COVID face barriers in accessing health care services, study finds
People living with long COVID (LC) say they face significant barriers in accessing health care services, leaving many with a feeling of hopelessness and neglect, a new study has revealed. An estimated 2.2 million people in the United Kingdom have self-reported LC, but researchers say many are not getting the...
U-M doctors fight to make more cancer screenings & follow-ups free for everyone
In the fight against cancer, early intervention is key, and that means regular screenings are vital.
Fit and healthy father diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer reveals first warning sign
A fit and healthy father diagnosed with stage four cancer says he was left looking like the “Nightmare on Elm Street” after a horrific reaction to chemotherapy left him too embarrassed to go to his young son’s cricket matches – and is now hoping to save his life with a ground-breaking vaccine.Geoffrey Seymour, 41, a procurement specialist, loved playing tennis, basketball and cricket and had always been healthy until just before his 41st birthday when he began experiencing blood in his stool. Geoffrey was aware of this being a symptom for cancer from adverts on the television, so quickly...
msn.com
The CDC has abandoned pain patients. Its new opioids guidelines are all for show.
How many innocent lives must be harmed before the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changes course on prescription opioids? The CDC recently released opioid guidelines, a recommendation for physician prescribing practices, and an update to the original 2016 document, which wrongheadedly attempted – and failed – to solve the opioid crisis by preventing physicians from prescribing pain medication to patients.
Researchers said thyme and rosemary may reduce the size of malignant tumors by up to 85%
A healthy diet, especially eating fruits and vegetables, will play a big role in cancer prevention. Herbs are one of the most powerful plant foods because they provide many effective compounds to fight disease. Rosemary and thyme, in particular, may be among the most powerful herbs for preventing cancer, because of their anti-tumor properties.
The fight over how to deliver bad news to patients
HHS has frustrated some doctors by requiring them to send patients test results before they have a chance to explain them.
How cancer cells move and metastasize is influenced by the fluids surrounding them – understanding how tumors migrate can help stop their spread
Counterintuitively, cells move faster in thicker fluids. New research on breast cancer cells explains why, and reveals the role that fluid viscosity plays in metastasis.
According to the research, dyspnea is a 'red flag' symptom of lung cancer occurring in 70% of patients
The earlier you detect lung cancer, the better your chances of getting a good treatment. Time is a determining factor in the diagnosis of cancer. Unfortunately, allowing the situation to continue to the next level can mean the difference between life and death. This makes recognizing the symptoms more obvious. Fortunately, an expert has shared "key" lung cancer warning signs to watch out for.
12,000 cancer patients waiting more than three months for treatment
The number of people waiting more than three months for cancer diagnosis and treatment in England has passed 12,000 for the first time, it has been reported.The Health Service Journal (HSJ) said that NHS England figures for the week to January 1 showed that more than 4% of the 287,000 people on the Cancer Waiting Times Patient Tracking List had been referred more than 104 days previously.This is up from 10,000 people waiting more than 104 days out of a total list of 313,000 in July and 8,791 out of 278,000 at the start of January last year, the HSJ...
hcplive.com
Study: Patients More Satisfied with Specialists who Trained with Primary Care Physicians
New data show patients who receive referred specialist care from a physician who went to medical school or other certification programs with their primary provider report better survey scores. Maximilian J. Pany, BA. Primary care physician and specialist co-training is associated with significantly improved patient experiences with specialists, according to...
This Artificial Pancreas Treats Type 2 Diabetes Using Over-the-Counter Devices
For the tens of millions of people in the U.S. living with type 2 diabetes, each day requires a set of chores that include taking pills, testing blood sugar, and injecting insulin. Sometimes life can get in the way, and you could miss a dose—resulting in stress as you keep an even closer eye on your blood sugar levels at best, and a potential trip to the hospital at worse.That’s why researchers at the University of Cambridge have devised an artificial pancreas that uses AI to automatically inject the correct dose of insulin at the right time. The device even...
‘Kraken,’ the ‘most transmissible’ COVID variant yet, could spawn even more immune-evasive variants, new study says
The good news: XBB.1.5 is slightly less immune-evasive than its parent, researchers found. The bad news: Its descendants may not be.
Diabetes breakthrough as life-changing artificial pancreas given NHS approval for type 1 patients
Patients with type-1 diabetes could soon be offered new technology on the NHS to better manage their condition.The ‘artificial pancreas’, has been recommended by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE).Guidance currently being drafted by the health body suggests the device will “reduce the mental load and improve people’s quality of life.”The system uses a glucose monitor embedded under the skin to monitor blood sugar levels, transmitting to an external pump device which calculates the amount of insulin required.Hilary Nathan, director of communications and policy at diabetes charity JDRF, called the recommendations a “game changer - opening access...
Scientists discover a vaccination that eliminates AND prevents untreatable brain tumors
Even though it has only been tried on mice so far, the dual-action injection successfully eradicates tumours and stops cancer from returning. Professionals remove viable tumour tissue from patients, reprogram the cells so that they target the glioblastoma, and then reinject the cells back into the patient. The modified, live cancer cells then go directly to the primary tumour, where they may be recognised and remembered by the immune system.
msn.com
Remi Bader Says She 'Gained Double the Weight Back' After Stopping Weight-Loss Drug Ozempic
Remi Bader is getting candid about her past experience with Ozempic now that she noticed it's become "this trendy drug." The content creator and model, 27, was a guest on the latest episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast and revealed to host Amanda Hirsch that she was a bit annoyed that the medication has become so popular recently after she was previously prescribed it for "actual health issues."
MedicalXpress
Machine learning-triggered reminders improve end-of-life care for patients with cancer
Electronic nudges delivered to health care clinicians based on a machine learning algorithm that predicts mortality risk quadrupled rates of conversations with patients about their end-of-life care preferences, according to the long-term results of a randomized clinical trial published by Penn Medicine investigators in JAMA Oncology today. The study also found that the machine learning-triggered reminders significantly decreased use of aggressive chemotherapy and other systemic therapies at end of life, which research shows is associated with poor quality of life and side effects that can lead to unnecessary hospitalizations in their final days.
The new XBB.1.5 strain is the "most transmissible" to date, and it may be responsible for the recent COVID outbreak
Three years after the initial appearance of the novel coronavirus, a new variant, XBB.1.5, is rapidly becoming the dominant strain in some areas of the United States due to a potent mix of mutations that facilitate it's widespread, even among those who have previously been infected with or vaccinated against it.
Physician, Medical Doctor Or Healthcare Providers: That Is The Question!
Some Recon that Labeling Physicians As Providers Coincides With Devaluation Of Their Profession. If True, So Who Is To Blame?. Illumination publication initially publicized this article on Medium!
