The mission of the Hearing Health Foundation is to prevent and cure hearing loss and tinnitus through groundbreaking research and to promote hearing health. To that end, the foundation invites applications for its Emerging Research Grants program. Through the program, grants of up to $50,000 over one year will be awarded to early stage investigators in support of several topic areas, including but not limited to age-related hearing loss; auditory and vestibular implants; hearing aids; Central Auditory Processing Disorder; diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of hearing loss and balance disturbance; epidemiology of auditory and vestibular disorders; hearing loss in children and pediatric hearing disorders; human genetics and mouse models of peripheral and central auditory/balance dysfunction; human otopathology; hyperacusis; innovation in cellular and molecular therapies; Ménière’s disease; physiology of hearing and balance; tinnitus; Usher syndrome; and vestibular disorders.

