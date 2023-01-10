ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Georgia humiliated TCU so much, they turned the national championship into Senior Night

By Robert Zeglinski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e9wAJ_0k9DC5s200

To even say Georgia beat the brakes off of TCU in the 2023 national championship game would probably be an understatement. In winning 65-7 — a 58-point margin — the Bulldogs enjoyed the largest win in a bowl game in college football history.

At a certain point, with Georgia absolutely cruising through most of the night, head coach Kirby Smart decided to start taking some of his key starters out of the game with the outcome already decided. In fact, if you were to take a closer look, why it’s almost as if the Bulldogs transformed the pinnacle of college football into a de facto Senior Night. Because they did!

There was Stetson Bennett with about 13 minutes left in the fourth quarter:

Then most of Georgia’s defensive leaders, like Jalen Carter, exited with a little over nine minutes to go for their own curtain call:

That’s right. Georgia was so dominant to repeat as champions; they got to say goodbye to almost all of their critical departing players with just about two-thirds of the fourth quarter remaining. Talk about getting your flowers at the expense of another helpless opponent — in this case, TCU.

College football fans couldn't believe Georgia actually did curtain calls with so much time left in the national title game

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Georgia's 2023 Football Schedule Is Going Viral

Georgia looks like it could be on its way to a three-peat in 2023. The back-to-back National Champions have an extremely favorable schedule lined up for this coming season. Take a look at the Bulldogs' lineup for 2023 here:. Looking at this schedule, it appears that the Bulldogs' only real...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Mark Richt Announcement

The 2023 College Football Hall of Fame class was unveiled on Monday. Mark Richt was part of it. Richt spent 18 seasons as a head coach at Georgia (2001-15) and Miami (2016-18). He posted an overall record of 171-64, which included six division titles, two SEC championships and 10 double-digit win ...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names His No. 1 'Momentum' Program Right Now

Georgia is the two-time defending national champion, but Paul Finebaum thinks another SEC team is building momentum heading into the offseason. Finebaum appeared on WJOX's "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning" today and explained why he feels Auburn, under new head coach Hugh Freeze, is his ...
AUBURN, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

203K+
Followers
254K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy