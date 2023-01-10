Georgia humiliated TCU so much, they turned the national championship into Senior Night

To even say Georgia beat the brakes off of TCU in the 2023 national championship game would probably be an understatement. In winning 65-7 — a 58-point margin — the Bulldogs enjoyed the largest win in a bowl game in college football history.

At a certain point, with Georgia absolutely cruising through most of the night, head coach Kirby Smart decided to start taking some of his key starters out of the game with the outcome already decided. In fact, if you were to take a closer look, why it’s almost as if the Bulldogs transformed the pinnacle of college football into a de facto Senior Night. Because they did!

There was Stetson Bennett with about 13 minutes left in the fourth quarter:

Then most of Georgia’s defensive leaders, like Jalen Carter, exited with a little over nine minutes to go for their own curtain call:

That’s right. Georgia was so dominant to repeat as champions; they got to say goodbye to almost all of their critical departing players with just about two-thirds of the fourth quarter remaining. Talk about getting your flowers at the expense of another helpless opponent — in this case, TCU.

College football fans couldn't believe Georgia actually did curtain calls with so much time left in the national title game