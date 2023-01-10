Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Two separate eye diseases may contribute to common blinding eye condition
Two separate eye diseases may contribute to age-related macular degeneration (AMD), a leading cause of blindness in the United States, according to a new study from New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai. The research, published January 9 in Eye is the first to demonstrate that two different...
Zacks.com
Aprea (APRE) Rises on Advancing Lead Drug to Clinical Studies
APRE - Free Report) were up 12% on Jan 11 after management announced that it dosed the first patient in a phase I/IIa study with its lead pipeline candidate ATRN-119, for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. The phase I/IIa study will evaluate ATRN-119, Aprea’s small molecule ATR inhibitor, as...
ophthalmologytimes.com
Glaukos announces positive results for travoprost intraocular implant exchange trial, offers updates for corneal health pipeline programs
The results from an exchange trial demonstrated a second administration of travoprost intraocular implant and removal of the original implant was safe and well-tolerated, while the company also provided updates for several of its corneal health pipeline programs for the treatment of keratoconus and dry eye disease. Glaukos offers its...
Medagadget.com
Peripheral Arterial Disease Clinical Trial Pipeline Analysis Featuring 18+ Key Companies by DelveInsight
DelveInsight’s ‘Peripheral Arterial Disease Pipeline Insight 2023‘ report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and Peripheral Arterial Disease pipeline therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the Peripheral Arterial Disease pipeline domain.
mRNA Vaccine Myocarditis is Similar to Broken Heart Syndrome in Young Men, U.S. Autopsy Study Finds
As moreautopsy research gets published in peer-reviewed journals, it is now acknowledged that the relationship between mRNA vaccine and myocarditis (inflamed heart muscles) is causal in nature; that is, mRNA vaccine is capable of causing myocarditis.
Healthline
Injections to Treat Macular Degeneration
Wet macular degeneration can be treated with painless anti-VEGF injections. These injections go directly into the eye to slow the production of blood vessels and prevent vision loss. Macular degeneration, or age-related macular degeneration (AMD), is a. of vision loss among older adults. There are two types of macular degeneration:...
NIH Director's Blog
Science Update: Compound in olive leaves may provide endometriosis treatment, NIH-funded mouse study suggests
Oleuropein, a compound found in olive oil and olive leaves, may have the potential to treat endometriosis with fewer side effects than current treatments, suggests a study of mice and human tissue cultures funded by the National Institutes of Health. The study was conducted by Yuri Park, Ph.D., and Sang...
optometrytimes.com
Long-term metformin use not associated with AMD risk
A multicenter US study revealed that the long-term use of metformin to treat diabetes and lifestyle changes in patients with diabetes were not associated with the risk of age-related macular degeneration (AMD). A multicenter US study1 revealed that the long-term use of metformin to treat diabetes and lifestyle changes in...
scitechdaily.com
Drug Discovery: Existing Medicines May Treat a Common Kidney Disease
New research findings reveal that a serious condition that can cause the kidneys to suddenly stop working could be treated with existing medicines. Scientists found that medicines usually used to treat angina and high blood pressure prevented much of the long-term damage to the kidney and cardiovascular system caused by acute kidney injury (AKI). The study, which was conducted in mice, was published on December 14, in the journal Science Translational Medicine.
FDA Reacts To The Death Related To Experimental Antibody Therapy For Alzheimer's Disease
Immunotherapy is a form of biological intervention to fight a variety of diseases. This novel scientific breakthrough has been one of the significant frontlines of future therapeutic modalities.
Medical News Today
Can researchers use stem cells to reverse damage in degenerative eye diseases?
Transplantation of retinal neurons derived from stem cells is a promising approach for the treatment of degenerative conditions of the retina that involve the loss of neurons. The success of transplantation strategies depends on the formation of new synapses or connections between the transplanted and host retinal neurons. Stem cell-derived...
ophthalmologytimes.com
Study finds formulations of dexamethasone implant offers sustained visual improvement and decreased retinal thickening in CRVO and BRVO
A phase 2 study1 of the ORION-1 (AR-1105, Aerie Pharmaceuticals) dexamethasone implant indicated that 2 formulations of the implants with different profiles for releasing the steroid successfully improved vision and decreased retinal thickening due to macular edema in patients with branch or central retinal vein occlusion, according to Michael Singer, MD, lead author of the study. He is from Medical Center Ophthalmology Associates, San Antonio, Texas.
MedicalXpress
An investigational T-cell therapy shows promise against six viral infections common after stem cell transplants
Posoleucel, an investigational allogeneic off-the-shelf T-cell therapy that simultaneously targets six different viruses, demonstrated promising antiviral efficacy and safety in a phase II study of patients who had undergone stem cell transplantation to treat their cancer or other blood diseases, according to a publication in Clinical Cancer Research, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research.
wdfxfox34.com
What is the Average Age for Cataracts?
Originally Posted On: https://mycorneacare.com/eye-health-and-wellness/average-age-for-cataracts/. If you’re at the average age for cataracts and notice blurred vision and dull colors, it may be time to talk with your eye doctor. A cataract clouds your eye’s natural lens and may cause vision impairment that affects your daily activities. However, with regular...
endpts.com
BioMarin buffs up data on hemophilia A gene therapy as FDA decision deadline approaches
BioMarin says its Phase III study for a hemophilia A gene therapy met its primary and secondary endpoints at year three, and it has added more data per the FDA’s request. The data come ahead of a March 31 FDA decision deadline. Last August, the San Rafael, CA biotech’s...
optometrytimes.com
Glaukos announces updates to corneal pipeline programs
Two novel, dropless technologies for keratoconus and dry eye disease make major advances with more to come later in 2023. Today, Glaukos Corporation announced clinical updates for several studies in their Corneal Health pipeline programs. Enrollment has begun for a second Phase 3 confirmatory trial for Epioxa (Epi-on), and promising Phase 2a results for GLK-301 (iLution – Dry Eye Disease) has encouraged Glaukos to advance GLK-301 into a Phase 2b clinical trial, which will begin in 2023.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Hearing Health Foundation invites applications for Emerging Research Grants program
The mission of the Hearing Health Foundation is to prevent and cure hearing loss and tinnitus through groundbreaking research and to promote hearing health. To that end, the foundation invites applications for its Emerging Research Grants program. Through the program, grants of up to $50,000 over one year will be awarded to early stage investigators in support of several topic areas, including but not limited to age-related hearing loss; auditory and vestibular implants; hearing aids; Central Auditory Processing Disorder; diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of hearing loss and balance disturbance; epidemiology of auditory and vestibular disorders; hearing loss in children and pediatric hearing disorders; human genetics and mouse models of peripheral and central auditory/balance dysfunction; human otopathology; hyperacusis; innovation in cellular and molecular therapies; Ménière’s disease; physiology of hearing and balance; tinnitus; Usher syndrome; and vestibular disorders.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Nasdaq Foundation invites applications for quarterly grants
The Nasdaq Foundation reimagines investor engagement to equip underrepresented communities with the financial knowledge and tools they need to share in the wealth that markets create and leverage the foundation’s investment in the Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center alongside new strategic partnerships with organizations that can help build a deeper, data-led understanding of where the challenges are greatest, what existing efforts could be amplified, and how the foundation can make new and distinctive contributions.
Lab grown nerve cells ‘holds promise for neurodegenerative disease’
Scientists have, for the first time, created mature nerve cells in the lab which, they say, could advance research into degenerative nerve diseases and help find new treatments.Researchers used stem cells – which have the ability to develop into many different cell types – to grow these neurons using a technique known as “dancing molecules”.When implanted into rats, the neurons were able to function, showing electrical activity as well as signalling and branching capabilities.The researchers described their findings, published in the journal Cell Stem Cell, as “transformative”, saying that one day, lab-grown neurons could be transplanted into patients with neurodegenerative...
MedicalXpress
New biomarker for early prediction of response to CAR-T cell therapy
A MedUni Vienna research team has discovered a highly potent biomarker for clinical response to CAR-T cell therapy, describing the prerequisites for optimal use of this novel therapy for lymphoma treatment. The current findings are an essential step toward optimizing this promising therapy. The results of the study were recently published in the journal Frontiers in Immunology.
