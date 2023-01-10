ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

17 best photos of Georgia football celebrating its dominant 2022-23 College Football Playoff National Championship

By Mary Clarke
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
There was no doubt about it for the Georgia Bulldogs.

On Monday, Georgia won back-to-back College Football Playoff National Championships after a brutally dominant 65-7 victory over the TCU Horned Frogs. The Bulldogs never trailed after scoring a touchdown on its opening drive four minutes into the game after a crisp five-play, 57-yard drive.

Though the lopsided score might have been a bore for casual college football fans, the Georgia faithful were partying all night, even trolling TCU for good measure with the game well in hand. Stetson Bennett had himself a night at quarterback, finishing 18-for-25 with 304 passing yards, four touchdowns, and two rushing touchdowns. Head coach Kirby Smart now has his second national championship after steering Georgia to an undefeated 15-0 season.

Here are the 17 best photos from Georgia’s on field celebrations after their dominant College Football Playoff National Championship victory.

© Steph Chambers/Getty Images

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

