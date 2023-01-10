After longtime shuttle service on Idaho’s Salmon River closes shop, outfitters left ‘scratching our heads’

Read full article on original website
45 Majestic Idaho Hot Springs – Maps and Guides
The Idaho Hot Springs map is interactive and clickable so you can move the map around and click on the links for additional info. The list of Idaho hot springs below are roughly in order from North to South and where available I have included links for additional information about the hot springs including hiking guides with maps. Enjoy!
South Idaho Hunter Starts Group For Those New To Hobby To Meet Up
Idaho is a huge hunting state. I know several hunters, and I've learned that many who take the time to pack and head out into the state's backcountry choose to accompany those they trust and share similar techniques with. I don't hunt. It's nothing against those who do, it's just...
KTVB
On this day in history: Idaho design 157 years ago
Throughout our country's history, when a territory was created, it also spawned a circular seal. On Jan. 11, 157 years ago, Idaho's second design was created.
Local man who holds all-time record for years of public service finally retires after 64 years with ITD
POCATELLO — District 5’s Carl “Terry” Jacobsen retired Nov. 16, 2022, after a record-breaking 64 years of service to the State of Idaho, all of it in Southeast Idaho and almost all of it in the D5 Lab. The lab was renamed in his honor several years ago when he hit the 60-year milestone, at which point he was already the all-time record-holder for years of public service in Idaho. ...
eastidahonews.com
This popular landscaping plant is deadly to wildlife
IDAHO FALLS — Japanese yew is an evergreen suitable for much of Idaho’s climate, which makes it attractive for landscaping. Unfortunately, it’s also deadly. Idaho Fish and Game officials are asking homeowners, landscapers, developers and nurseries to choose alternatives to Japanese yew, or other types of yew (Taxus), when they’re planting, especially in places where yew might be consumed by wildlife.
More Than a Thousand Animals Were Illegally Killed South of Idaho
Hunting in Idaho is almost required to be a resident. It isn't really, but many around the Magic Valley enjoy going out in the morning or for a few days or weeks and seeing what they can bring home. Some do it for food, some do it to escape for a few days, and some enjoy the sport and seeing who can get the biggest tag. If you don't hunt, odds are high that you know somebody that does and most likely have gone with somebody at least once. While hunting is a great activity, some rules and regulations need to be followed. Most hunters follow these rules, but there are those select few that don't and they get the bad title of being a poacher. Poaching in 2022 was high, and far too many animals were killed illegally south of Idaho.
Rock and Roll: 2023 Rock and Mineral Shows Across Montana and Idaho
Who doesn't love a good rock show? Gemstones, fossils, minerals, jewelry and fantastic people can be found at these gem and mineral shows across Montana and Idaho. As I've said before, my early years were spent as a rock hound. Man, did I love my rock and gem collection. On family road trips I'd make my parents stop at every 'rock shop' along the way. But gem and mineral shows? THOSE were a huge treat.
Winter weather advisories and winter storm warning declared for East Idaho
The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories and a winter storm warning for East Idaho in response to the latest winter storm to barrel through the region. The storm arrived in parts of East Idaho on Tuesday afternoon and is not expected to exit the region until Wednesday afternoon. The weather service said the storm will create hazardous driving conditions on East Idaho's roads and motorists should "slow...
Idaho snowpack well above normal throughout the state
The Natural Resources Conservation Service in Idaho has released the January Water Supply Outlook Report for the 2023 water year.
Post Register
AAA offers tips to winterize your home
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — AAA is reminding Idaho families to prepare their homes for the cold and icy days ahead. “Avoiding an expensive home repair can free up some money for a dream vacation later, as well as help keep insurance premiums from rising as a result of a claim,” says AAA Idaho spokesman Matthew Conde. “Fortunately, homeowners can take simple actions to prevent many small problems from becoming bigger ones.”
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain opens new location in Idaho
A rapidly-expanding restaurant chain with locations popping up throughout the country just opened another new location in Idaho. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, the rapidly-growing restaurant chain Pieology Pizzeria opened its newest Idaho location in Kuna.
Post Register
REJECTED: Idaho vanity license plates that didn't make the cut
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Viewer discretion is advised. These are rejected vanity license plates, and some of the content might be offensive to some viewers.
Idaho State Journal
Become an Idaho Master Naturalist, introductory meeting scheduled in Pocatello
POCATELLO — The High Desert Chapter of the Idaho Master Naturalists is now recruiting new members to be a part of a unique volunteering experience here in Southeast Idaho. Those who love the outdoors and learning more about Southeast Idaho’s wildlife, habitats and other natural resources will discover a wide variety of fun and enriching volunteer experiences through the Idaho Master Naturalists program.
Post Register
Fish and Game increasing patrols for dog off-leash this winter
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho Fish and Game are increasing patrols on the Boise River Wildlife Management Area for dogs off-leash. “We have a number of issues that continue to come up on the Boise River Wildlife Management Area, and a couple of them are related to people using the trail system with their dogs,” said WMA manager Ann Moser. “The biggest issue we continue to see is people ignoring the requirement for dogs to be leashed between Nov. 16 and April 30. We also see people leaving pet waste bags on the trail, instead of packing them out.”
Post Register
Colder air could change everything
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The pattern is going to remain active for much of the west as storms continue in the Pacific Ocean. The westerly flow in the atmosphere will drive in one storm after another on the west coast and it will keep our temperatures warmer than normal as the moisture is sub-tropical in nature. Here in Idaho, we'll see some of the outer bands of the moisture move into the state early Thursday and again on Sunday. Until now, most of the storms have been rain makers for the valley due to the lack of cold air. But, that is expected to change.
Idaho Transportation Department putting load restrictions on three highways this weekend
BOISE, ID – If you’re hitting the road in Idaho this weekend, be aware of some load restrictions being put in place by the Idaho Transportation Department. Starting Thursday, January 12, load limit restrictions will be in effect for SH-3, SH-5, and SH-54. The restrictions apply to vehicles with a gross vehicle weight of 10,000 pounds or more. Vehicles of...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Natural Grocers to open new store in Idaho next Wednesday
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. will open its fifth Idaho store next Wednesday, the Lakewood, Colorado-based organic-and-natural retailer announced on Wednesday. The 16,350-square-foot store will be located at 209 N. 3rd St. in McCall and doors will open at 8:30 a.m. Natural Grocers is looking to fill cashier positions and a nutritional health coach for the McCall store, the company said.
Effort to Make Oregon Counties Part of Idaho Certified to Appear on Wallowa County Ballot in May
ENTERPRISE - The Wallowa County Clerk has certified that the "Greater Idaho" movement has submitted enough valid signatures to force its ballot initiative onto the May 2023 Wallowa County ballot. The movement seeks to add fifteen conservative, rural counties to Idaho by convincing the state legislatures of Oregon and Idaho...
Washington Woman Reels In Massive 27.42-Lb. Tiger Trout For World Record
Looks like a little fun day of family fishing turned into the catch of a lifetime. Cathy Clegg of Colbert, Washington was fishing from the dock with nightcrawlers near her family cabin on Loon Lake, when all of a sudden she reeled in a massive 27.42-pound tiger trout, according to Field & Stream.
ABC 4
Did you feel that? 2.8 earthquake shakes Wasatch Front
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Wasatch Front was shaken up by a low-magnitude 2.8 earthquake late Tuesday night, leaving many Utahns asking one another: “Did you feel that?”. The earthquake’s epicenter was located on the other side of the mountain in Morgan County, about 18 miles...
Comments / 1