ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

After longtime shuttle service on Idaho’s Salmon River closes shop, outfitters left ‘scratching our heads’

By ELI FRANCOVICH The Spokesman-Review
Post Register
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
Idaho Uncovered

45 Majestic Idaho Hot Springs – Maps and Guides

The Idaho Hot Springs map is interactive and clickable so you can move the map around and click on the links for additional info. The list of Idaho hot springs below are roughly in order from North to South and where available I have included links for additional information about the hot springs including hiking guides with maps. Enjoy!
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Local man who holds all-time record for years of public service finally retires after 64 years with ITD

POCATELLO — District 5’s Carl “Terry” Jacobsen retired Nov. 16, 2022, after a record-breaking 64 years of service to the State of Idaho, all of it in Southeast Idaho and almost all of it in the D5 Lab. The lab was renamed in his honor several years ago when he hit the 60-year milestone, at which point he was already the all-time record-holder for years of public service in Idaho. ...
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

This popular landscaping plant is deadly to wildlife

IDAHO FALLS — Japanese yew is an evergreen suitable for much of Idaho’s climate, which makes it attractive for landscaping. Unfortunately, it’s also deadly. Idaho Fish and Game officials are asking homeowners, landscapers, developers and nurseries to choose alternatives to Japanese yew, or other types of yew (Taxus), when they’re planting, especially in places where yew might be consumed by wildlife.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

More Than a Thousand Animals Were Illegally Killed South of Idaho

Hunting in Idaho is almost required to be a resident. It isn't really, but many around the Magic Valley enjoy going out in the morning or for a few days or weeks and seeing what they can bring home. Some do it for food, some do it to escape for a few days, and some enjoy the sport and seeing who can get the biggest tag. If you don't hunt, odds are high that you know somebody that does and most likely have gone with somebody at least once. While hunting is a great activity, some rules and regulations need to be followed. Most hunters follow these rules, but there are those select few that don't and they get the bad title of being a poacher. Poaching in 2022 was high, and far too many animals were killed illegally south of Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

Rock and Roll: 2023 Rock and Mineral Shows Across Montana and Idaho

Who doesn't love a good rock show? Gemstones, fossils, minerals, jewelry and fantastic people can be found at these gem and mineral shows across Montana and Idaho. As I've said before, my early years were spent as a rock hound. Man, did I love my rock and gem collection. On family road trips I'd make my parents stop at every 'rock shop' along the way. But gem and mineral shows? THOSE were a huge treat.
MONTANA STATE
Idaho State Journal

Winter weather advisories and winter storm warning declared for East Idaho

The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories and a winter storm warning for East Idaho in response to the latest winter storm to barrel through the region. The storm arrived in parts of East Idaho on Tuesday afternoon and is not expected to exit the region until Wednesday afternoon. The weather service said the storm will create hazardous driving conditions on East Idaho's roads and motorists should "slow...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

AAA offers tips to winterize your home

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — AAA is reminding Idaho families to prepare their homes for the cold and icy days ahead. “Avoiding an expensive home repair can free up some money for a dream vacation later, as well as help keep insurance premiums from rising as a result of a claim,” says AAA Idaho spokesman Matthew Conde. “Fortunately, homeowners can take simple actions to prevent many small problems from becoming bigger ones.”
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Become an Idaho Master Naturalist, introductory meeting scheduled in Pocatello

POCATELLO — The High Desert Chapter of the Idaho Master Naturalists is now recruiting new members to be a part of a unique volunteering experience here in Southeast Idaho. Those who love the outdoors and learning more about Southeast Idaho’s wildlife, habitats and other natural resources will discover a wide variety of fun and enriching volunteer experiences through the Idaho Master Naturalists program.
POCATELLO, ID
Post Register

Fish and Game increasing patrols for dog off-leash this winter

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho Fish and Game are increasing patrols on the Boise River Wildlife Management Area for dogs off-leash. “We have a number of issues that continue to come up on the Boise River Wildlife Management Area, and a couple of them are related to people using the trail system with their dogs,” said WMA manager Ann Moser. “The biggest issue we continue to see is people ignoring the requirement for dogs to be leashed between Nov. 16 and April 30. We also see people leaving pet waste bags on the trail, instead of packing them out.”
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Colder air could change everything

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The pattern is going to remain active for much of the west as storms continue in the Pacific Ocean. The westerly flow in the atmosphere will drive in one storm after another on the west coast and it will keep our temperatures warmer than normal as the moisture is sub-tropical in nature. Here in Idaho, we'll see some of the outer bands of the moisture move into the state early Thursday and again on Sunday. Until now, most of the storms have been rain makers for the valley due to the lack of cold air. But, that is expected to change.
IDAHO STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Idaho Transportation Department putting load restrictions on three highways this weekend

BOISE, ID – If you’re hitting the road in Idaho this weekend, be aware of some load restrictions being put in place by the Idaho Transportation Department. Starting Thursday, January 12, load limit restrictions will be in effect for SH-3, SH-5, and SH-54. The restrictions apply to vehicles with a gross vehicle weight of 10,000 pounds or more. Vehicles of...
IDAHO STATE
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Natural Grocers to open new store in Idaho next Wednesday

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. will open its fifth Idaho store next Wednesday, the Lakewood, Colorado-based organic-and-natural retailer announced on Wednesday. The 16,350-square-foot store will be located at 209 N. 3rd St. in McCall and doors will open at 8:30 a.m. Natural Grocers is looking to fill cashier positions and a nutritional health coach for the McCall store, the company said.
MCCALL, ID
ABC 4

Did you feel that? 2.8 earthquake shakes Wasatch Front

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Wasatch Front was shaken up by a low-magnitude 2.8 earthquake late Tuesday night, leaving many Utahns asking one another: “Did you feel that?”. The earthquake’s epicenter was located on the other side of the mountain in Morgan County, about 18 miles...
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy