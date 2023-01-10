ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Herschel Walker kept millions raised during election race

Former Georgia Bulldogs star Herschel Walker failed in spectacular fashion against Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock in the runoff election last month, eventually conceding the race when he trailed by more than 100,000 votes on election night, a staggering amount given the Republican standing of the state and performance of other Republican candidates in Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

Voter fraud investigation takes a serious turn for Mark Meadows

At roughly this time a decade ago, Mark Meadows was probably feeling pretty good about his career in North Carolina politics. The Republican had just easily won his first congressional campaign in the state, and the future appeared bright. Local voters proceeded to re-elect him by wide margins in the next three election cycles.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WALB 10

Albany pastor reacts to Sen. Ossoff’s recognition of him

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Senator Ossoff is recognizing one Southwest Georgia pastor who has gone above and beyond. Pastor Daniel Simmons started at the church back in 1991. And he’s been doing his best to help the community flourish ever since. Pastor Simmons says he originally came to Albany...
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Warnock sworn in for first full six-year term

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. the Rev. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., took the oath of office Wednesday to begin his first six-year term representing Georgians in the United States Senate. Warnock was previously elected to the U.S. Senate in a special election to fill the remaining two years of the late U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson’s term following Isakson’s resignation.
GEORGIA STATE
Rome News-Tribune

Group seeks to have Rome's federal building named in honor of Judge Harold L. Murphy

Only one portrait hangs on the third floor of Rome’s federal building, where Harold L. Murphy presided over court cases for over four decades, and it is of Judge Murphy. A group of locals is seeking legislation to have the federal courthouse in Rome named after its most longstanding resident. The large federal building has served many roles since its construction in 1974, including serving as the U.S. Post Office...
ROME, GA
BET

Stacey Abrams Says She’s “Likely” Going to Run Again

Embodying all the energy of that saying, “If at first you don’t succeed, try try again!” Stacey Abrams says nobody should count her out of politics. The former Georgia Democratic lawmaker who was unsuccessful twice in her run for governor of the state, Abrams joined actress Drew Barrymore on her daytime television show. Abrams said, “I will likely run again.” However, she didn’t tell the actress which position she’d be seeking. The next time she could contend for the Georgia governor’s mansion will be in 2026.
GEORGIA STATE
Investigate Midwest

Column: Blazin’ Five farm predictions for 2023

All right! It’s time once again to gather my bag of prognosticator tools to put you in the know of which agricultural stories will bubble to the top of the cauldron in 2023. And what a bag! This year I've got a live chicken and seeds, a handful of bone oracles made out of cattle shoulder blades, melted wax, a half dozen turkey eggs, and a year's supply of slightly stale fortune cookies. What could possibly go wrong? Here we go!
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy