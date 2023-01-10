Embodying all the energy of that saying, “If at first you don’t succeed, try try again!” Stacey Abrams says nobody should count her out of politics. The former Georgia Democratic lawmaker who was unsuccessful twice in her run for governor of the state, Abrams joined actress Drew Barrymore on her daytime television show. Abrams said, “I will likely run again.” However, she didn’t tell the actress which position she’d be seeking. The next time she could contend for the Georgia governor’s mansion will be in 2026.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO