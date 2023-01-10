Read full article on original website
D.A. Considers Charging Trump for His Attempt to Overturn Georgia’s 2020 Election Result.
The Fulton County, Georgia special grand jury investigating former President Trump's attempts to overturn Georgia's 2020 presidential election results has submitted its final report.
Georgia special grand jury investigating 2020 election finishes its work
The special grand grand jury in Atlanta that has been investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies committed any crimes while trying to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia has finished its work. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who was overseeing the panel, issued an order...
Georgia Grand Jury Wraps up Probe into Trump’s Efforts to Overturn 2020 Election, as Judge Cues up Fight Over Making Report Public
A special grand jury has completed its investigation over whether the efforts of former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia broke the law. On Monday, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert C.I. McBurney scheduled a hearing to determine whether to publicly release that...
Georgia special grand jury concludes probe of Trump, 2020 election
The special grand jury in Atlanta that has been investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies committed any crimes while trying to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia has finished its work.
Debt-ridden Stacey Abrams panned by Democrats for 'incredibly bad' financial planning
Media outlets are putting a spotlight on Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams' financial spending, now panned by Democrats as "incredibly bad planning."
DeSantis Stuns the Nation by Declaring State of Emergency in Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency after several hundred immigrants arrived in the Florida Keys. In an executive order, DeSantis activated the National Guard and other state resources to “protect Floridians from the dangerous impacts of the Biden Border Crisis."
Washington Examiner
Kemp orders special election after newly elected Georgia lawmaker charged with stealing narcotics
A newly elected Georgia state lawmaker has stepped down from office after being charged with stealing prescription drugs from a retirement complex, triggering a Jan. 31 special election to fill his seat. Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) signed an order over the holiday weekend setting up the special election at the...
thecomeback.com
Herschel Walker kept millions raised during election race
Former Georgia Bulldogs star Herschel Walker failed in spectacular fashion against Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock in the runoff election last month, eventually conceding the race when he trailed by more than 100,000 votes on election night, a staggering amount given the Republican standing of the state and performance of other Republican candidates in Georgia.
MSNBC
Voter fraud investigation takes a serious turn for Mark Meadows
At roughly this time a decade ago, Mark Meadows was probably feeling pretty good about his career in North Carolina politics. The Republican had just easily won his first congressional campaign in the state, and the future appeared bright. Local voters proceeded to re-elect him by wide margins in the next three election cycles.
Lauren Boebert Slams 'Unhinged' Marjorie Taylor Greene After Vowing To Cool It
The Colorado Republican recently said she hoped to tone down her rhetoric and "bring unity."
Stacey Abrams group ordered to pay nearly a quarter-million dollars in legal costs
Failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams' Fair Fight Action group has been ordered to pay a quarter-million dollars in legal costs by a federal court in Georgia.
WALB 10
Albany pastor reacts to Sen. Ossoff’s recognition of him
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Senator Ossoff is recognizing one Southwest Georgia pastor who has gone above and beyond. Pastor Daniel Simmons started at the church back in 1991. And he’s been doing his best to help the community flourish ever since. Pastor Simmons says he originally came to Albany...
Kari Lake Calls on Donald Trump's Help to Overturn Election Result
The Republican candidate for Arizona governor has failed in all of her attempts to have November's results reversed so far.
After her second defeat, Stacey Abrams reveals she 'will likely run again'
Former Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams revealed on Monday that she intends to run for office again despite losing her past two races.
Kari Lake Dealt Swift Blow in Latest Election Crusade
Lake isn't done yet, even as her former opponent is set to be inaugurated as Arizona governor on Thursday.
Warnock sworn in for first full six-year term
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. the Rev. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., took the oath of office Wednesday to begin his first six-year term representing Georgians in the United States Senate. Warnock was previously elected to the U.S. Senate in a special election to fill the remaining two years of the late U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson’s term following Isakson’s resignation.
Group seeks to have Rome's federal building named in honor of Judge Harold L. Murphy
Only one portrait hangs on the third floor of Rome’s federal building, where Harold L. Murphy presided over court cases for over four decades, and it is of Judge Murphy. A group of locals is seeking legislation to have the federal courthouse in Rome named after its most longstanding resident. The large federal building has served many roles since its construction in 1974, including serving as the U.S. Post Office...
BET
Stacey Abrams Says She’s “Likely” Going to Run Again
Embodying all the energy of that saying, “If at first you don’t succeed, try try again!” Stacey Abrams says nobody should count her out of politics. The former Georgia Democratic lawmaker who was unsuccessful twice in her run for governor of the state, Abrams joined actress Drew Barrymore on her daytime television show. Abrams said, “I will likely run again.” However, she didn’t tell the actress which position she’d be seeking. The next time she could contend for the Georgia governor’s mansion will be in 2026.
Proud Boys 'Took Aim At Democracy' On Jan. 6, Prosecutors Say At Sedition Trial
In opening statements, prosecutors alleged that five Proud Boys leaders had an outsize role in the planning and execution of the insurrection at the Capitol.
Column: Blazin’ Five farm predictions for 2023
All right! It’s time once again to gather my bag of prognosticator tools to put you in the know of which agricultural stories will bubble to the top of the cauldron in 2023. And what a bag! This year I've got a live chicken and seeds, a handful of bone oracles made out of cattle shoulder blades, melted wax, a half dozen turkey eggs, and a year's supply of slightly stale fortune cookies. What could possibly go wrong? Here we go!
