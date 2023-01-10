Read full article on original website
Supreme Court justices issue scathing Title 42 dissent: 'We are a court of law'
Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Ketanji Brown Jackson issued a scathing dissent of the majority's opinion to indefinitely keep Title 42 in place.
White House tells Supreme Court there is no longer ‘justification’ left for Title 42
The Biden administration argued to the Supreme Court Tuesday that the controversial Title 42 health policy had outlived its usefulness and should be allowed to expire as scheduled Wednesday. “The government recognizes that the end of the Title 42 orders will likely lead to disruption and a temporary increase in unlawful border crossings,” Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar wrote in response to Chief Justice John Roberts’ Monday order temporarily keeping the policy in place after 19 GOP-led states filed an “eleventh hour” emergency appeal. “The government in no way seeks to minimize the seriousness of that problem,” Prelogar added. “But the solution to...
Kari Lake wants the Arizona Supreme Court to order a new election
Kari Lake still wants a “redo” of the governor’s race that she lost by more than 17,000 votes, even after Katie Hobbs was sworn in as governor Monday. Lake has called for the Arizona Court of Appeals or the Arizona Supreme Court to throw out the results of the governor’s race and for a new […] The post Kari Lake wants the Arizona Supreme Court to order a new election appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
Georgia Supreme Court upholds email agreement to delay death-row execution
ATLANTA — An agreement reached by email constitutes a valid contract the state must uphold, even if that means delaying the execution of a person on death row, the Georgia Supreme Court ruled unanimously Tuesday. The email was an agreement between defense lawyers and the state Attorney General’s office that capital cases would not move forward during the covid pandemic unless certain conditions were met. One result was a delay...
Russian prisoners sent to the front lines in Ukraine have been publicly executed for not charging into enemy fire, captured inmates say
One former inmate said many of the recruited Russian prisoners sent to the front in Ukraine by Wagner are drug addicts and "completely insane."
DeSantis Stuns the Nation by Declaring State of Emergency in Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency after several hundred immigrants arrived in the Florida Keys. In an executive order, DeSantis activated the National Guard and other state resources to “protect Floridians from the dangerous impacts of the Biden Border Crisis."
Sotomayor felt 'shell-shocked' after U.S. Supreme Court's abortion decision
SAN DIEGO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Wednesday told legal educators she felt a "sense of despair" at the direction taken by the U.S. Supreme Court during its previous term, during which its conservative majority overturned the constitutional right to abortion.
KYTV
Lawyer of Missouri prisoner asks U.S. Supreme Court to step in
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The lawyer of a St. Louis man and convicted felon has filed a petition to the U.S. Supreme to review his client’s case. Chris Dunn’s lawyer recently filed the petition to ask the court to decide if Dunn’s incarceration is unconstitutional after a judge acknowledged Dunn meets the criteria to be innocent.
Arizona appeals court rules doctors cannot be prosecuted under 19th century abortion ban
The Arizona Court of Appeals ruled on Friday that doctors who perform abortions in line with the state’s 15-week abortion ban cannot be prosecuted under a 19th century law that banned nearly all abortions. “… the legislature has created a complex regulatory scheme to achieve its intent to restrict—but not to eliminate—elective abortions,” the court noted in…
Supreme Court declines to hear another longshot 2020 election fraud challenge
The Supreme Court declined Monday to hear another longshot case alleging the 2020 election was fraudulent brought by a Utah man seeking to have hundreds of elected officials removed from office, including President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
Robert Fratta's Final Words Before Texas Execution
Robert Fratta, 65, received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville for the 1994 fatal shooting of his estranged wife, Farah.
U.S. Supreme Court rejects Republican bid to defend Trump immigration rule
WASHINGTON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rebuffed an effort by a group of Republican state officials to revive former President Donald Trump's hardline policy that barred certain immigrants deemed likely to require government benefits from gaining lawful permanent residency.
KWTX
Texas Supreme Court will decide whether ERCOT should be immune from lawsuits sparked by deadly winter storm
(TEXAS TRIBUNE) - Lawyers argued before the Texas Supreme Court on Monday over whether the state’s power grid operator should be protected from lawsuits, a question that has become especially important after the deadly February 2021 freeze. Individuals and insurance companies have filed lawsuits against the Electric Reliability Council...
Justice Gorsuch joins three liberal justices on Supreme Court’s Title 42 decision
Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch formed an unlikely alliance with the high court’s three liberal justices on Tuesday in breaking with the majority’s decision to temporarily keep the Title 42 border policy in place. “The current border crisis is not a COVID crisis,” Gorsuch said in his dissent, joined by Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. “Courts…
Elimination of cash bail ruled unconstitutional by circuit judge, state to appeal to Supreme Court
SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (NEXSTAR) — A Kankakee County Judge ruled Wednesday night that the Pre-Trial Fairness Act is unconstitutional. Over 60 State’s Attorneys filed suit against the SAFE-T Act, alleging that cash bail is guaranteed in the Constitution, among other counts. Judge Thomas Cunnington agreed with the State’s Attorneys that the elimination of cash bail is […]
KELOLAND TV
SD Supreme Court affirms mansion demolition ruling
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A circuit court ruling allowing the City of Sioux Falls to order a demolition of a mansion in southwestern part of the city has been affirmed by the South Dakota Supreme Court. In a 15-page decision released Thursday, the state’s highest court said Vitaliy...
Doctors' 'pill mill' convictions partially tossed after U.S. Supreme Court ruling
Jan 5 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Thursday overturned key parts of the convictions of two Alabama doctors accused of running a massive "pill mill" after the U.S. Supreme Court in June made it harder to prosecute physicians for illegally prescribing addictive drugs like opioids.
newsnationnow.com
Appeals court upholds trans bathroom policy
(NewsNation) — A Florida appeals court has upheld a policy limiting which bathrooms transgender students can use. The legal battle over bathrooms began in 2007, when Drew Adams was blocked from using the boy’s restroom at his Florida high school. Adams, who is transgender, sued the St. John’s...
Illinois Supreme Court halts plans to eliminate cash bail and other pretrial court changes
The SAFE T Act, which included reforms to Illinois’ criminal justice systems, was set to become law Sunday.
