New York Post

White House tells Supreme Court there is no longer ‘justification’ left for Title 42

The Biden administration argued to the Supreme Court Tuesday that the controversial Title 42 health policy had outlived its usefulness and should be allowed to expire as scheduled Wednesday. “The government recognizes that the end of the Title 42 orders will likely lead to disruption and a temporary increase in unlawful border crossings,” Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar wrote in response to Chief Justice John Roberts’ Monday order temporarily keeping the policy in place after 19 GOP-led states filed an “eleventh hour” emergency appeal. “The government in no way seeks to minimize the seriousness of that problem,” Prelogar added. “But the solution to...
Arizona Mirror

Kari Lake wants the Arizona Supreme Court to order a new election

Kari Lake still wants a “redo” of the governor’s race that she lost by more than 17,000 votes, even after Katie Hobbs was sworn in as governor Monday.   Lake has called for the Arizona Court of Appeals or the Arizona Supreme Court to throw out the results of the governor’s race and for a new […] The post Kari Lake wants the Arizona Supreme Court to order a new election appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Rome News-Tribune

Georgia Supreme Court upholds email agreement to delay death-row execution

ATLANTA — An agreement reached by email constitutes a valid contract the state must uphold, even if that means delaying the execution of a person on death row, the Georgia Supreme Court ruled unanimously Tuesday. The email was an agreement between defense lawyers and the state Attorney General’s office that capital cases would not move forward during the covid pandemic unless certain conditions were met. One result was a delay...
KYTV

Lawyer of Missouri prisoner asks U.S. Supreme Court to step in

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The lawyer of a St. Louis man and convicted felon has filed a petition to the U.S. Supreme to review his client’s case. Chris Dunn’s lawyer recently filed the petition to ask the court to decide if Dunn’s incarceration is unconstitutional after a judge acknowledged Dunn meets the criteria to be innocent.
The Hill

Arizona appeals court rules doctors cannot be prosecuted under 19th century abortion ban

The Arizona Court of Appeals ruled on Friday that doctors who perform abortions in line with the state’s 15-week abortion ban cannot be prosecuted under a 19th century law that banned nearly all abortions. “… the legislature has created a complex regulatory scheme to achieve its intent to restrict—but not to eliminate—elective abortions,” the court noted in…
The Hill

Justice Gorsuch joins three liberal justices on Supreme Court’s Title 42 decision

Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch formed an unlikely alliance with the high court’s three liberal justices on Tuesday in breaking with the majority’s decision to temporarily keep the Title 42 border policy in place. “The current border crisis is not a COVID crisis,” Gorsuch said in his dissent, joined by Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. “Courts…
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Elimination of cash bail ruled unconstitutional by circuit judge, state to appeal to Supreme Court

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (NEXSTAR) — A Kankakee County Judge ruled Wednesday night that the Pre-Trial Fairness Act is unconstitutional. Over 60 State’s Attorneys filed suit against the SAFE-T Act, alleging that cash bail is guaranteed in the Constitution, among other counts. Judge Thomas Cunnington agreed with the State’s Attorneys that the elimination of cash bail is […]
KELOLAND TV

SD Supreme Court affirms mansion demolition ruling

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A circuit court ruling allowing the City of Sioux Falls to order a demolition of a mansion in southwestern part of the city has been affirmed by the South Dakota Supreme Court. In a 15-page decision released Thursday, the state’s highest court said Vitaliy...
newsnationnow.com

Appeals court upholds trans bathroom policy

(NewsNation) — A Florida appeals court has upheld a policy limiting which bathrooms transgender students can use. The legal battle over bathrooms began in 2007, when Drew Adams was blocked from using the boy’s restroom at his Florida high school. Adams, who is transgender, sued the St. John’s...
