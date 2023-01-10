Read full article on original website
1961 — The Cincinnati Royals’ 22-year-old rookie sensation, Oscar Robertson, becomes the youngest player to receive NBA All-Star MVP honors. Robertson scores 23 points and hands out 14 assists in a 153-131 victory for the West at Syracuse.
Trinity, West Valley wrestlers pin their way to Shasta Family YMCA Athletes of the Week
Two wrestlers from West Valley and Trinity used double-leg takedowns, half-nelsons and seat belt positions to win matches at the Beast in the North tournament Anderson High School last Friday and Saturday. Here's how these two combatants won titles and earned this week's Shasta Family YMCA Athletes of the Week...
