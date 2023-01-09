ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newstalk KGVO

What is Swatting and Why is it Happening in Missoula?

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 9, 2022, Montana law enforcement responded to several hoax calls about an active shooter in multiple parts of the state, but there was no evidence of an active shooter and no actual threats found. “This is likely an orchestrated hoax tactic called swatting,”...
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

U of Montana Professor’s True-Crime Podcast Named Among the Best

I'm starting to think the only people not doing podcasts these days are you and me. And I'm not even so sure about you. Yes, it is a pod-eat-pod world out there, especially in the ultra-competitive category of whodunnits. That makes an accomplishment like this even more noteworthy. And it's cool to help spread the word that a University of Montana professor is receiving some very nice accolades for her contributions to the true-crime category!
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Missoula pair sentenced to prison on drug trafficking, firearms crimes after law enforcement seize more than seven pounds of meth, fentanyl and multiple guns

MISSOULA — A Missoula pair convicted of drug trafficking and firearm crimes each were sentenced to prison terms today after law enforcement seized more than seven pounds of meth, fentanyl and firearms during the investigation, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said. Carlos Guatimea Augirre, 36, was sentenced to 15 years...
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Man Charged With Felony Aggravated DUI in Missoula

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At approximately 8:00 a.m. on January 10th, 2023, a Montana Highway Patrol Trooper responded to a vehicle crash located at mile marker 126 on Interstate 90. While responding, the trooper observed a silver vehicle driving slowly on the shoulder with its hazards on. When the...
MISSOULA, MT
Daily Montanan

University of Montana names law school dean finalists, internal candidates

Three internal and one external candidate are finalists for dean of the law school at the University of Montana. The three internal finalists are: Lucy France, longtime UM legal counsel, Interim Dean Elaine Gagliardi, and Kari Hong, whose resume notes she is an adjunct professor at UM for spring 2023. Hong also worked at Boston […] The post University of Montana names law school dean finalists, internal candidates appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Missoula Police Arrest Man for His 6th DUI

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 5, 2023, at approximately 2:02 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer responded to a report of a male passed out at the wheel of his vehicle off Russell Street. The male was parked between a car wash and a gas station with the car running and his blinker on. The male was sleeping in a curled-up position in the driver's seat.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Beaverhead Co. Sheriff's Office warns people about text scam

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Beaverhead County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a text scam circulating the area. Officials urge people that if they receive a Stockman Bank alert message asking them to click a link to reactivate their account, they should report it immediately.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

College Football Hall of Famer Kollar eyes return to MSU

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Just a day after joining the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame induction class, former Bobcat Bill Kollar dedicated the achievement to the school that changed his life. “To me, it’s for Bobcat Nation,” Kollar said. “I played back in the ’70s , and all the...
Lake County Leader

Mission woman found guilty of elder exploitation

ShayLynn Reid, a St. Ignatius woman who is already serving time for bail jumping, forgery and theft of identity, was found guilty in District Court Tuesday morning of criminal exploitation of an older or incapacitated person. The charges date back to 2020, when Reid was employed as a caregiver for Patricia Murphy, an 87-year-old woman suffering from paranoid schizophrenia and dementia. She was cared for at home by her son, Terrance Murphy, who had been her conservator since 2007. In an interview with Dan Yonkin, a detective with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Reid was asked about a series of unauthorized...
SAINT IGNATIUS, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy