‘Huge Increase’ in Hospitalizations and Flu Cases in Montana
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Without more people getting the flu vaccine, when the flu season reaches its apex in February, according to Pam Whitney, Infectious Disease Nurse at the Missoula City-County Health Department, ‘we’ll see numbers higher than we’ve ever seen’. A Dire Prediction about...
What is Swatting and Why is it Happening in Missoula?
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 9, 2022, Montana law enforcement responded to several hoax calls about an active shooter in multiple parts of the state, but there was no evidence of an active shooter and no actual threats found. “This is likely an orchestrated hoax tactic called swatting,”...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Montana
If you live in Montana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Montana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Midtown Missoula planning efforts double down on community engagement
The Midtown Missoula planning effort is moving forward alongside plans to redevelop the Brooks Street corridor.
Inflation, high demand making Western Montana weddings more expensive
Many couples waited for the COVID-19 pandemic to slow down before tying the knot. It looks like 2023 is going to be a booming year for weddings.
Right-of-way request could signal life in Missoula’s Riverfront Triangle
The latest request for right-of-way vacation was submitted by the property's new owner, Riverfront LLC, represented by WGM Group.
U of Montana Professor’s True-Crime Podcast Named Among the Best
I'm starting to think the only people not doing podcasts these days are you and me. And I'm not even so sure about you. Yes, it is a pod-eat-pod world out there, especially in the ultra-competitive category of whodunnits. That makes an accomplishment like this even more noteworthy. And it's cool to help spread the word that a University of Montana professor is receiving some very nice accolades for her contributions to the true-crime category!
Airline flight delays continue in Montana after FAA grounds US flights
People looking to take to the air across the country – including in Missoula and Montana – are facing flight delays on Wednesday.
Missoula pair sentenced to prison on drug trafficking, firearms crimes after law enforcement seize more than seven pounds of meth, fentanyl and multiple guns
MISSOULA — A Missoula pair convicted of drug trafficking and firearm crimes each were sentenced to prison terms today after law enforcement seized more than seven pounds of meth, fentanyl and firearms during the investigation, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said. Carlos Guatimea Augirre, 36, was sentenced to 15 years...
Fog and Black Ice Cause Crash Between Missoula and Lolo Saturday
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Just after 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, KGVO News witnessed several Missoula County Sheriff’s Office vehicles, a Montana Highway Patrol cruiser and other emergency vehicles racing south from Missoula on U.S. 93 responding to an injury accident. Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Andrew McFarland spoke to...
Jury trial date set for former Lady Griz coach's lawsuit against University of Montana
MISSOULA — A trial date for Shannon Schweyen's lawsuit against the University of Montana has officially been set. Schweyen's case against UM is scheduled to appear before a seven-person jury on Nov. 13 at the Russell Smith Federal Courthouse in Missoula, according to court documents obtained by MTN Sports.
Man Hits Woman in the Head With a Hammer at the POV in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 8, 2023, at approximately 12:02 p.m., several Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to the Poverello Center for a reported assault with a weapon. Dispatch relayed that a male suspect had struck a female victim with a hammer. When officers arrived, they made...
Man Charged With Felony Aggravated DUI in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At approximately 8:00 a.m. on January 10th, 2023, a Montana Highway Patrol Trooper responded to a vehicle crash located at mile marker 126 on Interstate 90. While responding, the trooper observed a silver vehicle driving slowly on the shoulder with its hazards on. When the...
University of Montana names law school dean finalists, internal candidates
Three internal and one external candidate are finalists for dean of the law school at the University of Montana. The three internal finalists are: Lucy France, longtime UM legal counsel, Interim Dean Elaine Gagliardi, and Kari Hong, whose resume notes she is an adjunct professor at UM for spring 2023. Hong also worked at Boston […] The post University of Montana names law school dean finalists, internal candidates appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Missoula Police Arrest Man for His 6th DUI
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 5, 2023, at approximately 2:02 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer responded to a report of a male passed out at the wheel of his vehicle off Russell Street. The male was parked between a car wash and a gas station with the car running and his blinker on. The male was sleeping in a curled-up position in the driver's seat.
Beaverhead Co. Sheriff's Office warns people about text scam
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Beaverhead County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a text scam circulating the area. Officials urge people that if they receive a Stockman Bank alert message asking them to click a link to reactivate their account, they should report it immediately.
College Football Hall of Famer Kollar eyes return to MSU
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Just a day after joining the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame induction class, former Bobcat Bill Kollar dedicated the achievement to the school that changed his life. “To me, it’s for Bobcat Nation,” Kollar said. “I played back in the ’70s , and all the...
Mission woman found guilty of elder exploitation
ShayLynn Reid, a St. Ignatius woman who is already serving time for bail jumping, forgery and theft of identity, was found guilty in District Court Tuesday morning of criminal exploitation of an older or incapacitated person. The charges date back to 2020, when Reid was employed as a caregiver for Patricia Murphy, an 87-year-old woman suffering from paranoid schizophrenia and dementia. She was cared for at home by her son, Terrance Murphy, who had been her conservator since 2007. In an interview with Dan Yonkin, a detective with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Reid was asked about a series of unauthorized...
Off-Duty Sheriff’s Deputy Helps Arrest Car Thief in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 6, 2023, at approximately 4:06 a.m., a woman was outside her home when she observed a male, later identified as Josiah Boushie, access a vehicle. According to court documents, Josiah then walked to the next vehicle, opened the driver’s side door, and shuffled...
